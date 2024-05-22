There is no shortage of beautiful and lucky possibilities in June as Jupiter, the planet of luck, in Gemini, expands on the energy of this zodiac season and helps you find movement in creating the life of your dreams. With Pluto and Jupiter in air signs, a different energy permeates your life: hope, courage, and the ability to seize the opportunities the universe presents to you. It’s time to cast off the heaviness of earth’s energy and realize that the life you have been waiting for is ready to be brought to fruition.

Advertisement

The beginning of June 2024 carries much Gemini energy, with the Venus star point on June 4 and the New Moon on June 6, creating a stellium within this air zodiac sign. Gemini carries the ability to create a life that is one you can enjoy but also feel confident you are walking in your soul purpose. Be discerning over your choices and realize that the luck you’ve been waiting for in 2024 is finally arriving.

An important part of using Gemini energy to your advantage is recognizing that you are worth having it all. This means you don’t have to sacrifice career success for love or love for financial abundance. You can genuinely craft a life that aligns with your deepest dreams, but you have to believe in the luck of new possibilities and let yourself be moved by the winds of fate.

Advertisement

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for June 1 - 30

Aries

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 21

Reflect on what was occurring within your career or educational path around January 11 with the New Moon in Capricorn, as an important aspect of recognition and success will be coming in with the Capricorn Full Moon on Friday, June 21. Capricorn governs your career sector, including education and your awards. In this part of your life, you are being urged to build the foundation for success you desire, refusing to give up on what you know is meant for you.

June will carry a strong importance on communication with the Gemini New Moon on June 6, which should help you lay the groundwork for what you want to achieve next in your professional life. While there is some work to be done, there is also the promise of an increase in your finances, especially as Mars moves into Taurus on June 9. So much luck surrounds you in June; your only task is to embrace the confidence to believe it.

Advertisement

Taurus

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 21

Your greatest luck and abundance are never found in what is most comfortable but by embracing risk and venturing into the unknown. June 2024 guides you to focus on launching yourself into a new chapter where you know that you can find security in even the most profound of life changes, ensuring that you always will seize the divine opportunities that are meant to help you expand your life.

Be on the lookout for an opportunity to travel, return to school, or for an astrology seminar with the Full Moon in Capricorn on Friday, June 21. You will be craving a deeper meaning in your life, but by listening to what calls to you, there is also dedicated support from the universe helping you generate greater wealth — especially with Jupiter in Gemini for the next year. Trust in the newness of opportunities and remember that your dreams will remain just that if nothing ever changes.

Advertisement

Gemini

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 29

Pisces energy rules over your career sector suggest you need to feel a deep connection and purpose to whatever work you do. While this affects your professional path, it also helps to guide you on your college path as you lean into what will bring the success and meaning you desire from your work. Your professional life has been an area of great focus since Saturn shifted into Pisces in 2023, but now, on Saturday, June 29, Saturn stations retrograde in Pisces, creating opportunities for enormous growth.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces calls your journey inward to see where you want to expand if you honestly believe you cannot fail. This is a time to work on business plans, college applications, and anything that sets you up for later success — especially if it feels like you are truly being called to follow a particular path. You can achieve whatever you desire by listening to yourself and pragmatically planning for success.

Advertisement

Cancer

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 29

June brings an opportunity to reflect on the opportunities you’ve taken in your life and perhaps those you haven’t. There is a great deal of career focus in your life this year, so whether it’s returning to school or work, you must ensure that you are actively working on achieving your dreams. An important part of this shift is the effect Saturn in Pisces creates in your life, as it encourages you to become more serious about the life you want to live.

On Saturday, June 29, Saturn will station retrograde in Pisces, highlighting your sector of luck and abundance. This is a momentous time to reflect on whether you honestly believe in yourself and are willing to take risks or if you have let others dictate what you will create instead. Embrace your power over your destiny, and remember that you are meant to achieve success; you must be sure you are open to all the opportunities the universe sends.

Advertisement

Leo

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 9

When the universe taps you on the shoulder and tells you it's time to take action, you don’t start doubting whether it’s the right time or not. Trust in the energy that arrives in June 2024, especially with Mars shifting into Taurus on Sunday, June 9, ruler of your professional sector, as you will be operating with the full power of the universe behind you, so there isn’t anything you can’t accomplish.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition; in Taurus, it helps you direct this energy toward your career to make positive changes, seize a promotion, or start advocating for what you know you are worth. With so much Gemini energy also present in June, you also need to remember it’s okay to ask for help or embrace networking to achieve your goals, as it seems that the success you will achieve will be through the relationships you form with others. Be set on your goals but flexible in how they are brought to fruition.

Advertisement

Virgo

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 9

Taurus energy governs your house of luck, which carries themes of travel, spirituality, abundance and education. With Taurus in this area of your life, it is important to take your time building what you desire and ensure that you do so with a focus on stability and your long-term goals. With Taurus energy figuring so heavily into May 2024, especially as Jupiter wrapped up its year-extended stay in this earth sign, you will now be guided to take action on all you’ve been preparing.

Sunday, June 9, Mars enters Taurus, creating a powerful surge of motivation to take action on all you’ve been planning recently. Whatever this means for you, it’s important to trust that you are ready to take this next step, especially as you can be prone to overthinking that your plans aren’t perfect yet. You’ve done as much preparation as you are meant to, and now the only thing left to do is take that one step that can change everything, knowing in your heart that it will lead to the abundant life you desire.

Advertisement

Libra

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 6

The New Moon in Gemini occurs on Thursday, June 6, creating a powerful stellium in Gemini to use to your advantage. With this stellium, the New Moon, Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter will all be in Gemini, which means you are about to begin one of the most exciting and lucky years of your life.

Gemini energy rules over themes of luck and abundance in your life, which often brings possibilities for travel, remote work, or long-distance love. Traveling with this energy is also about new opportunities to grow and become the person you are meant to be. Cast off anything that feels like it’s holding you back and prepare to welcome in the new beginnings that will transform your life into an abundant masterpiece.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 20

Cancer is a zodiac sign that helps to bestow luck into your life as you are reminded that you can take any new risk or opportunity or seize an adventure because you have first created a home within yourself. Cancer energy governs home, but in this part of your life, it’s all about leaving your comfort zone. Once you can feel confident in yourself, and in being able to keep yourself safe no matter where your journey leads, then you can be sure you are working with the universe.

On Thursday, June 20, the Sun shifts into Cancer and begins a new zodiac season. The Sun governs the external actions that you take in your life, prompting positive changes and developments. With the Sun in your house of luck, you will have new opportunities come into your life, and while they may not be what you expected, they will help you create the life you’ve been dreaming of.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 21

Knowing your worth is the first step to creating the financial abundance you crave. While finances alone can’t give you the freedom you seek, it is an important step in creating confident autonomy to ensure you make choices that resonate with your heart. Pluto just wrapped up its stay in Capricorn, where its primary lesson was to help you grow and heal, not just in your self-worth but also in your relationship with money, as you learn what holds the highest value for you.

As the Full Moon in Capricorn peaks on Friday, June 21, it will bring to fruition a theme that began on January 11 with the New Moon in Capricorn. At that time, Pluto was still within this earth sign but has since shifted into Aquarius, ruler of your communication sector which has and will continue to help you advocate for what you are worth. Expect positive developments in your finances with the Full Moon in Capricorn as you can finally reap the rewards for all of the work you’ve been doing, knowing that you deserve the very best of everything.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 9

You have been diligently working on your career success and professional life for as long as you can remember, as the achievements in this area often take precedence over more personal matters or those you feel called to pursue. There has been a shift recently where you realize all the money or success in the world can’t make you genuinely happy or solely create the life you want. Instead, there has been a greater importance on your happiness.

On Sunday, June 9, Mars, the planet of action, will move into Taurus and highlight not just those relationships of importance but also your overall joy. This makes the month of June 2024 one to prioritize your happiness above anything else. Of course, you may not just be able to take the month's work off, but it does invite you to reflect on your obligations and what you create time for. Know that it’s not just about success but truly enjoying what you create.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 9

You are moving into an upgraded period of your life, where changes to your daily routine are called to focus on what you need to feel like your best self. While this will include a focus on happiness, you may also find that the luck you are receiving in June 2024 is more about positive developments in your personal life than in your career.

Mars will shift into Taurus, ruler of your home sector, on Sunday, June 9. This energy brings a strong domestic focus for this month, with the activity in Gemini and Cancer highlighting themes of joy, commitment, and well-being. If you are faced with whether or not to take your relationship to the next level or take some time off of work to focus on building more joy, then this will be your sign to take it. Overall, it’s not your job that will matter most to you, but simply the life it allows you to lead, which means taking time to enjoy it is of the utmost importance.

Advertisement

Pisces

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 9

Jupiter has just shifted out of Taurus and into Gemini on May 25, taking some of the focus off your house of communication and allowing you to see a dream come to life. With the energy of Taurus, you’ve likely been working on a project involving social media, website design, writing or a podcast. Now that Jupiter is in Gemini, it’s worked to help you expand in this particular area of your life is over, but that doesn’t mean your work here is done just yet.

On Sunday, June 9, Mars, the planet of action and ambition, will shift into Taurus, highlighting your house of communication and encouraging you to continue to follow through on your dreams. Just because Jupiter is now finished with Taurus doesn’t mean you need to stop or slow down, especially as you are close to a monumental breakthrough. Keep your head down and work on your dreams to reap the life of abundance and success that is meant for you.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.