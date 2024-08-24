4 Zodiac Signs Entering A More Peaceful Era After Making It Through The 'Most Troublesome' Astrological Event Of The Year

We can all admit that life has been pretty tough lately. Everywhere we go, we know of at least one person who is currently struggling. And whether it's us or someone we know, we all have one question in the back of our minds: when will it get better?

And though it might feel impossible now, brighter times are approaching ahead, according to astrologer Amy Demure.

4 zodiac signs entering a more peaceful era

“If you have a Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, or Aquarius placement and your life turned upside down over the past two months, (for instance, your relationships have been disappointing or difficult or you have been involved in very stressful situations, or your life has been particularly stressful), this is because you were highly affected by one of the most irritating and troublesome astrological events of the year,” Demure said in a TikTok video, referencing Uranus' alignment with Mars and Algol.

According to Demure, Algol is known as the star of misfortune while Uranus symbolizes chaos. Combined with Mars, which is known for its aggressiveness, it’s no wonder things have felt like a complete mess lately — it’s quite literally the universe stirring up drama.

Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius have each been especially impacted by this transit.

"With all of these three aligning, the fixed signs have really be going through it," Demure said. "Since June, they've been experiencing difficulties and chaos in their everyday lives and their love lives," increasing their "stress levels."

Though difficult, the struggle is not without purpose. According to spiritual empowerment coach Hannah Sophia, this transit wants you to think about where you may be "allowing yourself to be the victim in your own story."

#astrologytiktok #relationshipadvice #feminineenergy #natalchart #trusttheprocess ♬ original sound - 3 Minute Sounds 💙 @theroadtohannah_ Are you ready? Remember that sudden change isn’t always a bad thing - in fact, for many of us, this can be the start of relationships changing for the better. If life has felt like a series of tower moments crashing down around you since April 2024, except resolution to come from this transit… but the key is, you must be willing to step fully into your power. ♡ Full 30+ minute breakdown of this transit plus horoscopes for all of the signs are available to my membership community. Link in bio to join! #astrology

"If you've been feeling this upheaval in the past few weeks, you can expect things to come to a bit of a head," Sophia explained. "Expect old relationships to be cleared out. Expect people to reveal their true intentions to you."

So if you have any of these zodiac signs, it's not surprising that you may be feeling completely mentally drained. Luckily, Demure explained that this period is coming to a close, as the “influence of this astrological event is finally clearing out completely” and now you can look forward to both harmony and resolution.

Now, Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius will "be able to escape the stressful situations they’ve been placed in.”

However, Demure noted that this good news does come with a warning, as these signs remain highly impacted by Mercury retrograde until the planet of communication turns direct on August 28.

But while the tough times are still not over, before you panic, it’s not all bad! This time period will be a lot easier for these signs compared to the last two months. And once this time period ends? Well, be prepared to transition into a more peaceful era — one in which both you and your relationships flourish!

