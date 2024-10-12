How The Powerful Full Moon In Aries Influences Each Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Horoscope For October 14 - 20

Weekly horoscopes for October 14 - 20 are interesting, with a powerful Full Moon in Aries and Venus changing signs dominating the energy of the week.

The Moon in Pisces starts things off, making the collective more willing to work hard for the prize. Eclipse season has taught us a lot about our progression in the last six months as we see what needs to be changed and what should be released in our lives.

The Moon will enter the sign of Aries on October 15, with the Full Moon gracing the sky on the 17th, encouraging us all to be more brave in pursuing our happiness. Venus enters Sagittarius on October 17 as well.

We close the week out with the Moon in Gemini on the 19th bringing us more optimism and determination. Although the eclipse season felt heavy and exhausting, we are slowly entering a new path and closing out old chapters. Don’t be afraid to dream big during these transits.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from October 14 - 20, 2024

Aries

With the Moon in Pisces helping you to get your priorities straight, working hard feels easy. Consider how you can get ahead early on in the week.

The Moon in your sign on the 15th recharges you, allowing you to get things done before the Full Moon officially takes the stage on the 17th. As the Moon moves into Taurus on the same day as the Full Moon, you can give yourself a lot more attention and care.

The Moon in Gemini on the 19th helps you to brainstorm new ideas before the upcoming week.

Taurus

Through the lessons you have learned during this Libra season, the Moon in Pisces starting the week can help you get recognition for your hard work.

As the Moon moves into Aries on the 15th, you are more open to listening to what your body needs during this potent Full Moon. Once the Moon enters your sign on the 17th, it will feel very healing and will prepare you for this upcoming Scorpio season, giving you opportunities to reconcile with others.

The weekend will welcome the Moon in Gemini beginning on the 19th, allowing you to socialize, network, and captivate others with your charm.

Gemini

Things get a lot more interesting with the Moon in Aries on the 15th, making the collective see the fruits of their labor and what can be done to get closer to our dreams.

On the 17th, we will experience the Full Moon in Aries, Venus entering Sagittarius, and the Moon in Taurus. The Full Moon can make this a vital moment where you reconnect with friends and your goals.

As the week closes with the Moon in your sign, the relationship energy intensifies with Venus in Sagittarius in opposition. Have fun with people you love and channel your creative energy.

Cancer

The Moon in Aries on the 15th energizes the highest point in your chart, readying you to tap into your inner warrior during the potent Full Moon on the 17th.

Eclipse season has made cardinal signs a lot more active, mindful, and tactful. With the Moon in Taurus on the 17th and Venus entering Sagittarius on the same day, this is a good moment to restructure your plans to elevate in academia or your vocation.

Things settle down on the 19th, with the Moon entering Gemini giving you a moment to breathe and relax.

Leo

The Moon in Pisces at the beginning of the week helps you let go, move forward, and make a lesson plan before the Full Moon on the 17th. The Full Moon in Aries and Venus in Sagittarius make a trine to your sign, showing you that anything is possible and you have all the resources needed to succeed on the same day. The momentum continues on the same day as the Moon enters Taurus, making this a good moment to go at a slower pace and plan.

With the Moon in Gemini on the 19th, you can see how your close friendships energize you, especially with Venus now in a fellow fire sign, bringing excitement and the potential for adventure.

Virgo

Your relationship house becomes more exciting with the Moon in Pisces intensifying it. The Full Moon in Aries on the 17th helps you measure your successes and gives you insight into what brings you joy and how to learn to pursue what you want.

As the Moon enters Taurus on the 17th, you can see how you have grown as a friend and mentor to others. The Moon in Gemini beginning on the 19th allows you to fulfill your goals with your career.

Libra

Exploring new horizons with the Moon in Pisces brings you closer to your objectives. On the 17th, the Moon in Aries makes you charming and focused on winning during this Full Moon transit.

Venusian energy energizes you on the 17th, with the Moon in Taurus helping you do something thrilling and exciting with someone you care about. It can be a good time to get back to work on a personal project. On the 19th, the Moon in Gemini allows you to analyze the power and control dynamics in your relationship before the next week begins.

Scorpio

Romantic energy warms you early in the week with the Moon in Pisces making you more flirtatious and alluring to others.

On the 17th, the Full Moon in Aries adds intense Martian energy that can help you make breakthroughs in your career or school. When the Moon enters the sign of Taurus on the same day, it helps you have deeper conversations with friends or romantic partners.

During the weekend, the Moon in Gemini brings some optimism and focus to close out the week.

Sagittarius

Mutable energy fills the sky on Monday the 14th as the Moon in Pisces helps you to connect with your dreams. You can trust your intuition during this time since it will connect you with your past.

On the 17th, the Full Moon in Aries adds fiery energy to get your motivation up and on the same day, Venus enters your sign, making the next several weeks a good period to fall in love with yourself. The Moon in Taurus will also grace the sky on the 17th, which helps you establish a solid routine.

On Saturday the 19th, the Moon in Gemini allows you to connect with your partner and form deeper emotional bonds.

Capricorn

Getting more creative comes easier early in the week with the Moon in Pisces bringing forth inspiration and meaningful connections with friends or colleagues.

Although the Full Moon in Aries on the 17th will light up the lowest part of your chart, it can help you work on your plans and goals. On the same day, the Moon in Taurus makes a trine to your sign, helping you elevate and feel more self-assured. Communicating and collaborating with others is easier with the Moon in Gemini this weekend.

Aquarius

Pisces energy can be a good opportunity to become more mindful of your energy levels early in the week. As the Full Moon in Aries takes control on the 17th, taking control comes easy. The Moon in Taurus on the same day provides a dynamic energy that helps you build on your foundation with a lot more trust and purpose.

Air energy comes to uplift you this weekend with the Moon in Gemini sparking your curiosity and intelligence. You may be more optimistic about love and might even be willing to reminisce about prior romantic experiences.

Pisces

The week begins with the Moon in your sign, a confidence-boosting transit that allows you to keep your eyes on the prize. As you continue to evolve through the Saturnian transit, your motivation is more pronounced with the Full Moon in Aries on the 17th. Getting plans in order comes easy with Venusian energy in the Moon in Taurus on the same day, followed by Venus in Sagittarius. The week closes with the Moon in Gemini beginning on the 19th, helping to ground you and helping you settle into your power.

