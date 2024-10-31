5 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Improvements In Their Relationships By The End Of November 2024

November 2024 brings favorable energy that helps relationships improve for five zodiac signs emerging from the universe's karmic tests. Regardless of what type of relationship you are in, karmic tests will always exist. The fact that you are being tested in love doesn’t necessarily mean you are in an unhealthy relationship, but instead that you have more to learn on your journey. While karmic relationship tests can feel like an undoing, those of healthier relationships are centered around forgiveness, acceptance, and receiving.

Advertisement

The New Moon in Scorpio on Friday, November 1, is a beautiful way to start the month as the previous eclipse cycle finally closes out and you are given an opportunity to finally feel your emotions and see the deeper meaning behind recent events. As Mars moves into Leo on Sunday, November 3, there is a return of energy and a determination to ensure you are working to fulfill your heart's desires.

Yet, a healthy balance of grounding yourself in reality, especially as Venus moves into Capricorn on Monday, November 11, intensifies the energetic portal of 11/11 that often brings about dramatic turnarounds in your romantic life — especially those within profound soul connections. The positive effect of this balancing of energy is highlighted with the Full Moon in Taurus on Saturday, November 16 as you allow yourself to see that every challenge you have encountered on this journey to love has been worth it.

Advertisement

Even though Pluto remains in Capricorn until Tuesday, November 19, it shouldn’t be responsible for any challenges this month, especially if you have been working hard to tie up any loose ends and prepare yourself for what you want in your life. The stakes are high, but you’ve also been through so much that was designed to prepare you to embrace your truth and make sure any romantic decisions truly come from your heart. Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Friday, November 15, which will release the work of inner reflection and help you approach romance with less anxiety and overthinking.

The astrological energy in November is about deeper soul connections and healing, especially once you realize that passing your karmic tests only creates more space for the connection you’ve always desired.

Five zodiac signs whose relationships improve by the end of November 2024

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

No matter what has occurred (or hasn’t as of yet), the best still awaits you, sweet Taurus. You may have been struggling for direction this year as you are trying to lean into looking at love differently and showing up as a healthier version of yourself. But you can’t rush the process of knowing, especially when it comes to love. All you can do is embrace each moment, whether it brings tests, lessons, or blessings.

In many ways, you have been guided to focus on new beginnings recently, whether that's a new love or new chapter in an existing relationship. To really have this sense of newness manifest in your life, you must surrender, even if that can be difficult for you as an earth sign. Surrendering means becoming aware of the reality surrounding you instead of solely trying to follow a plan or obligation. As you become better at being in the moment, you also make more choices that help improve your romantic relationship and bring about fulfillment.

The New Moon in Scorpio on Friday, November 1, is the perfect time for a new beginning. New Moons are powerful portals to set an intention or take action. In Scorpio, not only will the New Moon connect you to your emotional self, but it also will help you focus more on matters of the heart as it rules your relationships.

While you have the logical and pragmatic down, you may need to let yourself surrender — not just to the present moment, but also to your true feelings. If you’re absolutely in love with your partner and truly believe this is the relationship meant for you, then honor that truth. But if you feel that your new beginning may lay elsewhere, that is something you owe it to yourself to accept as well.

Advertisement

This is a perfect time for listening to what you really feel, letting you and your partner have a fresh start, and for a first date. Let yourself trust that everything that has happened, including the moments of heartbreak, has only helped you understand more of what it is you need from love so you can finally receive it.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Relationships aren’t always fun, Virgo, but there is a difference between a challenging phase in a healthy connection versus one that is more karmic in nature.

Saturn has been moving through Pisces since 2023, which has brought more effort, work, and karmic lessons into your romantic life. As challenging as this phase has been, it is all for your highest good, guiding you to understand why you’ve been stuck in certain patterns and how to approach love with a more mature mindset. Since Saturn stationed retrograde in Pisces on June 29, relationship matters have felt even more challenging as you’ve taken the journey within to ee the truth in yourself and your actions. Thankfully, relief is on the way.

Saturn will station direct in Pisces on Friday, November 15, releasing you from overthinking, negativity, and anxiety. Saturn wants to help you understand exactly what is involved in creating a healthy and stable romantic relationship. Not that relationships can’t be magical, but there is nothing romantic about having to beg for your needs to be met. If you are in a healthy and balanced relationship, with Saturn stationing direct, fears and or anxieties over whether it will last dissipate, creating more space for ease and relaxing into the connection.

If you need to make any adjustments in your relationship, it’s better to wait until after Saturn is direct so that you know you are incorporating all that this phase was meant to teach you. Even though it can be daunting to start over, just remember that staying isn’t always easy either. You deserve to be loved effortlessly, and that begins with you realizing there is a difference in the work of healthy relationships versus working to hopefully have your needs met.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Romance, relationships, and love are about to get a boost of luck, dear Cancer. You are cultivating a new beginning in precise divine timing.

Advertisement

Pluto recently moved back into Capricorn, bringing up themes of your romantic past since September 1. This wasn't a painless process, but the good news is that you are almost finished with this part of your life. Whether you are finalizing a divorce or receiving closure for past heartbreak, this challenging time was meant to help you release the idea that love could only look one way and help you realize that the love you desire may require you to grow into a new version of yourself.

As Pluto is finalizing your romantic lessons, Venus will shift into Capricorn on Monday, November 11, bringing love, luck, and abundance to your relationship or the desire to attract someone new. Venus in Capricorn magnifies your romantic aura, helping you attract new possibilities in love= and intuitively know what you can do to improve your romantic relationship.

With Pluto entering Aquarius for the next 20 years on November 19, you will want to make sure you consciously approach your relationship or romantic life differently. This means making sure you’re choosing someone who is genuinely good for you versus just that only looks good on paper. Prioritize your emotional needs and realize that you deserve someone who will want to pour into you.

While Pluto in Capricorn closes out the past, Venus in Capricorn brings new beginnings and luck to your romantic life. But to really seize it, you also must be willing to be more direct in your communication, prioritize yourself, and know in your heart you are worthy of receiving a healthy and fulfilling love.

Advertisement

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Great love doesn’t just increase your happiness, sweet Scorpio, but it changes your entire life. As much as you want this kind of love and the changes it inevitably brings, you haven’t always been open to what that would actually entail. You sometimes find that there is a separation between what you say you want versus what you allow.

Advertisement

You will need a firm hold in divine trust in November as you will encounter not just opportunities for a deeper love but the kind of relationship that will change your life in the best ways possible. Before you get to that point, though, reflect on how much you’ve grown in recent years, how much you’ve healed, and how ready you are to finally have everything you’ve ever wanted because while you need divine trust in the universe, you first need to make sure to trust yourself.

November is your solar return, Scorpio, which is a period of renewal and new beginnings as it serves as your own personal new year. As you reflect on the past year and setting intentions, don’t forget to make room for love, especially as the Full Moon in Taurus rises on Saturday, November 16 in your house of relationships. This brings to fruition a theme that began with the New Moon in Taurus on May 7, 2024, and will be all about building and creating a secure foundation in a relationship so you can safely enjoy the more magical moments.

You have been learning that healthy love can feel exciting — you don't need those toxic cycles you used to be attracted to. But with any learning process comes a need for embodiment, which is precisely what you will be guided to do beginning with the Full Taurus Moon and which will be intensified once Pluto shifts into Aquarius on November 19. Pluto in Aquarius activates themes of transformation, intimacy, and connection — but it also points to allowing love to change your life, even if you may feel a little scared.

Advertisement

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to embrace your inner desires, Aquarius, because you deserve to enjoy all you’ve put effort into creating. It has been a long journey to reach this point where you feel secure in your relationship, but at a certain point, you have to decide to either keep working at it or simply enjoy it.

Advertisement

There will be moments ahead in your relationship that'll require you to figure something out or work through a particular issue, but right now, it’s enough to embrace this phase of peace, bliss, and connection with your partner. You don’t always have to feel so on edge making sure that this relationship is different than others that you’ve had, and in fact, this type of thinking can also create issues out of nothing, especially as you are headed toward an even deeper sense of intimacy and connection once Mars shifts into Leo on Sunday, November 3.

Mars governs over your commitment, actions, and desires. In Leo, centers around your romantic relationship, making love your top priority and giving you the ability to create incredible memories together. As Mars shifts into Leo on November 3, you will feel greater motivation to progress and enjoy your relationship. At this point, with Mars preparing to station retrograde in December, it is better to enjoy rather than take action, understanding that this is a longer journey.

This doesn’t mean you won’t be able to take your connection to the next level, move in, or even become engaged. You just need to be where you are in this moment to continue manifesting all your inner desires. Let your priorities shift along with Mars and create more time to spend together, talk about what you hope for the future, and don’t let anything stand between you and the relationship that has proven your heart has finally found the one.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.