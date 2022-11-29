How Choosing 1 Of These 2 Belief Systems Changes The Way You Think

By now we understand how the way we think can help us to learn and grow. Your mindset allows you to create the reality in which you choose to live, based solely on your own perception.

How you see growth and change can dictate how successful you will be in life, how you navigate challenging situations, and whether or not you have the ability to pivot when necessary.

And it all comes down to the type of mindset you have.

What is a growth mindset?

People with a growth mindset are confident in their intelligence and talents. They are willing to step out of their comfort zone to reap substantial rewards.

If you have a growth mindset, you believe that your abilities can be developed over your lifetime, with no limits on how much you can evolve over time.

Individuals with a growth mindset aren’t put off by hard work. They praise the process of acquiring new information and know that no matter how good they are at something, talent can be developed as long as they live and breathe.

What is a fixed mindset?

On the flip side, people with a fixed mindset think that their amount of intelligence, abilities, and talents stay the same and don’t have the capability to expand.

Someone with a fixed mindset avoids challenges because they are afraid to fail. This mindset tells you that there is no point in effort or practice because you are destined to fail.

Individuals with a fixed mindset don’t have the motivation or dedication to see goals to fruition. A temporary setback can easily become a permanent disappointment.

It is important that people with the lesser of the two, a fixed mindset, make the changes needed to develop a growth mindset and change the way they navigate life.

There are several benefits to having a mindset of growth and development. A national experiment revealed that high school students who adapted a growth mindset improved their academic performance and were more motivated.

Studies have also shown that students who learned to have a growth mindset had a higher grade-point-average than those with a fixed mindset.

A growth mindset has been known to reduce burnout and psychological problems like anxiety and depression, and result in fewer behavioral problems.

Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset

Fixed and growth mindsets are two opposite sides of the same coin.

Dr. Carol Dweck, a psychologist from Stanford University, first explored the concept of a fixed mindset versus a growth mindset. Though science has told us our brains stop developing around the time we are in childhood, she disagrees.

Dr. Dweck wrote a book entitled "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success," in which she talks about how humans can fulfill their full potential.

There are some key differences between a fixed and a growth mindset. The most obvious is the view on intellect.

A fixed mindset believes it is what it is and doesn’t change, while a growth mindset knows it can be enhanced.

While fixed minds try not to do anything they could fail at, a growth mind embraces hard work and risk, believing it’s entirely possible to win.

When those with fixed mindsets encounter roadblocks or losses, they tend to give up. People with growth mindsets, on the other hand, know that a minor setback is a set-up for a major comeback. They learn the lesson and keep pushing.

People who have reached success inspire growth mindsets. They want to learn from those who have achieved what they have not. A fixed mindset, however, is jealous of or threatened by the accomplishments of others.

Constructive criticism is a hard pill for someone with a fixed mindset to swallow. They get defensive and see feedback as a personal attack. Growth mindsets know that listening and applying new ideas is vital to advancement.

Can you change your mindset?

No matter how self-destructive your mindset may have been in the past, the good news is that it is never too late to change your way of thinking.

Neuroscience shows us that the brain never stops developing, even into adulthood. It can change over time as new neural pathways are made.

So, the first step in changing your mindset is to acknowledge that you can!

Next, you must end the negative self-talk. Tell yourself that you can do this. Remind yourself that practice leads to progress. Positive affirmations will continue to nurture your developing growth mindset.

Ask for feedback from people who know you. The words can help motivate you to keep going when your natural inclination is to give up.

Finally, get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Failure is a part of success and not a reflection on who you are as a person. Fall nine times and get up ten!

