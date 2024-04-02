5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Have Lucky Weekly Horoscopes From Now Until April 7

Hidden luck will find five Chinese zodiac signs this week. They are: Horse, Dragon, Rooster, Ox, and Pig. For some, Mercury Retrograde will bring back what belongs to them that somehow got lost or snatched before. It will be a fateful week, no matter what!

The I Ching hexagram of luck is Mountain over Heaven (#26). It reminds us to trust our instincts and not let anyone change our minds about what's important to us. You will only find your luck when you hold strong on such matters because those who allow manipulations to defeat them can never benefit from luck's golden energy.

For some, this includes resisting advice and opinions that appear gracious on the surface. Maybe the other person isn't even aware that they are trying to convince you against your best interest. Maybe their definition of right and wrong is completely different from yours. Maybe they have deep-rooted biases or prejudices guiding them.

Hold fast against this, whether or in the next ones, because that's the only way you will find your luck. Meditation can also help you become stronger from within so you can set better boundaries and make sure your wishes are honored and respected. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest.

5 Chinese zodiac signs have their luck improve during Mercury retrograde from now to April 7:

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Turnaround luck

Horse, your luck has a unique quality to it. It will help you turn your life around, no matter what the situation might be. Whether this is in love or life in general, you will feel your cosmic blessings kicking in right from when you wake up in the morning to when you go to sleep.

Let your intuition pay attention to the signs and synchronicities around you so you can make the most of your good fortune. It's time to write your destiny! If you feel called to, wear the color red to boost your good luck. Red shoes will be even more potent for you in this respect.

2. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Patient luck

Dragon, the world at large often shames people who seem to be "doing nothing." Don't let such superficial judgments ruin your day or force you to behave as if you are busy being busy. You have luck on your side and will have the last laugh once the results come in. So, focus on your unique process and don't get distracted by anything else.

If you feel called to, work with marigolds and other yellow flowers. They will help you see through the haze into what's truly important. You can also wear a citrine pendant to tune into your luck and better answer its call.

3. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Speedy luck

Rooster, your luck is quick and mercurial. Prepare for big changes, whether they come in the form of opportunities and external help or emerge from your spirit as it pushes you forward to the next level. You have the cosmic forces on your side and will not fail. So charge forward with confidence and seize the day!

If you feel called to, wear red to keep up your energy and boost your luck. But don't overdo it! It can make it difficult to wind down and fall asleep at night.

4. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Righteous luck

Ox, you have your personal principles and values in life, just like everyone else. Luck will help you stand strong for what you believe in. It will honor what you believe is right and make it a reality. For some, this luck will help you prevail in a court case or some other situation where a judgment is involved.

Just remember: one win may not mean the battle is over. So stay sharp and keep following the call of your intuition. It will help you get where you need to go.

5. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Competitive luck

Pig, your luck will help you win in competitive situations. Whether you are an athlete or student facing direct competition or someone who has indirect competition all around them, be prepared to win throughout. You have the cosmic forces on your side!

If you feel called to, engage with the color green to boost your luck. It will help you align yourself to the right path and move forward more confidently.

