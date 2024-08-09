Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For August 12-18, 2024

Trust yourself, and you can conquer the world. Trust everyone, but yourself, and you will find yourself in the darkest of places. That's the theme and message for this week for every Chinese zodiac sign between August 12-18, 2024. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes, here are everyone's general messages for the week.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Wind over Lake (#61), changing to Fire over Fire (#30). It reminds us of the importance of kinship and having friends and loved ones around us.

Advertisement

Nothing can compare to the strength one can gain from such a treasure. But such a treasure won't last if everyone in the web of relationships doesn't choose to love and care right back. It's the balance between having your individuality and also rooting for your loved ones while fading into the background. Can you do both?

Only those who can are those who continue to rise and thrive, come hail or fire. They always have people to catch them when they fall and help them find solutions. They also know that they are cherished and respected for the strength they, too, bring to the table. Who can stop such people even if they tried?

Advertisement

Let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for August 12-18, 2024

Rat

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week for you has a soft and warm feel to it. Lean into your softer side and lead from your heart. Only great adventures await on this path.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: August 17

In love, you are encouraged to speak your mind and listen with an open heart. This will help you and your partner (or date) grow closer.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 12

Your social life may not be very hot and happening this week, but that's okay. Use this time to ground yourself and engage in self-care. A glow-up awaits!

Lucky Day for Career: August 13

As for your career, the energy is hidden in this arena. Keep doing what you do best, and be patient with your progress. Something is brewing behind the scenes and will become obvious soon enough.

Advertisement

Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week has a tense and pensive quality to it for you. You are urged to speak your mind and try to heal your heart. Unburdening yourself will help you in the next leg of your journey.

Lucky Day in Love: August 15

Advertisement

In love, be sure of what you want and ask for it. Luck will favor those who are brave and also protect you from those who are not in it for the right reasons.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 14

Your social life will be really good, though! Look forward to fun, entertainment, and lots of laughter.

Lucky Day for Career: August 14

The energy around your career is a bit busy. It's almost as if it's building up to something big. Follow the chosen path for now and allow things to unfold as they will.

Tiger

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Tiger, the energy of love is strong for you this week. If you feel called to, lean into activities that evoke that sensibility in you, too, whether through TV dramas, books, movies, or more. Only intriguing adventures await.

Lucky Day in Love: August 12

You will discover yourself through love. But you must not give too much of yourself or forget who you are at your core to impress someone who catches your eye (or the one you are with). Set healthy boundaries even as you indulge in romance.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 13

This week, your social life will be dictated by your desire for romantic companionship. So choose your own adventure and be absolutely unapologetic!

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career: August 13

As for your career, it's not in focus this week. Things will progress as usual here if you stay on top of your responsibilities.

Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Rabbit, you are urged to be careful with your words and affection this week. If you are usually considered soft-hearted by people, especially be careful. This astrological period may draw energy vampires to your doorstep.

Lucky Day in Love: August 16

In love, be extra careful of what the other person says. The same words can mean different things to different people based on their usage.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 17

Your social life is being highlighted as a contest ground this week, especially if you have fake friends in your circle. Be aware of the red flags, and don't ignore them!

Lucky Day for Career: August 12

Your work life will be good this week, but try to be bold but not aggressive. The middle ground will bring you fresh ideas and collaboration.

Advertisement

Dragon

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Dragon, have you ever wondered what you would do if you did not have to consider the needs and wants of all the people trying to influence you? Journal your thoughts because they will be relevant in the weeks to come.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: August 12

In love, be yourself but also know that different people have different preferences in partners. So if someone is not impressed by you or thinks you are too much (or too little), it's just basic incompatibility. Don't let it hit your heart hard!

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 13

Your social life will be really good this week, especially when you are with friends who love and cherish you. Lean into these relationships and watch as something extraordinary occurs!

Lucky Day for Career: August 14

The energy in your career is steady. Don't attempt anything too “out there,” but don't become stagnant either. As long as you trust your intellect, you will be fine.

Advertisement

Snake

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Snake, this week's energy urges you to reconsider your beliefs. Are those beliefs true? Or are they sabotaging your growth and transformation?

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: August 17

In love, you are urged to be your true self and meet your partner (or date) halfway. True love will always do this for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 18

Your social life will be good too, especially in the company of close friends (more than family). So, choose your social commitments wisely!

Lucky Day for Career: August 18

As for your career, nothing of significance is highlighted here this week. So allow things to progress as they are and trust the process.

Horse

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Horse, have you ever asked yourself what you would be if you were not restrained by cultural expectations or the desires of those around you?

Lucky Day in Love: August 17

This message is significant for your love life this week, too. Will you spend your life with the one you love? Or will you allow others to push you into relationships that don't satisfy that deep need within you?

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 18

Your social life is also being highlighted here as something to watch out for. Do you have true friends around you? Or are there energy vampires pretending to love you while they drain your vitality? This week will be significant for you in terms of bringing up all the questions that need to be answered.

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career: August 12

The energy in your career is steady, so continue as you have been. Sacrifice will bring you what you desire, but only if it is aligned with what you need.

Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Goat, your energy this week is heavily tied to food and the theme of eating good food. Comfort foods are also highlighted as a vehicle for nostalgia and soul healing.

Lucky Day in Love: August 13

In love, use food to show your love and affection. You can cook your significant other a special meal or set up a cool date featuring gastronomic delicacies.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 15

Your social life will be dictated by your need for food, too. So choose your commitments wisely and go on the adventures that truly call your soul.

Lucky Day for Career: August 16

The energy here is good for your career. Continue as you have, and you will win everything you wish to. There's no stopping you now!

Advertisement

Monkey

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Monkey, this week's energy for you has a flawed quality. It will make you feel uncertain about yourself and question your choices in life. Yet, this is not to harm you. It's a means to help you understand fully and truly.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: August 14

In love, you are urged to set healthy boundaries and not confuse loving with giving. That's the quickest recipe for attracting energy vampires. Love is always reciprocal and uplifts everyone in the equation.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 17

As for your social life, new adventures await you here! And new friendships, too! Will you dare to be different or let your fears rule you?

Lucky Day for Career: August 17 & 18

Your career is also highlighted as a fertile ground for fresh ideas and inspiration. Let your creativity take wings and soar to heights you haven't explored yet.

Advertisement

Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is genuine and sweet. It urges you to spend quality time with those you love over everything else. Some treasures in life are not non-living things at all!

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: August 17

In love, choose what you want and communicate what is unacceptable to you. The one who keeps harassing you to change your mind about the latter is not the one. How can they if they cannot respect your boundaries?

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 18

Your social life is also being highlighted here. You will either be the life of the party or completely out of the public eye. It's your choice. So, choose what makes sense to you.

Lucky Day for Career: August 18

In your career, you are encouraged to be creative and think outside the box. Sometimes, mashups of disparate aspects of the world can lead to fresh creations that make people think.

Advertisement

Dog

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Dog, you are urged to be loyal to what you love, and only that, this week. There's magic here. So don't let it go to those who don't care about you.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: August 18

In love, you are encouraged to think deeply about where you want to be five or ten years from now. If your interactions with your partner or date don't match up with that, something needs to change, and soon.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 18

You are also encouraged to be lively and present yourself to the best of your capacity in social settings. Dress to impress ... but impress yourself first. Now's the time to make a style statement and let your confidence benefit from that boost.

Lucky Day for Career: August 15

As for your career, things will progress as usual. Be patient so you don't throw a spanner in the mix! You will cross the finish line soon enough.

Advertisement

Pig

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Pig, this week's energy is all about honoring the ties of love and family. They are the true treasures of life and, thus, priceless.

Lucky Day in Love: August 14

In love, you are encouraged not to bend over backward for anyone. But don't be stubborn and rigid about petty things, either. The middle ground is where you will explore and learn about each other, thus peeling back layers that reveal more treasures underneath.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 13

Your social life may or may not be interesting this week. But that's okay. Focus on self-care, and you will be fine.

Lucky Day for Career: August 13

The energy around your career is pretty good, too, at this time. Continue to progress and be patient. The time for celebrations is just around the corner!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.