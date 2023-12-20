Ideas can make or break your progress.

Most of us think we’re struggling to find the best money-making system, and because we haven’t, that’s why we’re not making money.

In most cases, it's your mind that’s getting in the way. Your thinking can sabotage you from making good money, from youth to old age.

The following ideas can be repeated to open you up to money creation in a healthy, fun, and empowering way.

Here are 8 psychological mantras that will make you a money magnet:

1. I am ok with losing money.

Most people tie money to their self-worth. So they are terrified of losing it.

You can’t possibly make money if you can’t stomach the idea of losing money.

Making money always takes some degree of risk.

Embrace the idea that you’ll be just fine if you lose money.

2. Making money shows I’m making a difference.

When people pay you, they are essentially thanking you for improving their lives. Money is not evil. It is a sign you are improving the world.

The more you make, the more of a positive impact you make.

3. Who has my money?

When we get clear about the source of our money, we start getting creative about ways to exchange value for money with the right people.

Who are those people who stand to fall in love with the products and services you provide?

Where are they?

What do they look like?

How can you get in front of them?

4. I am at peace with making a lot of money.

Many of us create major conflict internally because we think there’s something tasteless about making it.

We are brought up to associate money-creation with greed. Up to you, but you’ll never create wealth that way.

How about seeing money as a tool to improve not only your own life but the lives of those around you?

Money has the power to do this, and when you see it that way, it becomes a lot easier to want to make a lot of it.

5. Making lots of money is my duty.

No one gained anything from an unsold product or service.

The world loses when you don’t create, share, and sell your art.

Income changes lives and lifts people out of unnecessary hardship. When you provide a service, you change a life.

You’re changing lives when you bring in money to support, educate, nurture, and treat your family.

Everyone wins when you have more money that can be put towards a vital charity.

6. Making money is easy.

You’re far more capable of making money than you think.

If you’re like most people, you’re continually in a panic about cash flow. If you lack money, you need to be creative, not stressed like a headless chicken on heroin.

Sit down, relax, and reflect on this question: ‘If making money was easy for me, what would that look like?’ See what comes up.

Your mind is surprisingly resourceful when relaxed.

Brainstorm, and write it down.

You will likely find many ways you can make money quickly and easily.

You can do more than you think.

7. I am not my money.

You have nothing to do with the amount of money you have.

The amount you have depends on what money-making activities you have incorporated into your life. That’s it. It has nothing to do with you, so stop making it about you.

You’re not weak because you don’t have much. Neither are you superior because you have millions. It’s all about your system.

So detach YOU from your money, and you will be far freer in creating it.

8. I enjoy the process of making money.

It’s easy to think that making money should be tedious and unpleasant.

We’re brought up associating stuffy work environments or painful back-breaking graft with making money.

But what if making money was enjoyable? What if you could enjoy making money even if you didn’t have all the answers all the time?

What if making a sale was fun because you knew the value your customer would receive?

When you know what good money can represent and don’t make it personal, money suddenly becomes interesting.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.