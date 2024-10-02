How The October 2 Libra Solar Eclipse Will Completely Transform Your Zodiac Sign’s Relationships For The Next 6 Months

The final eclipse of 2024 in Libra on October 2 highlights our relationships and our roles in them. This eclipse energy lasts for six months, meaning the transformation each zodiac sign experiences will happen over time, culminating in March 2025 with that year's first eclipse.

Think back to October 14, 2023, when the solar eclipse was last in Libra, and reflect on your relationships — does anything stand out? Whether it’s friendship, family, working, or romantic relationships, this is a solid time to take stock of how your relationship dynamics have changed since last year's eclipse in Libra.

Advertisement

The good news is that solar eclipses are far less intense than lunar eclipses, and usually mark a time when you can look forward to fresh starts and new beginnings. Solar eclipses act as super new moons, giving ample time to place forth manifestations around ideal partnerships and watch those relationships develop within the next six months.

How the October 2 Libra Solar Eclipse will transform your zodiac sign’s relationships:

Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Hitting you with a double whammy, this solar eclipse showcases every relationship you’re not putting your all into. If you’re not putting your all into it, why even bother Aries? You of all people need to make your list of deal breakers and dealmakers. The ball is in your court Aries — always shoot your shot.

Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

The solar eclipse in Libra highlights your coworkers and the people you pass by daily while in the flow of life. This is not a day to stay home, Taurus. Use your proximity to look for new friends or even new love. Practice the art of small talk and chat up that cutie on the coffee shop line or at your favorite happy hour spot.

Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Rumor has it that someone has kept your attention, if only in passing. If this isn’t the case, here’s your green light to go out and have a great time. If you see someone you’d like to get to know, make a move — or at least drop your handkerchief so that they know to make their move.

Feeling shy? Don’t worry — the solar eclipse in fellow air sign Libra grants you extra rizz today.

Cancer

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

The best way to celebrate the solar eclipse in Libra is to be cozy and/or cuffed at home, preferably both. If you don’t have a romantic partner, fret not — this is an even better evening to bond with your friends or nest with your family. Throw a “sparty” (spa party) pampering yourselves with wine, chocolate, facials, and manis with a rom-com marathon playing in the background.

Not feeling social? All good, you can bed rot instead. But do think about calling your long-distance family or friends because they’re probably thinking of you too.

Leo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Your assignment Leo, is to talk to five cool-looking strangers. Why? With the solar eclipse in Libra activating your third house of communication, you have the gift of gab, so much so that it would be pretty difficult for you to have a foot-in-mouth moment.

Hot tip: stay local. The third house favors short distances, so no need for cab money. Stroll around the block and strike up a conversation with anyone that piques your interest.

Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Virgo, you’re being given an old-fashioned manifestation ritual. Grab a piece of paper from your favorite notebook, or open a new file on your laptop. Make a list of all your important relationships and what you enjoy about the dynamic. After deriving a master list of the top qualities within your interpersonal relationships, add any values that are also important to you.

What you’re doing is making an avatar of an ideal relationship. Now, hold onto that profile and look out for anyone entering your life in the next six months who fits the bill.

Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

With the Libra solar eclipse highlighting your first house of identity and new beginnings, you’re prime to bring in some lofty change and manifestations in the next six months. Has the thought of drastically changing your appearance been on your mind? Usually, the desire to change your appearance signifies a desire to start fresh.

Think about your fresh start and the things that have to happen for it to be a success. In six months, you might just get exactly what you’re hoping for.

Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Not to make you paranoid Scorpio, but the Libra solar eclipse puts a big spotlight on your 12th house of hidden fears, and with that can come big illuminations around trustworthy people. While your head is naturally on a swivel and you’re unlikely to commit, it’s not uncommon for eclipses to bring to light some hidden agendas.

Remember that it’s for the best if people show you who they are. You can’t get too mad at yourself for not seeing the signs more clearly. Instead, take stock in knowing that in six months, you’ll have peace knowing you cut out those relationships.

Sagittarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

The solar eclipse in Libra highlights your 11th house of networking and the public’s perceptions. While we can’t control what people think of us, it is a good time to put your ear to the grapevine and listen to what it has to say about you.

This is a good day to practice your elevator pitch and test it at a networking event. Work from home? Look up a virtual networking event in your industry; who knows what will manifest from this small gesture in six months?

Capricorn

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

When was the last time you got promoted or landed a whale of a client? The Libra solar eclipse enhances your 10th house of career and reputation, challenging you to either schedule a performance review with your boss or to impress that warm lead in the funnel.

It’s possible that you might be short of a promotion or your potential client may not yet have the budget, but we both know how important it is to play the long game. Make your moves and mark your calendars to circle back in six months.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Ready to get schooled, Aquarius? Since the solar eclipse in Libra activates your ninth house of higher learning, the relationships highlighted here are the ones you have with your classmates, peers, teachers, and mentors.

To continue moving forward and upward, you’ll need to advance your skills. What better way to do so than to find a class or teacher to help you gain that skillset? More of an independent study? All the better, just be sure to have an accountability buddy to help keep you on the right path. In six months you’ll have a shiny new credential, which could translate to more opportunities.

Advertisement

Pisces

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

The solar eclipse in Libra spotlights the eighth house of secrets and shared resources. Your important intimate relationships, which aren't always romantic in nature, will be put under a pressure test to see which of the relationships are equitable.

Advertisement

Dear Pisces, you may be giving much more than you’re receiving and a relationship like that is just not sustainable. To remedy this, audit all of your relationships based on the amount of energy you feel after spending time with these individuals — feeling rejuvenated and over-drained defines healthy relationships from toxic ones.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Babs Cheung is a distinguished astrologer who specializes in providing insightful astrological guidance through her innovative WTFIGO reading service, designed to offer clarity and confidence in decision-making.