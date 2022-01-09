30 Powerful Money Affirmations From Law Of Attraction Experts

Affirmations are the things we say to ourselves, both positive and negative, on a variety of topics.

According to the Law of Attraction, the affirmations you repeat to yourself are essentially what you speak into existence.

So, for example, repeating positive money affirmations daily can help your financial life.

Everyone in the world, whether you think so or not, is susceptible to the laws of the universe, which include the Law of Attraction.

The Law of Attraction is all about your ability to attract into your life whatever you are focusing on or what you’ve been wanting to achieve, so all your thoughts turn into reality eventually.

When using money and wealth affirmations, the key is to shift your mindset so you come from an abundance mindset rather than one of lacking that is stuck in limiting beliefs.

Limiting beliefs about money place boundaries on your life and prevent you from letting yourself achieve more. Conversely, an abundance mindset is the belief that there is enough out there for everyone, including you.

The way most people use affirmations is for speaking about your goals in life in the past tense, as if they are accomplished, even if you don't yet believe it, you can manifest it into your life.

The reason that money affirmations will help you is that you are setting yourself up for a positive mindset about money in your life and therefore manifesting your goals and intentions about money.

When manifesting money, remember to be realistic about your financial situation and modest in your approach to money affirmations in your daily life.

Here are 33 money affirmations to shift your money mindset to improve your money management skills and change your relationship with money for the better.

33 Money and Wealth Affirmations That Work Fast

1. "I have a lavish, steady, dependable income, consistent with integrity and mutual benefit." — Neville Goddard

2. “I constantly attract opportunities that create more money.”

3. “Wealth flows into my life easily and effortlessly.”

4. “I am an unlimited being accepting from an unlimited source in an unlimited way.”

5. “I am so happy and grateful now that money comes in increasing quantities through multiple sources on a continuous basis.” — Bob Proctor

6. “My actions create constant wealth, prosperity, and abundance, I give and create massive values to others.”

7. “The more I give, the more wealthy I become.”

8. “I breathe in wealth. Every breath I take increases my awareness of abundance that surrounds me.”

9. “I see wealth everywhere I go. Abundance is everywhere I look. I prosper wherever I turn.”

10. “I welcome an unlimited source of income and wealth into my life.”

Carissa is a spiritual Tiktoker and is known for her crystal bowl sound healing TikTok’s. She poses these 11 wealth affirmations for you to read as you’re listening to the sound bath.

11. “I delight in the financial security that is a constant in my life.”

12. “My wealth expands my life’s experiences. Money creates a positive impact in my life and everyone around me.”

13. “Every day, in every way, I am becoming richer, wealthier, and more abundant.”

14. “Money comes to me easily and effortlessly.”

15. “I am a money magnet.”

16. “I am a thriving and wealthy person.”

17. “It feels wonderful to be financially flexible.”

18. “I am so happy and grateful now that money comes to me in increasing quantities through multiple sources on a continuous basis.”

19. “I release all negative energy towards money.”

20. "I understand that all of my abundance won't come all at once and that's all right. I like the steady stream of abundance that is flowing to me." — Abraham Hicks

21. “I use money to improve my life.”

22. "I love money because money loves me."

23. "I can handle large sums of money."

24. "I am attracting money at this very moment."

25. "I am at peace with having a lot of money."

26. "An abundance of money is flowing into my life right now."

27. "I love the freedom that comes with financial abundance."

28. "I believe in my ability to use the money that comes into my life to meet my financial goals."

29. "It is within my power to create a successful financial future."

30. "My savings continue to grow, and I am financially secure."

31. “I am worth making lots of money.”

32. “Money comes to me in miraculous ways.”

33. "I am rich."

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers zodiac, health and wellness, and pop-culture news.