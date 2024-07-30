5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Predicted To Experience The Luckiest Love Horoscopes In August 2024

The month of August 2024 will be a lucky in love month for five Chinese zodiac signs: Rabbit, Snake, Horse, Monkey, and Dragon. But first, let's take a look at the love messages of the month for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of love this month is Wind over Water (#59), changing to Earth over Earth (#2).

For those who are trying to have a child with their significant other, this is a powerful sign that you have luck on your side in this endeavor. Good fortune will also extend to animal signs who wish to be solo mothers through IVF. Since fertility is so high this month, those who don't wish for the fruits of intimacy should be extra cautious.

The hexagram (and its changed form) also reveals one secret about luck and love: those who look for luck rarely find it. Because luck isn't enough for us to realize how good we are in love. After all, humans often walk away from the best thing that happened to them, only to regret it bitterly decades later.

It's because love is an act of commitment. Saying “I love you” isn't enough. Now that you know, you can transform a mere brush with luck into something beautiful in love. Let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in August.

5 Chinese zodiac signs experience the luckiest love horoscopes in August 2024:

1. Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rabbit, the energy of love for you in August is all about harmonious give and take. Your luck will thrive when you lean into this. If you are single, you are encouraged to pay attention to how you feel when you engage with someone new. If your self-esteem feels shot and light hints of panic emerge, it's a sign you are gifting the wrong person your precious time. Trust your instincts. You will find love and luck that way.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to set healthy boundaries between you and your partner and between your relationship and those outside of it. It may take a while to figure out, but the time spent will be rewarding. Luck, too, will flow when you make space for what you want and remove what you don't.

2. Snake

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Snake, the energy of love in August for you is all about being kind, considerate, and a good listener when engaging with someone romantically. If you are single, listen more so you can quickly determine whether you would like to listen some more or pay your half of the bill and get the heck out of there. Luck will whisper to you throughout the month through signs and synchronicities, too.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to adopt this message into your life — it takes a village to raise a child. And you are that child, too. So don't just focus on your relationship with your significant other. Cultivate bonds with each other's friends and family, too, so you can all be in this together. Luck will flow in the most unexpected of ways when you do this.

3. Horse

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Horse, the energy of love for you in August is collaborative in nature, with high levels of camaraderie thrown in the mix. If you are single, look for this when engaging with new people. Can you imagine yourself collaborating on a creative project together, even if it's just a fun prank or a dance for TikTok? That's where you will find your luck.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is aligned with your friends. So be aware of those dynamics when you and your significant other throw a house party or hang out with your buddies throughout the month. Inviting positivity will translate to even more positivity. But the opposite is something to watch out for!

4. Monkey

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Monkey, the energy of love in August has a whimsical quality to it for you. To some, your love life will feel like it's come straight out of a Wuxia drama, maybe with some swords and battles in the mix. If you are single, don't be surprised if you are suddenly more popular and have more people showing interest in you. Your luck will bring you a glow-up, but that's not all it will bring. As long as you remember that you are the main character of your love story, you will know who is right for you and who is not.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will be very subtle this month. You are urged to nurture your relationship like a sapling and show up daily. Luck will pull strings behind the scenes for you to make the experience even more beautiful. But you won't know it's doing so. It will only make its presence known if you are the only one in the relationship who cares about it.

5. Dragon

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Dragon, the energy of love this month for you has a distinct fiery quality to it. You are urged to be proactive and speak your mind. The right people will find you, and then love will waltz in. If you are single, apply this message to all aspects of your life. Your luck in love won't be restricted to just your love life. For some, it will cross your paths with the right person (or the person they know) through a completely non-romantic arena.

If you are in a relationship, now's the time to plan for the future, including vacation plans for the end of the year. You will have another big boost during that time — until the Year of The Snake comes around. So take charge of your destiny and write a beautiful love story in August!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.