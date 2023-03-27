10 Ways To Give Yourself A Hot Girl Glow Up Overnight

We all want to look and feel our best. We might put on a stylish outfit, apply makeup, and accessorize our appearance with cute jewelry.

But while changing the way we look makes us feel more confident and like we can tackle anything life throws at us, in order to "glow up," it's all about improving one's self from the inside out.

Luckily, anyone can learn how to glow up by making small yet effective life changes.

What is a glow up?

A glow up is a change or transformation a person makes to change themselves, physically and mentally, for the better, improving their appearance and mood. This can be anything from painting their nails to thriving at work.

​The dictionary defines a glow up as "an informal term for a positive personal transformation, typically one involving significant changes in appearance and style and often also growth in confidence and maturity (and sometimes aspects of personal or professional life)." The term is often used with teenagers, especially young women.

But glowing up isn’t just about looking your best, it's more about feeling your best. It isn’t about putting on a face full of makeup, but taking care of yourself so you exude more confidence since a confident person is always beautiful.

How can I glow up overnight?

While the "traditional" glow up — think: finally getting out of the depths of puberty — could take years, there are also plenty of ways someone can glow up overnight.

For example, you could remove body hair you no longer want by shaving or waxing, or you can treat yourself to a mani-pedi to make you feel elevated.

There really are a ton of ways to glow up without putting in much effort, including:

Moisturizing your body

Massaging your scalp

Brushing your hair

Using a hair mask

Steaming your face before bed

All of these are great, but the best transformations don't happen overnight. That's just a fact of life.

Still, it doesn’t take much effort to show off how drop-dead gorgeous, confident and overall amazing you are. All it takes is a little bit of self-care.

How To Glow Up In 10 Steps

1. Deep condition your hair.

If you want to make your locks feel luscious, you just need to give them some tender loving care. Sometimes your hair just feels dry, or has split ends or annoying little knots that make your hair feel messy.

Get it back on track by doing something simple to moisturize and nourish your mane. Like Elle Woods says in "Legally Blonde," “the rules of hair care are simple and finite.” Trust Elle Woods and boost the strength and look of your hair with a simple deep-conditioning hair mask.

You can even get creative with it and make your own hair mask with natural ingredients. Coconut oil is a wonderful ingredient to add to your hair mask because it helps moisturize and even helps your hair grow.

Once you're done, you’ll want to flip your hair while channeling your inner "America’s Next Top Model."

2. Get more sleep.

Getting your beauty rest is a real thing. If you aren’t getting enough sleep, you may get bags under your eyes — and the only bags we want are designer.

Getting more than seven hours of sleep a night will help you feel refreshed throughout the day. A lack of sleep can really put a damper on your skin and eye area, so the best cure is to sleep enough each night.

Your skin creates new collagen when you're sleeping and helps prevent wrinkles and get plumper skin. Not to mention, you will also have more energy and be in a brighter mood.

3. Stay hydrated.

Drinking a lot of water is incredibly important for your glow up. If you don’t drink enough water, your skin could get dry, and you could develop wrinkles, acne and dark circles. Drinking water helps your skin glow and get smoother.

Keep your water near your bedside table and take a big sip whenever you feel dehydrated. And if you're drinking rosé all day, make sure to drink just as much water with it because alcohol can dehydrate you.

4. Moisturize and wear sunscreen.

If your skin is feeling dry or oily, put on lotion throughout the day. Especially before you go to bed, apply moisturizer so it soaks into your pores overnight; you will wake up looking gorgeous!

You can also treat yourself by putting on a face mask every once in a while and giving yourself a small spa day. It's a simple way to feel and look better.

Most importantly, put on sunscreen whenever you leave your house. Sunscreen will protect you from UV rays that heavily damage skin and cause premature aging and wrinkles.

Having a good skincare routine is also important for a glow up, but you must figure out what works best for you and your skin.

5. Paint your nails.

Painting your nails is fun and cute. You can use your nails as a way to express yourself and show that you care about your appearance.

If you want to paint your nails with regular nail polish, you can get creative and pick the color that suits your mood. If you want to do a gel manicure, there are so many at-home gel tools and it will last for a while.

You can even use really cool stick-on nails if you're always on the go and don’t have time to paint your nails too often. If you like to have your nails look more natural, apply clear strengthening nail polish so your nails will be stronger and won’t break as much.

6. Eat healthy foods.

Eating healthier will provide you with the nutrients that will help strengthen your skin, nails, and hair.

You don’t need to diet, just add more fruits and vegetables into your daily intake to boost your metabolism, enhance your circulation, and make your skin softer. Eating healthier will help you feel energized throughout the day.

7. Get your body moving.

Working out is great for the body and mind, and helps you feel and look your best. It improves your complexion, detoxifies your body, boosts your mood, and does many other wonderful things like promoting good posture.

You can do any exercise you enjoy, whether it's yoga, going for a run, or even just having a little dance party to get your blood flowing.

If you can’t fit in a whole workout, you can do a couple of squats when you wake up and create your own workout that works best for you. If you need to get somewhere, you could get your steps in by taking a long walk.

8. Cut out negativity.

If you truly want a well-rounded glow up, it's time to cut out any negativity in your life. Negativity does nothing but stunt your growth and make you feel bad about yourself.

If you have "friends" who constantly criticize you, put them on the chopping block. You should surround yourself with positive people who help bring out the best in you. No one has time for negativity.

9. Shower often.

By "often," we mean every day. Shower when you first wake up to feel clean and refreshed. Put on empowering music while you wash off yesterday's energy to help you get ready to tackle the day ahead.

Plus, showering is great for your hygiene and skin. You will not only smell nice throughout the day, but you will feel 100 times better.

10. Make yourself a priority.

Making yourself a priority not only boosts your confidence but improves your mental health. If you don't have the bandwidth to help someone out, say no and go have some "me time."

It's important that you make time for yourself because no one else is going to take care of you. That is your job. Life can be overwhelming and you may need to step back and take a break to recharge and gain new perspectives.

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, entertainment, love, and relationships. Her work has also been featured in Inferse.