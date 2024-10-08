2 Zodiac Signs Having Extreme Luck With Their Finances Throughout October 2024

As nice as it would be to not have to worry about money, for most people, that's just not the case. In fact, a 2020 survey found that 77% of people feel anxious about their financial situation, and 55% feel like finances control their life.

With all this stress and anxiety around finances, it's always nice to have a glimmer of hope — which is just the case for two zodiac signs in October 2024, according to an astrologer.

According to an astrologer named May, two zodiac signs are having extreme luck with their finances throughout October 2024

1. Scorpio

Allexxander | Shutterstock

“All eyes are on you Scorpio this month,” began May. In October, expect extreme luck as your “sensual approach gets magnified.”

“People will enjoy and just wanna be around you," May said, adding that "Relationships become more meaningful and filled with love and appreciation.”

May explained that this magnetism will also serve to provide a boost to your finances as they're hit with a “positive wave.”

This aligns with what tarot reader @empathicmoontarot predicted on TikTok for Scorpio in October after pulling the Ten of Pentacles tarot card, leading to “more money coming your way."

Now out of contemplation mode, @empathicmoontarot explained, you’re ready to take a leap of faith and move forward in the right direction. And with the Nine of Pentacles and The Tower combined, she summarized that there is sure to be more money heading your way. As long as Scorpio reserves their energy and stays focused, they’ll be sure to experience extreme luck with their finances in October 2024.

2. Pisces

Allexxander | Shutterstock

May explained that Venus making a trine to Saturn in your sign helps you focus on your finances.

“This could just be you taking your finances more seriously,” May explained.

Tarot reader @empathicmoontarot pulled the Five of Wands for you this October, signifying “winning at all costs.” Combined with The Emperor, expect to boss up as you take the reins in leadership, possibly leading to new career opportunities or financial growth.

Finally, @empathicmoontarot noted that the Wheel of Fortune tarot card is on your side in October as well, signifying abundance and extreme luck heading your way.

To make the most of this energy, @empathicmoontarot emphasized how important it is to trust your intuition this month — it won't steer you wrong.

"There's something changing in your favor here," @empathicmoontarot added.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.