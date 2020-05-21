6 Signs That It's Time For You To Change Your Career

Are you really doing what you want?

By Tylia Flores

Being in the workforce can feel amazing when you have a career that you’re really passionate about.

But if you’re thinking about changing your career, pay attention to these signs that your current job may not be right for you, and that you should start looking in a different direction.

1. You no longer feel motivated.

No matter what field you’re in, motivation will always be the key to success. If you find yourself slacking off on work tasks, then you should start looking for something new.

2. You feel uncertain about your current career.

If you're constantly wondering whether or not you should have majored in something else, or if what you're doing is really your dream job, then listen to your gut.

You’re questioning yourself for a reason, so listen to yourself and start looking for some new job options.

3. You always complain about your job.

Complaining about your job is a clear sign that your current job may not be working for you anymore.

If you find yourself talking more about what you hate about your job than you do actually working, then it’s time for you to reconsider your career options.

4. You never look forward to going to work.

If you wake up every morning and you're dreading the day ahead, then maybe you should start looking for a new job or even switch your career field entirely.

When you find a job that you love, your mornings before work will be a whole lot happier.

5. You think negatively about your job skills.

If you’re great at your job, but you're always doubting your abilities, then maybe your current job’s environment isn’t right for you.

Once you find a job where your supervisors and coworkers encourage you to do your best, that's when you’ll start seeing how great your skills really are and you'll hand in better work, too.

6. Your current career negatively affects your mental health.

If you find yourself feeling anxious about work or frustrated every day when you leave the office, then you should begin to look for a career that doesn’t negatively affect your mental health.

Give yourself the time and space to start working on yourself and figure out which career or careers might help you stay healthier. Your mental health is worth the change!

Realizing what the “red flags” are in your current career and choosing a new career option can be stressful. But when you start to notice these signs that your career doesn’t make you happy, you’ll find that you actually have a whole world of much better possibilities to choose from.

Tylia Flores is a writer who focuses on health and wellness, mental health, and self-care. For more of her health and wellness content, visit her author profile on Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.