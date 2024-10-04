Astrologer Warns Of An ‘Unforgettable Moment In Human History’ Between October 11 - 17, 2024

The days between October 11 - 17, 2024 appear to be a pivotal turning point in the world, particularly the US, based on astrology. During this period, which astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim called an "unforgettable moment in human history," several significant aspects will amp up some powerful and unpredictable energies in the US and the world.

Why October 11 - 17, 2024 will be an 'unforgettable moment in human history,' according to astrology

"We can all feel it in our bones," Grim said in a TikTok video. "The world is at a massive turning point."

With political polarization at an all-time high, catastrophic storms becoming more common, and seemingly every area of the world embroiled in some sort of conflict, there's no denying that things feel a little sketchy right now. Astrology may have some answers as to why.

Pluto is currently making its final pass through the sign of Capricorn at 29 degrees

The 29th degree of any planet is considered the Anaretic degree, sometimes referred to as the degree of fate or karma. When a planet is at this critical degree, many critical events may occur or we can be seized with a feeling we only have a short time to correct something. Pluto will remain at this degree until November 19th when it enters Aquarius for the next 20 years.

The U.S. is experiencing its Pluto return

Just as people do, countries have birth charts, and the US is experiencing its final Pluto return that began several years ago in the US (Sibly) natal chart. Pluto returns can only happen in the chart of a country or a long-time entity because it takes Pluto 248 years to orbit the zodiac.

Pluto in the US chart is about money, power, control, and values and it can represent many different things, but it lies in the US' second house of money/income, associated with revenue, the stock exchange, banks, trade, and commercial affairs and the values of the country.

We have experienced the greater part of our Pluto return already and the results will continue to play out for better or worse. It’s interesting but not surprising the last pass of the Pluto return coincides with the US election and Pluto is at its final degree as it transits through the house concerning the collective values of the US which the Presidential election will determine.

Pluto turns direct October 11, 2024

Pluto has been retrograde since May and turns direct on October 11. Pluto is at its most powerful as it basically wakes up from this long sleep, and energy is changing as it begins to move forward.

Not only can this have a big effect on us personally, but this generally ties in with significant world events at this time. Since this is occurring in the US chart, it will affect America the most. It is not, however, limited to events that occur on US soil. The first ‘direct hit' of the US Pluto return coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent US help in the form of weapons, money, and intelligence to Ukraine in February of 2022.

Pluto’s direct station will ignite a major shift in the world at this critical degree which may intensify the transformation of certain societal structures and geo-political events as Pluto gears up for its final hurrah in Saturn ruled Capricorn.

Pluto is the bully of the zodiac. It rules death and transformation, crime and criminals, change, power, control and those who wish to control us. It can be associated with powerful people, and the greatest change that affects society as a whole is always connected to Pluto. As Pluto stations to turn direct, it is within orb of its opposition to Mars which will build over the next several weeks, and reach a peak on November 3, 2024. The closer Mars gets to Pluto, the more volatile the energy will become.

Venus opposes Uranus and the Sun squares Mars on October 14, 2024

Venus/Uranus oppositions have to do with unexpected events. Venus is in Scorpio and Uranus is in Taurus and both signs are associated with the 2nd/8th house axis of money, finance, transformation and endings.

While many things can happen during a transit like this, since both planets are connected to the financial realm, this sometimes represents changes and triggers in the market. Should this occur, it is likely the market would go down. For example, the market downturn on August 5, 2024 can be connected to Venus in Leo’s square to Uranus in Taurus.

Aries Full Moon on October 17, 2024

This will be a very powerful Moon and it is considered a supermoon. Supermoons appear bigger and brighter and they are associated with significant weather-related events.

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of men, war, and aggression. Aries rules the first house of self, so at this time, various factions will be concerned with their own viewpoints, desires, and personal actions which will likely conflict with others. Aries rules the 1st/7th house axis, or the house of me versus we or me/us versus them.

This Full Moon squares Mars in Cancer as well as Pluto in Capricorn, forming a t-square, which is an aspect that pulls in the energy of all three planets. Moon/Mars is associated with anger, volatility, and military or police and Mars/Cancer can be associated with the homeland or patriotism, or what some may view as patriotism.

Moon/Pluto is associated with change, transformation, and the revelation of previously unknown information often concerning money, corruption, and politics. Pluto is associated with those who push their will on others such as dictators and rogue politicians. The Moon is also the significator of women in general as well as emotions. There will be many upset and angry people at this time.

In the US Sibly chart, this moon forms a Grand Cross, an aspect that looks like an X. It consists of two oppositions and two squares making it a difficult configuration. We will see some very large events connected with this Full Moon in the US associated with money and politics as well as volatility, anger, and revelations.

The transiting Full Moon square Mercury in the US chart's eighth house will relate to news and important information concerning money and young people, and we may hear of the loss of an important person or people around this time.

The Moon’s square to Pluto in the second house will relate to money issues, power struggles, media (or those who portray themselves as media), arguments, and values and new information can be revealed. The Moon’s opposition to Saturn concerns large entities such as Congress and world leaders.

We always see significant events in the world with Pluto’s direct station.

The other aspects mentioned will contribute to what will happen during these days, and in particular the Full Moon/Super moon in Aries which is a harbinger of change

It is likely this will not be one event but a series of events in the US and the world.

In the US there will be important news that can concern money, politics, violence or volatility as well as women and important leaders.

These aspects affect the chart of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, US President Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu. If there is a political shift at this time in the US it will lean toward Harris, but with the heavy Uranus transits in the charts of both candidates, we are in a truly unpredictable period of time.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.