June has a plethora of interesting transits that will be abundant for air and mutable signs. However, water signs will also have some fun once these planets currently in Gemini enter the sign of Cancer.

The month begins with the Jupiter trine to Pluto on June 2nd, followed by the new moon in Gemini on the 6th, two lovely transits that will push the collective to switch things up with how they make connections. On the 9th, Mars enters the sign of Taurus, giving earth and water signs an advantage. Venus and Mercury swim in the mysterious waters of Cancer on the 17th, bringing abundant and positive energy to water signs before the Sun enters Cancer on the 20th.

Advertisement

On June 21st, 2024, the full moon in Capricorn will get us back into taking things seriously. It is a lovely period to catch up with people, make peace at work or school, and be more responsible. Finally, Saturn stations retrograde on the 29th, adding another chapter for mutable signs during this Saturnian era. A period of reflection, patience, and clarity will also be essential for the collective.

2 zodiac signs most likely to achieve abundance in June 2024

1. Gemini

On June 2nd, 2024, Jupiter will make a trine to Pluto, a metamorphosis that positively influences your sign. It initiates an epoch of power and influence for you, and if you lack self–assurance, now will feel like it's truly your moment in the sun. Venus will be in your sign earlier this month, boosting your relationships and helping you better understand the world around you.

Advertisement

The theme of growth starts with the new moon in your sign on June 6th, 2024, opening your heart and mind to new opportunities that will keep you inspired for the next six months. With Mercury already in your sign, it will help communications flow with a pleasant momentum, gearing us up for an exceptional and enjoyable Gemini season where you will be much more aligned with your potential. Mars will enter the sign of Taurus on the 9th, making this a frustrating transit but also an essential one since it will help to slow you down and reflect — all the rushing you are doing will need to be balanced out eventually.

Venus and Mercury will enter the cardinal water sign Cancer on the 17th, a meaningful time to evaluate your direction and make any strategic moves to your game plan. We bid farewell to your season on the 20th when the Sun enters Cancer. It is a time when you will be calmer and ready to take on the world. Cancer season helps to uplift your finances and enables you to be more adamant about growing them. You will see the changes in your relationship with yourself and those you have with others.

Advertisement

Your story will unfold for the next year as Jupiter continues to open your heart, mind, and the world around you.

2. Cancer

Cancer season begins on the 22nd, marking the beginning of your new chapter and bringing a wealth of abundance into your horizon. But before that, the month commences with the Jupiter trine to Pluto on June 2nd, 2024, a powerful transit that may feel like an awakening for you as it occurs in your psychic house. Your dreams will become more vibrant and clear, and you may even feel prophetic during this time.

Advertisement

The new moon in Gemini on the 6th will make you more comfortable going at your desired pace, as rushing is not in your dictionary. Mars’ ingress in Taurus on the 9th is a positive aspect for you. Although Mars is in detriment in this sign, it will still allow you to make moves and find a lot of common ground with the people in your life. You can feel adventurous, protective, and romantic. Mars in Taurus will be enjoyable, even if you are moving slower because you will get to accomplish things regardless.

Venus and Mercury will team up on the 17th to bring you a lot of love and socializing. Prepare for your social life to become more energized during this time. You will be in the spotlight, charming everyone and feeling radiant. Venus will show others how beautiful you are outside and within, and it will also help boost your finances. Mercury makes people become your allies, a good transit to have especially if you are in an academic or leadership position.

June promises to bring you love, courage, and many transformations to help you rediscover a new love, the one with you.

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.