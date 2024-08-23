An Astrologer's 5 Rules For Raising A Successful Libra Child

As a parent, sometimes it can be difficult to adapt your rules to fit your child’s unique needs, as no two children are the same. This is where astrology can be of use, as your child's zodiac sign can provide insight into the strengths, weaknesses, and needs.

If you’re looking for the best ways to raise your Libra child, astrologer Cole Prots has got you covered. In a TikTok video, Prots went over the five key rules every parent should implement when raising a Libra child.

An astrologer's 5 rules for raising a Libra child

1. Use creative and intellectual projects

All children can benefit from being challenged. One study found that challenging tasks help promote motivation in children, as long as it’s neither too easy nor too difficult. However, if your child is a Libra, they benefit the most when it comes to engaging in creative and intellectual projects.

As Prots explained, “Libra is the intersection between artistry and intellect,” so giving them an “opportunity to explore both” is extra important. That way they can hone their skills and feel more confident in their capabilities. Plus, they can engage in what they love and know best, which is always a plus.

2. Prioritize teamwork

One of the best things you can do for a Libra child is to get them involved in teamwork "because a big thing about Libra is understanding themselves through understanding their relationships with others,” Prots explained.

Teamwork has been shown time and time again to be beneficial. The University of Nevada, Reno, has pointed out that “Children learning teamwork skills early on in life will help prepare them for situations where they might work on a class project together with other students or even in a future career trying to solve a problem with coworkers.”

Interestingly, another study done on students in nursing also found that those who actively participate in teams tend to not only adopt a stronger understanding of community but also acquire more knowledge.

Showing that teamwork is crucial not just for understanding those around them better, but for understanding the material better as well can be extremely beneficial for your Libra child as Libras are associated with harmony and cooperation with others.

3. Keep open communication flowing

Libras aren’t here for nonsense or half-truths. When communicating, they prefer honestly and clarity, so it's important to always be open and honest with your Libra child.

If you have certain expectations or rules they need to follow, be sure you word them in both a clear and positive way. Don’t just say, “You’re going to do this just because I say so.” Instead, Prots advised being both positive and clear with your boundary setting. Tell them why it’s important they follow certain rules.

Accoridng to Michigan State University, “Setting boundaries and expectations for children can assist in building life skills that include; patience, problem-solving, resourcefulness, responsibility and self-discipline.”

4. Pause the pressure

Libras are known to be indecisive. Yet, that’s just because they think through all possible scenarios before coming to a decision.

On the surface, this might be frustrating as a parent. Maybe you don’t always have the time to wait for them to decide. But pressuring your Libra child is the worst thing you can do.

“Libras want to make sure they have the methodical amount of time and effort put in before they commit to one thing,” Prots explained.

According to therapist Lauren Cook, allowing your child time to make their own decisions can avoid the side effects of 'Hurried Child Syndrome.'

“Originally developed by David Elkind, the idea is that we are putting children in situations that exceed their developmental capacity," Cook wrote. "In other words, we’re scheduling them like mini-adults without building in time for their relaxation, play, and dare I say, even boredom.”

Possible side effects of Hurried Child Syndrome include:

Poor eating and poor sleep

Stalled emotional development

Insecurity and perfectionist tendencies

Not listening to parents

Inability to calm down

5. Tackle self-deprivation early

“I’m going to be honest, Libras are some of the most self-deprecating and critical signs,” Prots admitted. This is why, as their parent, you need to “nip this in the bud.”

Make sure your Libra child knows that their imperfections don’t define them. It’s okay to mess up and make mistakes from time to time — there is always room for improvement.

And don’t forget that how you talk about yourself matters as well. According to one study, the way a mother talks about themselves directly influences how their children perceive and talk about themselves. But, that’s not all. In the same study, they also found that maternal acceptance decreased anxious self-talk in youth, showing that the way parents (especially moms) talk to and about themselves can truly impact their children, for better or worse.

