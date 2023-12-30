How To Set Realistic Goals That Make You Feel Good All Year-Round

A tried-and-tested method for setting the type of goals that work for who you truly are (and who you want to be).
By Monica Ramunda
Last updated on Dec 30, 2023
With every approaching January, people think about what changes they want to make and feel a renewed sense of commitment. The problem is, most people set goals that won't be as appealing as the months tick by.
Whether you are reading this article in December, January or even June, the recipe for setting successful goals is the same.
8 ways to set goals you can actually accomplish, year-round.
1. Focus on how you want to feel
Rather than fixating on specific markers, concentrate on the emotions you want to experience. For instance, aim to feel healthier and more energetic rather than merely shedding pounds. Redirecting your focus towards the joy of feeling good can motivate consistent actions, like a daily 20-minute walk.
2. Set small attainable monthly goals
Break down larger aspirations into manageable monthly objectives. Instead of aiming to start your own business by the end of the year, focus on smaller, achievable goals each month, such as joining a business group or creating a website. This approach maintains enthusiasm and prevents the overwhelming feeling of a distant deadline.
3. Write down your goals
Don't underestimate the power of putting pen to paper. Be specific about your goals and place them where you'll see them daily, such as on the bathroom mirror or near your morning coffee spot. The act of writing increases the likelihood of success and serves as a constant reminder of your aspirations.
4. Remember your why
Connect with the significance of your goals by reminding yourself why each goal matters. Whether improving your comfort in your body or gaining more mobility, understanding the importance of your objectives keeps motivation alive and propels you forward.
5. Happiness and productivity through goal-setting
Setting and working towards goals motivates and drives us while providing a sense of purpose. Pursuing goals enhances self-esteem, creates a feeling of achievement, and contributes to happiness and fulfillment.
6. Turn values into actions
Align your goals with your values, shaping them around who you are. Whether you start a recycling club or establish a support group for parents, meaningful goals reflect your identity and contribute positively to your community.
7. We are naturally goal-driven
Humans have an innate desire to achieve and master various aspects of life. Resolutions serve as a channel for this need, allowing us to see progress and positive changes unfold, fostering a sense of accomplishment.
8. Set up categories for your goals
Organize your New Year's resolutions into categories: Finance, Family/Friends, Health, and Personal. This approach helps narrow your focus, enabling you to identify specific areas of improvement within each aspect of your life.
Some may view New Year's resolutions as a futile exercise. However, they can be powerful catalysts for transformation when approached meaningfully. Goal setting offers self-reflection and a re-examination of life's priorities.
Take the time to write down your resolutions, infuse them with color and boldness, and add visuals — you are setting intentions for your life, a potent force for change.
Monica Ramunda is a licensed counselor and seasoned tour guide with a background in witnessing indigenous ceremonies and extensive experience leading tours in South America, including sacred sites like the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. She now channels her deep appreciation for native traditions and cultures into her company, Wellness and Wisdom Journeys.