Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For May 20 - 26

Who's in the driving seat of your life? That's the question and theme of this week, between May 20 - 26, 2024, for all Chinese zodiac signs. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes, here are the general messages of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Earth over Mountain (#15), changing to Fire over Water (#64). It reminds us that life is a never-ending journey from birth until we move to the beyond. So, the goals we have along that path can be likened to milestones instead of true goals. When you consider this, the need to be anxious flows away. What remains is the need to adapt, change, grow, and grow some more.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, start a bullet journal this week and build a habit of recording the good and the not-so-good you encounter. It will help you form deeper insights and gain truer perspectives with time. You can also buy a 5-year journal to see the growth unfold before your eyes through the questions for each day. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for May 20 - 26.

Advertisement

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for May 20 - 26, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week is all about recognizing your talents and not taking rejections to heart. You have more options and opportunities available to you if you trust yourself.

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, you are urged to take a step back and find firm footing within yourself. Whether you are single or not, this will allow you to create something beautiful and priceless.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 23

Your social life will be a hit or miss though this week. Spend more time on cultivating your talents and knowledge and it will pay dividends in the near future.

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career: May 26

As for your career, everything is unfolding exactly as it should. Maintain your pace and be patient. Your seeds will grow into trees as the days and months go by.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week for you is dynamic and strong. As long as you trust yourself and your instincts, you will be fine. New opportunities are coming your way!

Lucky Day in Love: May 26

In love, you are urged to not ignore the red flags. The right person will feel compatible with your soul. The wrong one will always rub you the wrong way deep inside.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 26

Your social life may not be very significant this week, but you are encouraged to make time for journaling and introspection. Deep insights await you on this path for your future.

Lucky Day for Career: May 25

As for your career, you will be more inspired this week than is usual. Let those ideas incubate so you can come up with something truly masterful!

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, the energy this week is sweet and beautiful for you. Lean into the things, activities, and people who bring you joy and you will have the most beautiful memories at the end of it all.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 25

In love, be patient. You will create a stronger bond with your partner (or date) if you allow things to unfold organically. Don't be in a rush to get to a desired future lest you find yourself trying to place the wrong person in a place reserved for the right one.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 24 & 25

If you feel called to, go on a spiritual retreat or some kind of weekend trip. It will help your soul rejuvenate and bring out your creative side from deep within.

Lucky Day for Career: May 23

As for your career, the energy this week is not suitable for grand gestures and big moves. Instead, focus on the details and make sure the processes are as smooth as they can be.

Advertisement

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, the energy this week for you is all about recognizing the strength within you and ensuring that you engage with the world confidently. Don't allow negative self-talk to take root!

Lucky Day in Love: May 22

In love, trust your instincts. You are more observant than you give yourself credit. Once you do this, you will not feel guilty about avoiding red flag individuals and gravitating towards those who are green.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 20

Your social life will be big and bountiful this week. Look forward to fun times and maybe a party or two! Let your extroverted side take the reins and surprise you.

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career: May 21

As for your career, things are unfolding as they need to. Don't get impatient and ruin anything. As long as you trust the process, you will do fine.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week will sensitize your intuition. Pay attention to what you observe and note them down if you think you will forget. You will unearth deep insights this way.

Lucky Day in Love: May 20

In love, don't discount your past experiences. Sometimes, life brings us people with the same energy and modus operandi as what we have encountered before to see if we will choose to repeat a cycle or break free.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 20

Your social life will be really beautiful this week if you give yourself permission to be surprised and amazed. Step out of the box and let the world surprise you in the best way!

Lucky Day for Career: May 21

In your career, you are encouraged to build good relationships, especially with those in your team. You're all in this together for the win!

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week will either help you transform and reach the next level or it will scare you into staying in the same box. Don't let your fears stop you from receiving your blessings.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 20

Your love life and social life are entwined this week, especially if you have a family function to attend, like a wedding, a baby shower, or something else. Someone new will emerge, and someone old will leave.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 20

Don't cling to those who have shown you through their actions that they don't care about you and are fake friends. Be your own best friend until you find your soul tribe.

Lucky Day for Career: May 20 & 21

As for your career, the energy is mysterious at this time. Something is brewing behind the scenes that will change things for the better for you. So stay mindful even as you take care of your routines and responsibilities.

Advertisement

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Fate, destiny, and karma are all on your side this week, Horse. Don't allow your fears to rule you. Stride forward with confidence and trust in the process.

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, you are encouraged to spend quality time with your partner (or date) and not get hung over the quantity of time spent in each other's company or over the phone. The former will help you lay the right foundation.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 21 & 23

For your social life, let your extroverted side take the reins. Then watch as amazing things unfold. Spontaneity is the name of the game this week.

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career: May 25

If you have been thinking of changing something in your career, journal your thoughts and feelings so you know what your priorities are and how to satisfy those needs. You can decide what you want to do later.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week is all about rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation for you. If you feel like going on a spontaneous trip or to a nature retreat, lean into that desire and let your soul breathe.

Lucky Day in Love: May 23

In love, you are urged to cut energetic cords with people in your past who still influence your life in unconscious ways and through your beliefs. Working with a therapist can definitely help you straighten out the tangled mess.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 25

As for your social life, prioritize yourself this week and don't feel guilty about needing space and alone time. Self-care is not selfish.

Lucky Day for Career: May 26

In your career, you are encouraged to create a positive environment wherever you go while maintaining a light touch. The right balance will nurture good relationships and bring the human element back to a cold, hard life.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, the energy this week is all about recognizing where you are exceeding expectations in a good way and where you are doing too much in a bad way. The right balance is called for right now.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, arrange activities and bonding rituals with your partner or date. It doesn't have to be something elaborate, only heartfelt. Your relationship will flourish under this influence.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 22

As for your social life, some of you need to be more particular about who you engage with. Fake friends or toxic voices can easily dissolve your confidence and self-esteem.

Lucky Day for Career: May 22 & 23

You are also encouraged to pay attention to your intuition in your work life. Changing trends and global events will soon impact the processes.

Advertisement

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is all about staying grounded through your core and confidence. That way, you will uncover hidden truths and deep insights.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, you are encouraged to build something solid and think about the long term. If the person you are engaging with is not interested, don't try to change their mind. Letting go of the wrong person is necessary so the right one can come in.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 21

Your social life will be more mysterious this week. Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities around you, especially if you see repeating numbers everywhere. Note what you observe and try to figure out the unique message for you.

Lucky Day for Career: May 23

As for your career, things are unfolding as they should. As long as you stay on top of your routines and responsibilities, you will be fine.

Advertisement

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, your love life will be very prominent this week, especially if you are married and have kids. Don't allow third parties to interfere in your private matters, but pay attention to the details.

Lucky Day in Love: May 23

Some of you are on the verge of making an important decision that will impact your life and your loved ones in a lot of ways. Focused breathing and meditation can help you stay calm and grounded as you do this.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 23

If you feel called to stay away from socializing this week, trust that inner voice. Spend more time on introspection. The cosmic energies right now are better suited (for you) for planning and observation.

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career: May 21

In your career, you are encouraged to be more creative and allow small ideas to become big ones. Don't let negative self-talk get the best of you! You can do this!

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, the energy this week is strong for you. Set your plans into motion and allow fate to work its magic for you. As long as you know why you wish to accomplish something, you will find support along the way to that goal.

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, you have more options than you realize. Don't shrink your sphere or allow anyone else to do that to you through negative words and judgment.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 23

Your social life will unfold according to what you choose to do with this week's energy. So keep the calendar open so you can be more spontaneous.

Lucky Day for Career: May 24

In your career, you are encouraged to lean into fresh ideas and perspectives. Working with younger people/collaborators is also indicated here for your success.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.