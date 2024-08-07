The One 'Born-To-Win' Zodiac Sign With More Olympic Gold Medals Than Any Other Sign

Olympic athletes are beyond talented. While a lifetime of training and hard work goes into each Olympic gold medal win, according to one study, astrology may also play a role in who goes home with the gold.

The one 'born-to-win' zodiac sign with more Olympic golds than any other sign

While Aries is known to be the most competitive zodiac sign, an analysis by Run Repeat in 2023 showed that Capricorns are "well above" the other zodiac signs when it comes to winning gold medals. The study found that Capricorns have 1202 medals total, over 58% more than the combined average of all other zodiac signs.

Placing second and third place are Aquarius and Sagittarius, with them winning 829 and 824 medals respectively — but what is it about Capricorn that makes them so successful in their chosen Olympic sports?

Capricorn's determination and hard work contribute to their success.

"Capricorns are known for their strong work ethic," astrologer Sean Pacheco explained in a TikTok video. "Capricorns are good at work and handling responsibility," he added, two traits essential to winning at the Olympics.

Not only that, but "whatever Capricorn is putting effort into is very important," Pacheco explained. "They know it's something that's gonna grant them some sort of long-term fulfillment," and you won't find many Capricorns willing to lose that.

Capricorn's ambitious nature sets them apart from the rest.

Even if a Capricorn does fail, they don't give up.

"You don't let your failures hinder you from getting you where you need to be in life," an astrologer known as Thee Drip Gawd on TikTok said in a video, noting that Capricorns are often tasked with overcoming obstacles early on in life.

But instead of giving up, Capricorns use these challenges as motivation "to be better," Thee Drip Gawd explained.

Capricorns are known to set very high goals for themselves. They aren't satisfied with mediocre and they don't make excuses. No, this sign has something to prove and is willing to go to great lengths to do so. If you look at some of the greatest athletes of our time, this all makes perfect sense — athletes LeBron James and Muhammad Ali are both Capricorns, as are Olympic athletes Gabby Douglas, who has three Olympic golds to her name, and Khoi Young.

So, if you're wondering who will win this year at the 2024 Olympics, be sure to pay close attention to whose birthdays fall during Capricorn season between December 22 and January 19 — they have a great advantage on their side.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.