What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Week Of September 9 - 15, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Strength exists in numbers and also within the solitary individual. That's the message and theme between September 9-15, 2024, for the collective. But before we look at the one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign, here are the general tarot messages for everyone.

First, we have the Three of Cups, the Four of Pentacles, The Emperor highlighting the need to focus on love and relationships this week. After all, it's easy to breadcrumb your loved ones because they are always around, but love cannot thrive if no effort is made ever. So strike the right balance between pursuing your hopes and dreams and ensuring your treasured relationships feel loved and valued.

narakOrn, Matveev_Aleksandr from Getty Images | Canva Pro

The Emperor adds another layer to this message by stating that while some may believe it's lonely at the top, that's not the case for everyone who manages to reach the highest levels. Kindness, inner strength, and the ability to love are not weaknesses. They can work as effectively when paired with strong instincts, sharp intellect, and the ability to grow and transform.

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for September 9-15, 2024

Aries: Two of Wands

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The Two of Wands reminds you that it's not in your best interest to charge forward with a new idea impulsively. Not all ideas are good, and some thoughts may be precursors to great goals. Test what's good to see what will work and what won't. Pause and plan.

You will realize what you need to do to make the most of your resources and time. Read up on the mind map technique to get your inspiration down on paper, then go from there.

Taurus: Five of Pentacles

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Taurus, you have a cautionary card for you — the Five of Pentacles. It urges you not to let social media or social pressure (in real life) convince you to purchase things to fit a certain demographic or stereotype.

Do you have a luxury car that keeps breaking down every few weeks? If luxury items only attract energy vampires, it's time to ask yourself if they contribute to something substantial or long-term. If the answer is yes in some cases, that's fine. If the answer is no, it's time for change.

Gemini: Six of Pentacles

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Gemini, the Six of Pentacles may rub you incorrectly because it requires you to tighten up your social life. Instead of going from one social circle to another, you should pick one group of friends to build positive memories with. Whether you act kinder or are less judgmental, be the light that others hope for in the world.

The Six of Pentacles is a card about giving and receiving. So, if you observe red flag behaviors around you or feel you are being unjustly treated or harmed, take a step back and try this again in a different circle. You will find your soul tribe in the end.

Cancer: Seven of Wands

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Cancer, the tarot card for you this week is the Seven of Wands. It urges you not to throw in the towel or allow bullies to push you out of the playing field. You are extraordinary in your ways and have a unique take on the world in your areas of expertise. Let that guide you in your path.

If the aggressiveness from competitors or those who wish you to fail becomes excessive, fight back in the swiftest and savviest manner possible. You have every right to shine in the world just as anyone else. Don't allow discriminatory or bigoted beliefs about your gender, skin color, cultural background, and more to take root. It's time to be your own best friend!

Leo: Seven of Cups

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Leo, the tarot card for you this week is the Seven of Cups. It reminds you that you have more options and opportunities than you realize. So pause and consider them all. Journaling can help bring your thoughts to order and make your true priorities more obvious.

Some of you may also be overlooking opportunities because of conditioned beliefs about what you are capable of and not or because of social pressure and elitism. You will benefit from writing your destiny, so take a chance on yourself!

Virgo: Ace of Wands

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Virgo, the tarot card for you this week is the Ace of Wands. It speaks of effort, grit, and astonishing inner power that you possess. You can channel all of it into a new venture or an ongoing endeavor. Then, watch as something magical or extraordinary occurs.

How can you know what you are made of if you never permit yourself to be extraordinary? Some of you may start a new relationship too this week. Just make sure it's not just an over-heated physical connection masquerading as a soul bond. You may feel disappointed when you realize it was never a soulmate but a karmic cycle.

Libra: Strength

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Strength is a major arcana tarot card urging you not to let stereotypes of strength make you think or believe you are not. The human spirit can exhibit this character in many ways, whether fiercely protective of one's children, extending a helping hand to a disabled neighbor or elderly person, being a firefighter, mountain rescuer, athlete, or something else.

You get to define what strength means to you, even if it's just the power to push through in the darkest times. It's time to write your destiny and be your role model.

Scorpio: The Moon

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Scorpio, the tarot card for you this week is a major arcana card — The Moon. It speaks of confusion and emotional upheaval, maybe even brought about by a relationship that pulls your heartstrings and then stomps on them.

You are encouraged to ground yourself through mindfulness techniques like meditation or focused breathing. That will connect you more deeply with your intuition and help you see through the smoke and mirrors. Trust yourself! Follow your soul's calling and path.

Sagittarius: King of Pentacles

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Sagittarius, the tarot card for you this week is an excellent one — the King of Pentacles. Like a mighty oak tree, it urges you to remain solid and sturdy. Extraordinary heights can only be reached when the foundation is solid and steady.

So, wherever you may be on your life's journey, you will thrive with faith in yourself and your abilities. The King of Pentacles also urges you to take care of your investments and build an empire on Earth.

Capricorn: Queen of Wands

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Capricorn, the tarot card for you this week is the Queen of Wands. It reminds you that, despite being an earth sign, you have much more inside than just earth. A glance at your birth chart can reveal what else is there. So don't let stereotypes hold you back.

You don't need to be just the steady and robust type. You can be dynamic, bold, strategic and swift. Choose your adventure and your path. The decision is yours and yours alone.

Aquarius: Three of Pentacles

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Aquarius, the tarot card for you this week is the Three of Pentacles. It's a card of collaboration and teamwork. So, if you are on a team and working towards something monumental or significant, this is a sign that all of you (or at least you) need to put your agendas aside and think more from the perspective of the common goal.

After all, there's something in it for you, too; otherwise, why would you wish to join that team? If the last sentence suddenly made you tingle down your back as if you were on the wrong team, your message is to find the right one so your efforts and outcome are well-aligned.

Pisces: Five of Pentacles

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The Five of Pentacles tarot card cautions you against excessive spending, especially if you get entranced by pretty things or hobby items, whether art supplies, Funko toys, collectible cards, or bags of yarn.

Ask yourself how much is enough for you to feel joy. If the answer is you have more than enough, then it's time to be more mindful and not let peer pressure or social media make you feel a certain way. If the answer is you don't have enough to be happy or at peace, then it's time to think more creatively and come up with a game plan to acquire more resources, money, or opportunities that will enable you (and your family) to be happy and at peace.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.