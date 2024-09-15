September 16 - 22 Weekly Horoscopes Predict Big Changes For Each Zodiac Sign

The week's horoscopes begin with a Full Moon in Pisces, a partial lunar eclipse that foretells the themes we will encounter next year when the Nodes change zodiac signs. The Moon will be in Aries on September 18 and Taurus on September 20.

Mercurial energy closes out the week with the Moon in Gemini on the 22nd, and a lot of Venusian energy will be felt on the same day since the Sun enters Libra and Venus moves into a new sign, Scorpio.

Advertisement

Our motivation during this time may be on balancing relationships and incorporating self-love. Venus in Scorpio may teach us how to honor our boundaries, while the Sun in Libra will allow us to connect more with our independence through the upcoming eclipse season. See how the transits this week will impact your sign.

Weekly horoscopes during September 16-22, 2024 for each zodiac sign

Aries

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Recharging can be the theme of the week with Mars in the sign of Cancer aspecting the partial lunar eclipse in Pisces — a good time to balance work with rest periods. Slowing down can work to your advantage right before the Moon enters your sign on the 18, making this a period to initiate new projects at home or do some home improvement.

Taurus energy enters the mix on the 20, allowing you to prioritize your finances. When the Moon enters Gemini on the 22, it will join Venus in Scorpio and the Sun in Libra. You will be more aware of your romantic life and may prioritize self-care for the next several weeks through this powerful eclipse season.

Taurus

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

With the Full Moon in Pisces early in the week, you will see how our connections have transformed and will continue to do so in the next year. The Moon moves into Aries on the 18, focusing on your collaborations with others.

Once the Moon enters your sign on the 20, you will see how love and romance mark an important chapter. Beginning on the 22, when Venus enters Scorpio, your relationship house lights up. It can be a period where connecting with your creative energy can allow you to have breakthroughs. On the same day, the Sun enters Libra and the Moon is in Gemini, giving you structure and making you more disciplined.

Gemini

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces may be a period where you may receive praise for what you have accomplished thus far this year. Your hard work during this Saturnian transit may be noticed during this time. Aries energy on the 18 adds courage and insight, while the Moon in Taurus on the 20 will remind you to take breaks when needed — the Gemini Moon on the 22 teams up with Venus in Scorpio.

While you can feel in your element, you also hope for the future. The Sun also enters Libra on the same day, bringing a lot more happiness to your immediate environment. Spend the time with those you love to celebrate this energy.

Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

As we continue to navigate more mutable transits, the eclipse in Pisces will be a good time for you to take pride in your work and look ahead more confidently. The Moon in Aries on the 18 allows you to focus on the planning process.

Mars in your sign will enable you to visualize and brainstorm new ideas to help catapult your goals. The Moon in Taurus can be when you take on more work but will be supported by those around you. Your brilliance shines through, making others respect your decisions.

Gemini Energy and Venusian Energy team up on the 22. The Sun in Libra helps ground you, while Venus in Scorpio allows you to connect with the artist within.

Advertisement

Leo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

New topics emerge with this Full Moon serving as a brief portal to the upcoming nodal shifts in 2025. The partial lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 17 will allow you to see the areas of your life where you may need to tap into your inner warrior. With the Aries Moon on the 18, you will easily radiate and take on the spotlight.

Things can feel more aligned for you during this time. The Moon in Taurus will be a good time to connect better with classmates or colleagues; you may win people over with your charm.

Advertisement

The Gemini Moon on the 22 can help you establish new goals for the next six months. Venus enters Scorpio and the Sun enters Libra on the 22 as well, adding a period where your social calendar may be more exciting.

Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

More changes will occur this week, with the Moon in Pisces serving as a prologue to next year’s nodal shifts. A time to concentrate more on your successes and relationship energy. With the Moon entering Aries on the 18th, you can connect with friends and meet new people during this brief transit.

The Moon in Taurus on the 20 makes a trine to your sign, bringing more expansive energy to take on new projects and studies.

Mercurial energy on the 22, allows you to revise and review work you may have outstanding. The Sun moves away from your sign and enters Libra on the same day, a new cycle that may have you more focused on achieving success.

Advertisement

Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Venus enters Scorpio on the 22, an important Venusian transit that will have you shift your priorities. But first, the partial Lunar eclipse in Pisces will begin on the 17, empowering and guiding you. You can initiate new plans and take control with more self-assurance.

The Moon in Aries, beginning on the 18th, will be a moment to concentrate on how to be a better leader. With the Moon in Taurus beginning on the 20, the Venusian energy reminds you of your strengths and boosts your ego. With the Moon in Gemini and the Sun entering your sign on the 22, you may take the spotlight and continue to remember that you are the star.

Advertisement

Scorpio

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Water energy infuses you at the start of the week with the Moon in Pisces on the 17, making you more receptive to the message of this transit and helping you reflect on the meaningful people and relationships you have made in the past.

Advertisement

The Moon in Aries motivates you and enables you to edit your plan. Once the Moon is in Taurus, beginning on the 20, relaxation may be on your mind. Learn to prioritize yourself and your needs. With Venus entering your sign, the Sun entering Libra, and the Moon in Gemini all happening on the 22, you may see how your confidence shines through, ready for the next week.

Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Mutable signs will feel the impact of the Full Moon in Pisces beginning on the 17. Saturn’s message will echo through this transit, bringing you down to Earth and helping you strengthen your foundation.

The Moon in Aries on the 18 adds an element of optimism and courage, while the Moon in Taurus on the 20 might have you reflect on previous romantic encounters. The Gemini Moon on the 22 continues the message from Luna’s stay in Taurus, allowing you to bridge the gaps in your relationships by being more emotionally vulnerable.

Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

We anticipate the Full Moon in Pisces on the 17, which will start a new eclipse cycle beginning next year. The Moon in Aries on the 18 brings you closer to home and family, themes you may expand on when the Moon enters Taurus on the 20.

Reflecting on prior romantic experiences could be part of this lunar transit. Once the Moon enters Gemini on the 22, you can bring new plans to help you stay encouraged and motivated. The Sun enters Libra on the 22, offering you more tools to continue working towards your goals.

Advertisement

Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

This week, a potent Full Moon in Pisces will be a partial eclipse, kickstarting a new chapter that we will revisit next year. Aries energy will inspire you on the 18, and the Taurus Moon on the 20th will allow you to make new plans to advance.

When the Moon enters Gemini on the 22, it will be a period where you may feel more confident and connected with yourself. The Sun enters Libra on the 22, adding more adventure and optimism to your world.

Advertisement

Venus in Scorpio adds new life to your career house. Expect a month when you will be more popular and admired by those around you.

Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The Full Moon in your sign will be meaningful this year since eclipse energy will be potent. The themes will unravel next year once the North Node enters your sign, allowing you to discover who you are and your dreams and motivations.

When the Moon enters Aries on the 18, you can see how your relationship house will bring entertainment and new opportunities for learning more about your partner. The Moon in Taurus on the 20 adds more joy, gearing you up for Venus in Scorpio on the 22, showing you how to connect with your passions and hobbies.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.