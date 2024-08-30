Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For September 2 - 8, 2024

Music can reveal to you what lives within your soul. That's the week's theme for the collective between September 2 - 8, 2024. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Mountain over Wind (#18), changing to Wind over Mountain (#53). It reminds us that sometimes it's important to take a step back and ask yourself if you are in the company of friends or those who only pretend to be so. After all, anyone can say they are holding you back because “you are not ready,” but is that really true, or is it a secret plot?

Advertisement

Sometimes, the path to positive experiences and great satisfaction is found through the valley of confronting hard truths and embracing your ability to deal with tough challenges.

Advertisement

Once you trust yourself enough, you will surprise yourself with your ingenuity and excellence. That's when the obstacles will crumble at your feet, and something beautiful will emerge just for you.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for September 2-8, 2024

Rat

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Rat:

Advertisement

Rat, this week's energy is soft and sweet. Let your softer side come out and play under this influence; you will be forever changed.

Rat's Lucky Day in Love: September

In love, this energy will draw hearts together and reveal hidden strengths. If you are single, trust your counsel when you go on a date. You don't need to give a second chance if your red flag alarms go off.

Rat's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life will be more mellow this week. Whatever you decide goes, so make a wish and watch as the cosmos brings it to life.

Rat's Lucky Day for Career: September

Things are progressing as they should for your career. Be patient, and soon, you will reap the sweet fruits of your labour and love.

Advertisement

Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Ox:

Ox, your energy this week is steady but watchful. If you feel called to, maintain a journal where you write your observations of daily life. You will capture deep insights that way.

Advertisement

Ox's Lucky Day in Love: September

In love, you are encouraged to be your true self. Those who appreciate you for who you are will stay; those who don't won't. But at the end of it all, you will know that you did not compromise on what rings true within you.

Ox's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life is up in the air at this time. Take charge of your own story in this arena! Whether you want to party hard or take a break and just read a book, do what feels right to you.

Ox's Lucky Day for Career: September

The energy around your career is cautious, though. Trust your instincts as you move forward. Adapting fast is the way to go.

Advertisement

Tiger

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Tiger:

Tiger, this week's energy is all about knowing where to plant your seeds so you can enjoy your orchard for decades to come. Trust your gut on this, and you will emerge victorious.

Tiger's Lucky Day in Love: September

Advertisement

Your love life is not being highlighted at this time. If you choose to make this area important, it will be. If you decide to focus elsewhere, that area will benefit more.

Tiger's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

You are encouraged to be more mindful of how you spend your time socializing. One can always catch up with friends on another day when they have something important in the works.

Tiger's Lucky Day for Career: September

The energy around your career is powerful. Whatever you touch will turn to gold now. So, use this power sparingly and wisely.

Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview for Rabbit:

Rabbit, this week's energy is all about knowing your heart and acting upon the nudges from within. This will show up strongly in your love life, for sure, but it also encompasses your dreams and other loving relationships.

Rabbit's Lucky Day in Love: September

If you feel called to, speak from your heart and let your partner see the sides of you that you keep hidden out of shame. True love will uplift and protect.

Rabbit's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life will be fabulous this week! If you want the spotlight on you, it will swing your way. If you only want to have a good time, that will be gifted to you too. So make a wish!

Advertisement

Rabbit's Lucky Day for Career: September

As for your career, things are unfolding as they should. Stay the course, and you'll emerge victorious in time.

Dragon

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Dragon:

Advertisement

Dragon, the energy this week around your life is highly significant. As you go about your days, you may also feel a lot of heavy emotions.

Dragon's Lucky Day in Love: September

In love, trust your heart, but don't ignore red flags. Some of you have found your soulmate. Don't let them walk away because you feared committing fully to this relationship.

Dragon's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life and career are heavily entwined this week. If you make good decisions, you can widen your network and bring new opportunities to your doorstep.

Dragon's Lucky Day for Career: September

As for your career, be a leader and know your talents. Yes, there's always room for growth, but that doesn't mean you know nothing. It's time to dazzle the world with what you've got!

Advertisement

Snake

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Snake:

Snake, this week's energy around your life urges you to be still and patient. Like the fisherman waiting patiently by the shore, you too will get what you want if you can be still.

Advertisement

Snake's Lucky Day in Love: September

In love, know your mind and heart. If someone does not resonate with that, don't waste time chasing an imagination. You will squander your romantic blessings by choosing the wrong paths.

Snake's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life will be really good this week, but try to restrict yourself from your inner circle as much as possible. Deep insights await you.

Snake's Lucky Day for Career: September

For your career, now's the time to take charge of your trajectory and be proactive. Lean into your talents, and you will knock it out of the park each time!

Advertisement

Horse

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Horse:

Horse, this week's energy is all about being slow, peaceful, and patient. It may feel like a whole bag of nothing, but deep inside you, something important will begin to unfold when you do this.

Horse's Lucky Day in Love: September

Advertisement

In love, you are encouraged to do the same — give yourself and your partner (or date) a chance to grow deeper in love by setting a slower pace and allowing things to unfold more organically.

Horse's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life will benefit from this, too. So if you feel like engaging with friends, make the interactions more about relaxing together, watching a movie while you do self-care, or just lazying around in collective company because... why not?

Horse's Lucky Day for Career: September

The energy around your career is really strong right now. But you are cautioned against doing anything. Step back and let the cosmic currents take everything to the tipping point without any interference. You'll know when to step back in if you practice mindful grounding.

Advertisement

Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Goat:

Goat, this week's energy has a watchful quality. Be patient and mindful as you go about your days. You'll know when to act to seize the opportunities that are here for you.

Advertisement

Goat's Lucky Day in Love: September

In love, you don't have to stick to other people's definition of romance. It is whatever you feel is romantic or thrilling or what have you. Lean into this and embrace love!

Goat's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life may cause you a lot of stress this week, so try your best to ground yourself whenever you can. Focused breathing, sniffing an aromatherapy candle, or just listening to a singing bowls track on YouTube can help, even for five minutes.

Goat's Lucky Day for Career: September

Everything is unfolding exactly as it should for your career. Focus on other areas of your life for now. The time for something big and beautiful will come soon.

Advertisement

Monkey

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Monkey:

Monkey, the energy around your life this week is pensive. Lean into your introverted side, and you will discover insights hiding in plain sight.

Monkey's Lucky Day in Love: September

Advertisement

In love, you are urged not to compromise on what's truly important to you for your well-being. Compromise can never be about fundamental values or happiness. But it can be about letting your partner pick the movie even if you aren't a great fan of that genre.

Monkey's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life will be great this week, especially if you mix it with your love life. So introduce your love to your friends and family. Or breach the conversation so they may do so. A family brunch or picnic may be just the thing!

Monkey's Lucky Day for Career: September

As for your career, be yourself and be on the lookout to learn new things. You are in the growth phase of life in this arena. Make the most of it!

Advertisement

Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Rooster:

Rooster, this week's energy around your life is all about food and farming. For some, this is literal if you are a farmer or work in the agricultural industry. But for most of you, this message is about eating right so your mind, body, and soul can be at peace.

Advertisement

Rooster's Lucky Day in Love: September

In love, you are encouraged to apply this message too. So don't let date nights devolve into unhealthy eating affairs. You can constantly stir up the flames by cooking together and letting the night take you where possible.

Rooster's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life's energy is sweet but not very focused. You can choose to do as you please or step away from the limelight and enjoy some self-care and rest.

Rooster's Lucky Day for Career: September

In your career, be your true self and a force for good, support, and kindness wherever possible. Magic will unfold when you strike the right balance between being a team player and a lone ranger.

Advertisement

Dog

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Dog:

Dog, the energy this week for you is all about loyalty and truth. It's time to ask yourself who's truly in your corner and who's only here for the good times.

Dog's Lucky Day in Love: September

Advertisement

In love, the same will apply. So, if you are okay with casual flings, this may be the right energy for you. But if you prefer deeper and more meaningful connections, be mindful so you can catch emotional unavailability and other red flags early.

Dog's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life may not be very prominent this week, but that gives you room to do as you please. Maybe now's a good time to restart an old hobby of collecting dust on a shelf somewhere.

Dog's Lucky Day for Career: September

In your career, you are encouraged to speak your mind and be kind. Things will fall into place at the right time, so be patient and let your efforts speak for themselves.

Advertisement

Pig

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview for Pig:

Pig, this week's energy is all about love: platonic, romantic, and the luxuries, things, and experiences in life! Lean into this and let your soul breathe easy.

Advertisement

Pig's Lucky Day in Love: September

In love, you are encouraged to express yourself through grand gestures. It may take time and effort, but the smile you get from your partner and the enthusiastic hug will make it worth it.

Pig's Lucky Day in Friendship: September

Your social life will be sweet, too, this week. Throw a house party if you've been thinking of it. Just make sure the drinks keep flowing so the fun never stops!

Pig's Lucky Day for Career: September

In your career, now's the time to be bold and brave! Go where no one has dared before and show yourself that you are more capable than you knew. The comfort zone is not it. Step into adventure!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.