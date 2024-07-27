The Luckiest Day Of The Month In August 2024 For Each Zodiac Sign

August 2024 is an exciting month dominated by Mercury retrograde. Mercury first stations retrograde in Virgo on Monday, August 5, before shifting into Leo on Wednesday, August 14, and finally stationing direct on Wednesday, August 28.

Mercury retrograde is often discussed negatively, yet it provides an incredible period of insight, reflection, and even redirection. This will be especially true on Monday, August 19, when Mercury meets with the Sun in an aspect called Cazimi. Mercury Cazimi in Leo helps you begin a brand-new cycle that could make your dreams come true.

Mercury retrograde can be used to your advantage by seeing that anything that arises is doing so for your higher good. Your perception is what you will experience, and so if you find an unexpected project pop up or are asked to revisit that decision you made last year, instead of getting frustrated or anxious, try to see that the universe is giving you a gift to become even better.

There is also a strong emphasis on career and finances in August, which is no surprise, as Virgo's and Leo's energies tend to bring up themes of success and abundance.

With Mercury in retrograde, though, unless you are given a second chance at a previous opportunity, it would be best to wait until September to officially take any new roles or sign any contracts. Don't wait because it would be detrimental if you did, but hold off only because you could be invited to a future review that you may not want to encounter.

Take your time in August, and keep your intentions close. However, be open to learning more and realizing that everything happens for its own divine purpose.

The luckiest day in August 2024 for your zodiac sign:

Aries

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 26

Lucky Theme: Nurture Your Success

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

As asteroid Ceres stations direct in Capricorn on Monday, August 26, it’s your chance to start nurturing yourself and your success, dear Aries. You can often be so consumed with success and creating a bountiful career that you forget to take care of yourself. You forget that your career shouldn’t drain all of your energy and that you deserve a professional life that energizes you.

Ceres Direct in Capricorn is a chance to likely pull back from work a bit, to care for yourself, and even find a more sustainable pace. But you may also finally be able to feel confident that what you’ve been putting in the work for and diligently nurturing is also coming to fruition. Just remember to take time for yourself to feel your best, regardless of how demanding work may be.

Taurus

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 19

Lucky Theme: Embrace The Recognition

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

Let yourself embrace all the well-deserved recognition coming your way, Taurus. The Aquarius Full Moon on Monday, August 19, shines a light of growth into your professional sector as you finally feel like you are seeing the results you’ve been after. While this doesn’t mean this is the end of the road or the best it can be, it does ask that you pause to ensure you enjoy it.

Make sure you are comfortable with accepting praise and are clear on your future intentions for your career, as you may also find this energy invites new possibilities. The more you can operate from your truth, be willing to go your own way, and take risks, the more recognition and abundance you will manifest, as well as true confidence that you are on the path to your dreams.

Gemini

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 19

Lucky Theme: Live Your Dreams

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

There is no time like the present moment to fully decide to live the life of your dreams, dear Gemini. Aquarius energy governs over your house of luck, which tends to bring in opportunities for education, travel, business, wealth, and even spiritual growth. As the Full Moon in Aquarius brightens the sky on Monday, August 19, you are reaching a pinnacle in your pursuit of expansiveness.

This energy will help bring an important path to fruition or even be that divine nudge that helps you see no matter how prepared you are or how much you’ve overthought in the past, eventually, to have what you want — you will have to just take that step forward into your future. Try to see that the universe has only been waiting for you to decide, and as you become more committed to your dreams, then you’ll see just how easy it is to manifest all you’ve ever wanted.

Cancer

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: A New Abundant Chapter

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

Finances seem to have been a recent theme in your life, Cancer. As you are enmeshed in the process of building a new life, it seems that you also may not have been feeling incredibly hopeful recently that you can find the success you want. But everything comes in waves, and so each moment that has occurred has only been preparing you for this new beginning.

You must realize that while an unexpected financial windfall is incredible, being able to create your own source of income as part of your professional success is ultimately what you are seeking. You may revisit a previous career opportunity or dream this month.

Instead of dismissing it or thinking about the work involved in making it a reality — lean into where it is directing you. This will be especially true with the New Moon in Leo on Sunday, August 4, as you are being guided into a new and incredibly abundant chapter of your life.

Leo

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Enrich Your Soul

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

Take some time to review what is actually enriching your life, dear Leo. Mercury will be retrograde for the first half of the month in Virgo, ruler of your house of value, before shifting into your sector of self. You should be changing your mind, realizing what is most important or even what you value most about your life, but the plot twist is that what you decide this month will challenge the previous way you’ve been living your life.

While Mercury is helping you learn more about who you are, what you desire, and even what you’re worth, Venus will return to Virgo on Sunday, August 4, and will bring a plethora of financial blessings to your life. Venus in Virgo helps you to see that whatever Mercury retrograde puts you through will be worth it, especially as you start realizing it’s not just material wealth or items that make life worth living — but what you do with that life that matters most.

Virgo

Luckiest Day: Friday, August 9

Lucky Theme: Heart Fulfilling Events

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

You’ve been on a journey to figure out what balance means in your life, Virgo. Not just internally, but between your far-reaching dreams and the stable, loving, consistent personal life you desire. While this may have first appeared as career versus family, home versus adventures, it is about understanding more of what you want from your life.

Asteroid Juno will return to Libra on Friday, August 9, bringing greater financial abundance and deeper personal relationships. You will begin to feel more settled in your life and hopeful as you begin to see that what you want to create is possible.

Juno in Libra may also bring up financial documents within your personal relationship, such as a prenuptial agreement, investments, or even better future planning. As much as you are headed into a more fulfilling era of your life, you still may want to wait until September to actually sign anything.

Libra

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 12

Lucky Theme: Take The Redirection

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

You are in a precarious position, Libra, as you receive so many signs from the universe, but the question remains whether you’re fully listening. You are being urged to embrace new horizons, expand your life, and focus on what you have always wanted to manifest.

You’ve also had some fears about whether you’d be successful and how embracing your dreams would affect some of your current circumstances and relationships. You can only make the decisions that feel best for you, but as the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises, you will be given a chance to focus more on the financial part of this new chapter.

The First Quarter Moon represents a time when you are asked to dig in a bit more, do the necessary work, shift your intention just a bit, and take the redirection. You may find that you no longer need a partner, business or otherwise, in this next chapter of your life. But realizing it is only the first step because to fully make the most of this energy, you can step back into your power.

Scorpio

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Believe In The Possibilities

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

Believe in life being different and turning out so much better than you had previously thought, Scorpio. You have had a new opportunity to arise within your professional life, whether this is a new role at your existing place of employment or even a new company altogether. You’ve been given this great big gift from the universe, but rather than simply opening it with gratitude, you are picking it apart to see if it’s really what you want — and even if it’s real.

You can stop second-guessing these abundant gifts from the universe or worrying somehow that you are being tricked. You deserve amazing wealth, and opportunities, Scorpio, which is precisely what the New Moon in Leo on Sunday, August 4 will bring. Make sure you are directing any negative thoughts and letting yourself be happy, even overjoyed, about what is coming into your life. But most of all, Scorpio, it’s time to trust that you are finally receiving what you have been putting in the work to manifest.

Sagittarius

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Do What You Love

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

To do what you love, you first have to figure out what that is, Sagittarius. As the explorer of the zodiac, you tend to like to try many different avenues to see what life has to offer and to make sure that there isn’t something better waiting around the next corner. But part of trusting that you have found your purpose or niche is also letting yourself trust your own decisions.

As Venus shifts into Virgo on Sunday, August 4, you will receive a financial and professional boost to your career. Venus governs love, wealth, and even real estate, so you may also be receiving a bonus or even thinking of relocating for work — especially with the Leo energy currently lighting up your house of expansion. Trusting yourself is key right now, Sagittarius, because you deserve to do what you love, but you also deserve to live a life that you genuinely love as well.

Capricorn

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 22

Lucky Theme: A Limitless Life

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

The universe always has the last laugh, Capricorn, because the best moments in life are those that can never be planned for. Instead of feeling like you must be able to see the path ten steps ahead, slow down and focus more on where you are now. When you can reflect on what you can do at this moment to bring about more fulfillment, excitement, love, and even abundance — then you also set the intention for the future.

As the Sun shifts into Virgo on Thursday, August 22, you will feel energized to try new things, explore different paths, and realize that sometimes the luckiest choice you can make is simply to let go of trying to control everything. Approach your life as an experiment in what resonates with your soul and makes you the happiest. There is no reward for living a life that others want you to, but the rewards are limitless once you have found the life you want to live.

Aquarius

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 29

Lucky Theme: Fall In Love With Life

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

Fall in love with life again, Aquarius. Just because it seems like matters have been challenging recently doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve to experience all the amazingness that you’ve ever dreamed of. As much as certain matters of your personal life may still feel undone, you need to refocus on what you want for your life. You can’t let the actions or even inactions of others determine what you do for yourself, instead, you need to step back into your authentic most hopeful self and realize that you get to choose.

Venus will shift back into Libra on Thursday, August 29, bringing love and abundance to yourself and your life. This will allow you to take those divine moments of redirections, seize opportunities that call to your soul, and simply do what brings you the most joy. By living the life that you love, you will naturally gravitate toward even greater opportunities — and also get some of the clarity that you desire.

Pisces

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 12

Lucky Theme: Never Give Up Hope

anna-r, sketchify, creative Valuation | Canva Pro

To manifest your divine dreams, Pisces, you must also never give up hope of making them a reality. The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Monday, August 12, highlights your need to recommit yourself to your dreams and be observant of any potential opportunities or shifts. Scorpio governs over your house of luck, and so during this time, you may receive an offer for travel, or even a new path may open up in your life. But if you lose hope or only see all the work you have left to do, then you might miss it.

Instead, trust in the work you have put in and in the guidance of your intuition because you are exactly where you are supposed to be. The manifestation of rewards that you’ve been working toward is coming in. You just need to promise yourself to never give up hope or your commitment to achieving success within your soul.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.