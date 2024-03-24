How The First Lunar Eclipse Of 2024 Will Bring Magical Abundance To 2 Zodiac Signs On March 25

There is magic afoot as the first eclipse of 2024 occurs. With it, the divine Eclipse Portal opens, bringing in positive, unexpected developments to help you achieve abundance more quickly than you had previously thought possible.

Eclipses represent a powerful time in your life where timelines are quickened, and positive karma can flow more freely, helping to redirect your path and bring you precisely where you are meant to be.

On Monday, March 25, the Full Moon Lunar eclipse in Libra will rise and shine a bright light of truth over what you want and how to start manifesting a fully abundant life.

The only caveat is that while Full Moons often bring endings, a Lunar Eclipse is more about a strong realization or truth that kickstarts a new path.

This means you likely will be directed to start something under this lunation and continue working on it until it is ready to be brought to fruition with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 2.

This is a time to hold space for yourself, your dreams, what you feel called to pursue, and the process of manifesting it into your life. While Eclipses can be pivotal catalyst moments, you must also realize that a bigger storyline is always at play.

Hence, it's important to embrace whatever divine pace the universe sets, trusting that the abundance you desire is yours.

How the lunar eclipse brings abundance to 2 zodiac signs on March 25, 2024:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Abundance Affirmation: I am open to receiving the abundance of expansion.

Libra is the zodiac sign that rules over your house of abundance, while a Lunar Eclipse will help you reveal something previously hidden or unseen. In this area of your life, it may be a desire, an opportunity, or a specific life path that suddenly seems so obvious that you wonder why you didn't see it before.

But this new awareness and perspective is also about being in a place where you can attract the abundance you have been dreaming of.

Moon phases and eclipse cycles work together, connecting what happened in the past with what will occur in the future. To gain awareness about what this may mean for you, it's important to reflect on the New Moon in Libra on October 14, 2023.

Although not part of an eclipse cycle, this new Moon began a process that you can now materialize and start taking action on fully, which will bring about that moment of fruition with the Libra Solar Eclipse on October 2.

The Libra Lunar Eclipse will address themes of abundance, education, or returning to college, spirituality, travel, business opportunities, and new beginnings. This is one of the areas of the astrology chart that is about giving you the ability to start something. It's just that often, the process of achieving success is slower than you might realize.

Pay attention to what first occurred in your life last October during the Libra New Moon, and then see how that theme has developed in the previous six months. It's time to act, to bring that idea to fruition, and to realize that the only dreams that manifest are those you put in the work for.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I deserve a life of wealth and abundance.

The Libra Lunar Eclipse will take place in your house of self-worth and wealth, giving you the financial freedom to live the life you have always dreamed of. Libra energy governs this important part of your life, where you are asked to reflect on what brings the most value to your life, meaning how career success differs from relationship or family fulfillment.

But it also makes you dive deeper into your self-worth, helping you realize what you deserve, which works in your favor to act as the power of attraction drawing in the wealth you seek.

Reflect on the Libra New Moon on October 14, 2023. During this time, something began, likely within yourself, as a fleeting idea or conversation in which you felt the tug of resonance within your soul.

Since that time, whether you've been consciously aware of it or not, you have been preparing to take this idea and turn it into something bigger. Whether you realize that you deserve higher compensation or start a new business for yourself, this idea is one that you must know you are fully worthy of so that you can reap the abundance that is waiting for you.

There is a process of creation is often described as twenty years of hard work going into five minutes of fame. Just because you have already been on this journey doesn't mean success isn't already within reach.

You will be directed to take this idea and work with it so that you will see it brought to fruition around the Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 2. But Eclipse Portals work magic, so don't underestimate the importance of the small steps, as you trust in your ability to live a life that is both full of wealth and overflowing with abundance, love, fulfillment and joy.

