3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Monthly Horoscopes For August 2024

Three zodiac signs have the best monthly horoscopes for August 2024! They are Aries, Gemini, and Scorpio. But first, here are the messages of the month for everyone.

There are two very important astrology transits we must watch out for this month. The first is Mercury Retrograde, which will begin on August 5 and continue until August 28, moving from Virgo to Leo. The second is the change of zodiac seasons from Leo Season to Virgo Season on August 22.

Advertisement

Of course, with the amount of hype around Mercury Retrograde (especially this one and its zodiac signs), don't be surprised if your fears become self-fulfilling prophecies.

That's the gift and curse of Virgo and Leo, albeit in different ways. So, if possible, try to lean into what you want instead of what you don't. That will align you with the more beneficial aspects of this retrograde, allowing you to understand your deeper motivations, heal old wounds, and even realize that you were holding yourself back from the spotlight because of self-sabotage. The shifts you experience during the retrograde will translate to extraordinary growth and victory when Mercury goes Direct again in Leo.

Advertisement

That brings us to the second point of note: Virgo Season.

It can be a strange zodiac season at best and quite frustrating at worst (because of heavy overtones of perfectionism and quests for unrealistic ideals). Yet, this Mercury-ruled zodiac season can help you channel your genius into something concrete and lasting.

That's what happens when you blend the airy quality of Mercury with the earthy tones of Virgo. But only you can know if you will choose to walk such a path or allow fears to hold you back.

Advertisement

Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for August 2024.

1. Aries

Deadframe Works Images and ilonarepkina / Canva

Where you go, flowers will bloom. Aries, that's your message for August 2024, and also the reason behind your cosmic blessings. So unfetter your feet and let go of your fears. When you take charge of your life, only great things will bloom for you.

Advertisement

Of course, certain astrological transits will have a strong impact on you this month. Firstly, we have Mercury Retrograde (starting on August 5 to 28) with its transit through Virgo and then Leo. This period will allow you to recognize the true gem that you are and not doubt yourself or your place in the world.

Juno entering Libra on August 9 will add to this energy by bringing relationships (mainly romantic) that help you learn healthy dependence. After all, it's not impossible to build a relationship with a partner and learn the value of healthy interdependence.

In this regard, you will do well this month if you adopt the practice of allowing people to show you that the world is more vast and varied than you could have imagined. And that makes it all the more beautiful to live in!

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Deadframe Works Images and ilonarepkina / Canva

Gemini, prepare yourself! The month of August 2024 will bring challenges to your doorstep that—if you are willing will show you the power of persistence and belief in oneself. That's your destiny and also your blessing in disguise. Nevertheless, you will still have the free will to embrace this or push it away, so don't let your fears hold you back from an advantageous transformation, almost like a moth pupa refusing to emerge from its cocoon.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 19 will be one of the highlights of this month for you. So make sure you have your wishes and intentions on hand. If you trust the flow of the cosmic currents, you can manifest with moon magic.

Advertisement

Vesta entering Virgo on August 24 will be another good period for you, lifting some of the heaviness of the ongoing Mercury Retrograde. It will show you how to ground yourself through your intellect. After all, airplanes were once a dreamy idea until they became grounded in reality.

3. Scorpio

Deadframe Works Images and ilonarepkina / Canva

Advertisement

Savory satisfactions await you in August, Scorpio. It may be of the food kind, but it can also be something else. You are encouraged to trust your gut and align yourself with people and paths that resonate deep within you. That's how you will unlock your unexpected blessings.

Of course, certain astrological transits will have a decided impact on you this month. The first on that list is the August 19 Full Moon in Aquarius. It will free your creativity in ways you cannot fathom. A distinct flavor of renaissance and futurism will be its highlight. The second transit of note for you is the transition of the Sun from Leo to Virgo on August 22, a.k.a. The beginning of the Virgo Season. As a Scorpio, this period will have a grounding effect on you but will bring more intriguing knowledge and insights to your doorstep if you are open to them.

Finally, Vesta in Virgo on August 24 will reveal hidden parts of your personality that will help you tremendously in your love life and/or marriage. You are encouraged to keep a gratitude journal to keep the flow of positivity open when this happens. The rest will fall into place naturally.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.