The Zodiac Sign That Will Become Unstoppable Despite Previous Hardships From Now Through November 19

There's one zodiac sign that's been through the wringer as of late, thanks to a handful of challenging astrology transits that have tested this zodiac sign time and time again. But according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, things may just be turning around.

The zodiac sign that will be unstoppable despite previous hardships until November 19, 2024

According to Grim, Capricorn should prepare to feel unstoppable until at least mid-November.

“This sign is about to set an example for the rest of the world because Pluto is retrograding back into Capricorn for the final time, possibly breaking apart many of the institutions that have been propping up the world you’ve always known before we start a transition into a completely new era," said Grim said in a TikTok video.

While many other signs will find this time "quite distressing," Grim explained, Capricorn "already had to contend with the harrowing energy of Pluto on a personal level for the past 16 years, and you had two Full Moons in Capricorn this past summer, which is way more than you asked for, so I think you will sail through this just fine!”

Since 2008, Pluto has aspected the Sun of every Capricorn alive, bringing about great upheaval and changes for those born under this sign.

When Pluto conjuncts the Sun in the chart of any individual, changes are coming — ready or not. This can be one of the most significant transits of a lifetime, but that doesn’t mean it is easy. The increased intensity of this powerful planet (it doesn’t matter that Pluto was demoted to a minor planet) is bound to bring about major changes that can include a complete personal makeover. In some cases, power struggles, changes in career (for better or worse), increased ambition, relationship changes, or traumatic situations can also occur depending on what else Pluto is doing in the personal chart.

It is hard to know exactly what the outcome of this significant Pluto aspect will bring due to the dark and mysterious nature of Pluto, but rest assured, it is likely that you have experienced change — and it’s doubtful that it was without struggle. Pluto-Sun aspects can encourage soul growth through adversarial conditions and situations that can include crime, general sleaziness and bad relationships, to name only a few possible ramifications of this transit. Pluto tends to destroy one area of life in preparation for building another.

While this transit may be tough for most, Capricorn will "sail through this season just fine."

"You have already investigated the dark shadowy aspects of your psyche," Grim continued. "You’ve had many dark nights of the soul and every time you’ve thought your life was collapsing, you end up coming back stronger. You’ve had enough of the underworld, so expect some other signs to lean on you this September through November as the world goes through some upheaval.”

According to Grim, Venus entering Capricorn’s 10th house of career in September may additionally help career matters, along with the eclipse in October which could present Capricorn with a totally new career path.

Pluto enters Capricorn once more from September 1st to November 19th at 29 degrees of Capricorn. The 29th degree in astrology is considered highly significant and can bring about a sense of urgency and crisis. During this time, many things will end in our personal lives and the world in preparation for a new beginning and a new world when Pluto re-enters Aquarius on November 19th, where it will remain for the next 20 years.

