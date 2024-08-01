What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About The Week Of August 5 - 11, According To A Tarot Card Reader

The message this week for the collective between August 5 - 11, 2024, is that strength is often found in the unlikeliest of places. Sometimes, you may find it within your heart when you have lost hope. Before we look at each individual zodiac sign's tarot reading, here's what the cards have to say about the week in general.

We have the Four of Pentacles, Five of Pentacles, and the Seven of Cups showing up for the collective.

Together, they speak of knowing where to park yourself and your flag. After all, the world is full of many delights, both in romance and otherwise. But one cannot run after everything they find fascinating unless they volunteer to live as a nomad or driftwood. Instead, choose your cup wisely.

Choose what speaks to your soul. Even if a thousand people around you think the choice is not worth all that, if it is worth it to you, then it is worth it. Pioneers, creatives, and scientists all routinely face such conundrums.

The Five of Pentacles also reveals that one can have all the riches in the world and yet feel they lack everything. It's the frame of mind that often determines how we engage with the world. It's the same for self-esteem and how capable one may believe themselves to be. Now, let's see what each zodiac sign needs to know about the week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for August 5 - 11, 2024:

Aries: Two of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Aries

Aries, the tarot card for you this week is the Two of Wands. It urges you to be more aware of your plans and not rely on “winging it” every time. Sometimes, spending just an hour (or even half as much) thinking about what may happen can show you potential problem areas that you can find solutions for beforehand.

You will be surprised by your ingenuity. Plus, this can lead to new inspiration, too! If you feel called to, meditate more this week to help you stay grounded and calm.

Taurus: Three of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Taurus, the tarot card for you this week is the Three of Swords. It's not the best card to get, but here it's highlighting the need to lean into your wounds and pain so you can purge it from your system. True healing awaits you if you are brave.

If you feel the need, contact a professional to guide you through this. But you can use a workbook to journal and heal, too, if that's a more affordable option for you at this time. Trust your heart on this. Only good things await you on the other side.

Gemini: Five of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Virgo

Gemini, the time has come for you to make a choice — whether to stay exactly where you are and continue the habits that have not helped you in the past or try something new and revolutionize your life and intentions.

The Five of Pentacles can often reveal spiritual despondency and a literal lack of finances. But it also urges you to go where you can grow instead of staying in the cold out of fear or trauma bonding. Journaling can help you gain clarity, and so can meditation.

Cancer: Seven of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Capricorn

Cancer, the tarot card for you this week is the Seven of Cups. It speaks of possibilities and opportunities, but not all can be sought out at once. So, which path will you choose? Whether this is in love or other areas of life, you are urged to look beyond the surface to truly understand what is on offer.

Sometimes, what may appear to be a beautiful moon may turn out to be a white snake. If you feel called to, go slow and take your time with what is before you. You don't need to decide at once. But, you must not sabotage yourself from considering all the options available to you.

Leo: Death

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Leo, the tarot card for you this week is a major arcana card — Death. It speaks of transitions from one chapter to another where it's best to leave the past behind in the past. But sometimes, it speaks of death and moving into the beyond. You know what this card means for you because major arcana cards are rarely subtle, and Death is not one of the subtle ones.

If you feel called to, meditate on a picture of the Death card. You can pull it from the internet, or if you have a tarot deck, pull out the Death card and then focus on it for a little while before meditating. The answers you seek will come to you.

Virgo: The Moon

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Cancer

Virgo, the tarot card for you this week is The Moon. It speaks of charm and inspiration born on hazy nights — at least, that's how it's coming across for you now. So tune into your creative side and your inner wisdom. You will find all the answers you seek there.

Be prepared for unconventional words and ideas. They may push you out of your comfort zone or reveal something you lack that must be filled through seeking growth and/or knowledge. Journaling is a great exercise whenever The Moon comes out for someone. It makes it easier to grasp the symbols and make head or tail of them.

Libra: The Sun

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Libra, the tarot card for you this week is the glorious major arcana card — The Sun! It speaks of glorious days ahead and the brilliance of cosmic blessings shining upon you. So seize the day! Trust yourself. You can transform your life and reach the heights of success if only you allow yourself to shine.

Confidence is your friend. Self-sabotage ... well, it's never a friend, is it? You will do well if you can ground yourself as that will enable you to tune into your blessings and utilize them in a way that works best for you.

Scorpio: Justice

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Scorpio, prepare for drama and flashbacks! This week will rip a vortex in your social environment and bring karmic retribution wherever it's necessary. That's the Justice tarot card for you.

You must steer clear of underhanded tactics, too, because Justice governs everyone equally — and this is not human justice but the cosmic kind. Wearing a Clear Quartz pendant can help you to stay clear-headed and mindful. You can watch the drama or get dragged into its undertow.

Sagittarius: Five of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Sagittarius, the time has come for you to make up your mind. Will you stand by your dreams and wishes? Or will you let others dictate to you and tell you what is right or wrong, even if it doesn't resonate with you inside?

The Five of Wands speaks of challenges brought by competitors and the need to rise to the competition and not throw in the towel. Sometimes, trying to convince someone away from their path is the easiest way for a competitor to win. So don't fall for anything that does not ring true within you.

Capricorn: Seven of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Capricorn, the tarot card for you this week is The Seven of Swords. It has a cautionary message for you about someone (or a few people) in your social circle who may not have your best interest at heart.

Listen for the lies and read between what's being said. Some people choose to harm the one they hate by becoming a Trojan horse in their life and pretending to be a friend. Have you accidentally allowed a Trojan horse to run rampant in yours?

Aquarius: Ten of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Aquarius

Aquarius, the tarot card for you this week is the Ten of Swords. It's blaring alarm bells here! So pay attention! You can either shoulder all the burdens and let them crush you to oblivion or recognize that you are being harmed and take action swiftly.

Never blame yourself for the cunning of others, especially if they went out of their way to create havoc in your life or corner you into a bad space. You must not give in to the victim-blaming narrative spouted by abusers and their abusive friends. Trust yourself and the red flags you observe.

Pisces: Page of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Pisces, the tarot card for you this week is a sweet one — the Page of Wands. It urges you to unleash your creativity even if the end result leaves you feeling like you have no talent.

Practice is the key to creative evolution from novice to master. Plus, you never know what you may encounter on such creative adventures. It may reveal facets of yourself to you that you did not know before! So trust the process, and stay colorful!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.