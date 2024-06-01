Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day The Week Of June 3 - 9

Just like that, it’s Gemini Season, and a beautiful stellium has formed within this expansive air sign that promises to let you take chances and embrace each opportunity the universe has in store for you. Gemini energy rules the mind, so having multiple incredible offers, news of changes, and many ideas is what this zodiac sign is all about. Instead of being under the guise of earth energy, where you plodded through, establishing foundations and doing what is necessary, the energy of air inspires you to move beyond limitations or what you were settling for to embrace the abundance of life.

The week of June 3 carries an intense theme of new beginnings, with the New Moon and Venus Star Point occurring in Gemini. Alongside Mercury shifting into Gemini and Mars moving into Taurus, if it feels like the energy in your life has changed overnight, that’s because it has. From June 3 - 9, a powerful portal of change helps you make the most of your life. While this stellium will last a few days, it will be especially active on the New Moon in Gemini on Thursday, June 6, which is divine timing for you to seize your new beginning.

While New Moons are known to be a time for setting intentions and beginning a new chapter in your life, the Venus Star Point, or Cazimi, occurs on Tuesday, June 4, which offers a new beginning as it travels into the heart of the Sun it begins a brand new cycle. With two celestial beginnings in the air sign of Gemini, it’s time to believe in your big ideas. This could be applying for a job or making your big debut, as the stars are truly aligning not just to provide you with an abundant new beginning — but to bring you the luck to make your dreams a reality.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for June 3 - 9

Aries

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 9

Finances will take center stage in your life for the next few weeks as you work more on receiving what you deserve — and what seems fair to you. While you deeply crave a life of financial ease, you are usually motivated more by freedom, adventure, and the ability to blaze your path. As part of this, you have been learning that all you desire is only possible by securing the financial stability necessary to act in the most authentic ways for you.

While the new beginnings of the New Moon and Venus Star Point highlight your house of communication, Mars will shift into Taurus, ruler of your financial sector, on Sunday, June 9. Mars makes things happen; in Taurus, it’s about increasing wealth. The Gemini energy present signifies that communication, writing, or the agreements you make will bring in the abundance you seek. Let yourself start showing up differently to claim wealth and abundance.

Taurus

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 4

While you can see each day as a new beginning, the universe also conspires to bring about events in your life where you focus on what you want to manifest. You are the zodiac sign representing luxury and having the time to do what you most want, which means these themes always seem important for you. It is time for a new beginning, Taurus. This will be not just in your finances but also in what you decide your priorities are.

The Venus Star Point will occur in Gemini on Tuesday, June 4, bringing an incredible opportunity to begin a new way of approaching life. Venus governs over finances, real estate, and matters of love. In Gemini, as it begins its new cycle, you can harness these qualities and manifest a life of greater wealth and purpose through the love you can give yourself. Don’t just accept your life, but choose to be in love with every minute because when you decide you won’t accept less, it will be the moment all your dreams come true.

Gemini

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 5

You are experiencing a Gemini Season like no other, especially since Jupiter hasn’t been in your air sign since 2012. You are given everything you need to succeed or manifest your deepest intentions. You need to ensure that you are honoring what you want — and not just simply following a path because of the time you’ve invested in it. You are moving through a transformation period where you focus more on the ideas you’ve always had for yourself and less on the superficial or what you were encouraged to pursue by others.

On Wednesday, June 5, Jupiter in Gemini will align with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, sparking some great changes alongside the energy of new beginnings. Jupiter in Gemini is expanding your sense of self through growth, evolving beliefs, and honoring a deeper level of authenticity. As Jupiter in Gemini aligns with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius in your house of luck, you will receive divine guidance on what intuitive messages you need to listen to and your next steps.

No matter how unexpected or momentous these changes seem, it’s important to listen, as this is the path to the life you have always wanted.

Cancer

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 3

Just because everything may not be perfect now doesn’t mean you are on the right track. You have been rebuilding your life, working through a deep process of change, and trying to honor your intuition with greater confidence. This journey may not always be easy, nor will it always bring instant gratification, but you must trust that everything you are doing now is part of creating the life that you feel is calling to your soul.

Mercury in Gemini will align with Neptune in Pisces on Monday, June 3, and will create an opportunity for you to make considerable progress — and finally receive some of that confirmation that you are on the right path. Mercury in Gemini will bring in offers from those surrounding you, whether family, friends or the professional network, that will allow you to feel supported and kickstart greater results in your new path. Neptune in Pisces is currently in your house of luck, bringing in abundant offers and those for travel and the joyful experiences you crave. A breakthrough moment always arrives when you think it never will, so keep going and trust the process.

Leo

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 9

You can embrace your inner motivation and start putting in the energy to manifest success in your professional life. While you have experienced growth in this area, you’ve also learned that nothing will arrive on your doorstep. Whether it’s working for what you want, saying yes to new offers, or returning to school, your choices attract opportunities for more tremendous success. As Mars shifts into Taurus on Sunday, June 9, it is essential to focus on what you still want to achieve in your career — because you are moving into an era of being able to create anything you desire.

Mars governs over your ambition, motivation, and determination. This planet takes action and focuses unwaveringly on what it desires and wants. As it moves into Taurus, it lights up your career sector as you are encouraged to invest all your energy into the success, wealth, and recognition you want. Don’t hold back, wait for a perfect time, or be invited to the table you want to sit at. Make the moves you know you are meant to, trusting that the success you want to receive is in your hands to manifest.

Virgo

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 6

As you are settling into the new energy of Jupiter in your house of career, after it spent the past year in your sector of luck, it can take time to adjust to the changes and understand how to work with it. You have expanded beyond what you thought your life would be or what the best would entail. Now, it’s time to take that same energy and start investing it in your career. Jupiter recently shifted into Gemini on May 25. Now, you will be blessed with a New Moon in Gemini on Thursday, June 6, bringing about an abundant new beginning in your professional sector.

While you are just beginning an era of luck and growth in your career, it doesn’t mean it’s too soon to start something new or launch a new project. The New Moon in Gemini in your house of career alongside Jupiter means that it’s time to change your focus, invest in yourself, and let yourself take the tentative steps of a new beginning in your professional life. Even if it’s small, it will help you open up new opportunities to achieve more than you thought possible.

Libra

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 3

You’ve already felt the winds of change blowing through your life as you felt compelled to take new paths and open up your life in ways you never conceived. This is only the beginning, Libra, because, in the year, you will be experiencing and achieving more than you ever thought possible. The week of June 3 is an essential part of that. The New Moon and Venus Star Point will highlight your house of luck with a new beginning of abundance and expansion, signaling a return to school, new business endeavors, spiritual pursuits, or travel.

As much as you are determined to have one of the luckiest years in recent times, Mercury’s move into Gemini this Monday, really begins to set events in motion. As much as you have enormous new beginnings to open your life in new and exciting ways, Mercury will be crucial as you give offers and opportunities to help take your life to the next level. Be sure to be mindful of not saying no too quickly because it seems inconvenient or unexpected, as what you say yes to now will be a part of the abundance you can reap in the year.

Scorpio

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 6

You are the sign of the alchemist, the one who can take even the worst of what you’ve been through and transform it into gold. This is part of your innate ability to continue to grow, embrace the truth, and heal from whatever has previously hurt or let you down. Although you are the alchemist, often, you can resist changes that occur in your life because you’re uncertain of what comes next or if you really want to let go of something in particular.

The key for the week of June 3 and the year is to surrender. Surrender to the changes in your life, trust that anything that leaves is to make room for something better, and let yourself continue to be the alchemist so everything you go through you use to manifest a life that resonates with your soul. This will become especially important as the New Moon in Gemini occurs alongside Jupiter and the Venus Star Point in your house of transformation. The stellium in Gemini is about giving you a nudge toward the changes you’ve been seeking, so don’t resist the process meant to help you shift your life in the ways you’ve been hoping for.

Sagittarius

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 9

Jupiter just ended its year in Taurus on May 25. It focuses your attention on your well-being, determination, career matters, and how you structure your day-to-day life. By leaning into self-growth and learning to prioritize yourself, you have seen an expansion in your fulfillment and peace. As Mars shifts into Taurus on Sunday, June 9, the energy of this area of your life guides you to take action and continue building more of what you want.

Mars will help you tune into your desires and ambitions so that you can take action in seeking a new job, developing stronger boundaries, or pursuing an outlet that enables you to feel like your best, like yoga, breathwork, or therapy. Never underestimate how you care for yourself, which affects the abundance you can manifest, especially as this will lead to a career change that supports what you have put in place already. When you choose yourself, you can attract a higher frequency of luck, and in this phase of your life, failure isn’t even a possibility.

Capricorn

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 5

Spend time focusing on how you can work smarter, not necessarily more complex. You are always one to invest energy in your career success and achievements, but often, this begins as simply working endlessly to create what you desire. As you learn what you need and what is most important to you, you can also see that you won’t have to exhaust yourself to achieve success or financial stability. Instead, you can figure out how to make your dreams work for you.

Jupiter in Gemini will align with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, June 5, helping you to see that there is another way to achieve success than endlessly working. Use this energy to reflect on how you can delegate responsibilities, hire additional help, or set things up so that you have more time to enjoy those that matter most to you. When you believe success doesn’t have to mean long hours or working seven days a week, you can also begin to receive greater abundance — because it’s not just your bottom line that will grow, but your overall enjoyment of life.

Aquarius

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 3

When the universe presents you with an opportunity, let yourself trust that you are worthy of it. Just because something might seem too good to be true doesn’t mean that it is, and instead, is actually a reflection of all you have invested in building this new period of your life. You don’t have to sacrifice one aspect to make the most of another because you are truly worthy and can have it all. Believe in this mentality, and you will see how much the universe offers you.

On Monday, June 3, Mercury in Gemini will align with Neptune in Pisces, helping to bring in offers that resonate with your values and self-worth. These new offers or opportunities won’t only resonate with your truth. Still, they will also extend into your personal life as you can receive abundant joy and the time to invest in what brings you more creativity and fulfillment. Neptune in Pisces is in your house of finances, encouraging you to go with the flow and be optimistic, while Mercury in Gemini offers to enjoy life more or deepen your romantic commitment. To make the most of this energy, you must believe that you can have it all — because the universe will show you just how good it feels to live the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Pisces

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 9

As Jupiter moved through your house of communication, you have worked on new projects or those involving social media or writing. In this area of your life, Jupiter has helped you become more expansive with your words. Also, believe in the validity of your talents and purpose in this lifetime. While the planet of luck is now in Gemini, it doesn’t mean you still aren’t being guided by the universe, especially as Mars moves into Taurus on Sunday, June 9.

Mars in Taurus brings a new level of dedication and the ability to take action on projects, allowing you to continue your progress and make magic happen. Although with the stellium in Gemini this week, you are focusing on matters of home with greater intensity, this may also create the space to work more from home. Mars in Taurus can drive you to launch something new into the world, get down to work, and ensure that you continue your lucky streak because now you know it resides within you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.