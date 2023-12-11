How The Magical 12/12 Portal Improves Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs This Week

It seems only time teaches that there is no one right way to love. There is no rulebook for how to go about building a relationship with someone, and there really are no milestones that you must reach. Instead of thinking that you need to stick to a specific path or follow the ideals of what you've been taught represent love, it's time to look at everything as a necessary experience to become the person you're meant to be.

The New Moon in Sagittarius and the 12/12 portal invites you to take a leap of faith, to risk it all for a love that you can't go a day without thinking about and to trust that whatever happens will serve a higher purpose.

New Moons represent new beginnings, so it's a perfect time to set intentions for what you want to call in during the next lunar cycle through a Moon ritual.

As you do it, try to create as much space as possible in your intention so that you can be guided, explore new opportunities, and truly create a relationship that resonates with your soul.

Just as the New Moon in Sagittarius gives you wings to fly, Mercury will station retrograde in Capricorn, slowing down plans and bringing an important moment of closure to themes of the past.

Pluto is wrapping up its thirteen-year stay on this earth sign as it prepares to spend the majority of 2024 in Aquarius. Still, with Mercury retrograde here, you may find yourself putting to rest any obligations or familial conditioning regarding love and how to live your life.

You will have the full support of the Fire New Moon to help you propel yourself forward. Just don't see any past themes coming up as backtracking; instead, see it as the opportunity itself to secure the life you are dreaming of.

With this lunation forming a square to Neptune in Pisces and Mercury stationing retrograde, be very mindful of exes coming back in who are saying they've learned and things will be different or current partners doing a complete one-eighty as they overpromise. Instead, focus on the truth, focus on where you feel driven, and most of all, never settle to abide by someone else's rules when you clearly were made to write your own.

December 12: The 12/12 Portal

Sagittarius brings a special magic to your relationship as you're encouraged to take greater risks in matters of the heart and to delve into the greater meaning behind your romantic connection. This fire sign also emphasizes the truth and the ability to explore the deeper reaches of the mind as you explore the greater meaning of your life and love.

The New Moon rises during the 12/12 portal in the adventurous fire sign of Sagittarius. This New Moon takes it as the sign from the universe that it's time to take a leap of faith. Whether it's following your heart, opening up about your feelings or taking off for a weekend away from life, the goal is to break up whatever routine you've been in and infuse it with the fresh new energy of a higher purpose.

During this magical 12/12 portal, the New Moon in Sagittarius will form a square with Neptune in Pisces, which was recently stationed directly after its retrograde journey, representing that you may finally reach a catalyst moment that allows you to seize the moment toward a divine redirection. Neptune in Pisces can often make it more challenging to see the truth.

That is all that Sagittarius is after, so you can use this to honor your feelings or finally bring up an important conversation with your partner. Just be wary of making any agreements at this time as Mercury is almost set to station retrograde, so while conversations, leaps of faith for love or new adventures are favored, signing anything is best postponed for the beginning of the new year.

Here's what else happens this week impacting each zodiac sign's love horoscope:

November 13: Mercury retrograde

Mercury, the planet of communication, stations retrograde in Capricorn, giving you a period of time to reflect on all that has occurred during this year so you can see what needs to change to make 2024 different. Mercury retrograde can bring challenges to communicating with your partner, as well as making agreements or signing documents like leases or contracts for wedding venues. If you can wait until after the first of the year to sign anything that is favored, it will allow you to work with the positive energy it is bringing into your life.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, a sign that Pluto is now direct in for its longest stay until it shifts into Aquarius in January. Pluto has been working to free you from what wasn't working, and now that Mercury will station retrograde here, it means that it's time to truly settle anything that is still lingering before the new year begins.

Whether it's past relationships, matters of separation or discussing how to continue growing together, you must use this energy to renegotiate, compromise, and focus on how to do things differently than you have before. This energy will be heightened by the 12/12 portal and the fiery New Moon in Sagittarius as you set your sights on the life and love you've wished for now, knowing it all lies beyond just one step out of your comfort zone.

Here's how the 12/12 portal along with the New Moon in Sagittarius improves each zodiac sign's love horoscope this week:

ARIES

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Sagittarius energy beckons you toward new experiences. While Mercury retrograde may not be the best time for travel plans, it doesn't mean you can't turn love into the greatest adventure. Sagittarius' energy helps you venture outside the limitations and norms as you're enticed to try new things and make the most of every moment in your relationship.

If you've felt like you're in a rut or simply that life that got a bit too predictable, use the Archer Moon's energy to do something new with your partner. Whether it's taking a cooking class together, a day trip somewhere new or taking away from a new spot, the goal is simply to try something new. You may also find yourself having more conversations about the future with this energy too. Just remember, if it's right, you won't have to rush anything.

TAURUS

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

When it comes to transformation, it's something that you have a love-hate relationship with. You aren't opposed to change, so long as it doesn't involve anything that you're not ready for or that you don't want to lose. When it comes to love, surrendering is often the only way to know for sure if you and your partner are meant for one another.

The Sagittarius New Moon will give you a beginning point, a catalyst moment in which you are being offered everything you've ever wanted if only you give up what you've settled for. It's not that this brings break ups or sadness, quite the opposite, but you must let yourself release control so you can enjoy the pleasant surprise of what finally has space to arrive.

GEMINI

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Sagittarius is the ruler of your romantic sector, which makes this lunation a powerful one for your relationship. A New Moon offers a new beginning, which is precisely what you need, but you must release the past to receive it. Try to reflect on what you've been holding onto and whether it's still serving you or the relationship. Even if you're unattached and looking for love, you might need to truly give yourself the magic of a new beginning around this Moon.

Everything always happens for a higher purpose, but the more that you try to dig in or resist or attempt to carry around guilt or the burden of what-ifs, you detract from what is right in front of you. Let yourself find forgiveness for yourself and others and decide to let this be the beginning of everything you've always wanted.

CANCER

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Capricorn rules over your romance and relationship sector, which means that during Mercury retrograde, you're going to have an amazing opportunity to make headway on an important issue. Pluto has been in Capricorn for the past thirteen years, and as it is now direct in this earth sign, in one of its last stays before officially moving into Aquarius, you are closing out a major chapter of your life. Even if there are things still undone, you are excited about these changes and hopeful about what you are moving into.

With Pluto and Mercury retrograde in Capricorn through the end of the year, it's a sign for you to take care of any details that you need before the beginning of 2024. You may be moving through the end of a breakup, divorce or finally realizing how you've been blocking yourself from receiving the love you've always desired. Make sure to embrace moments of communication, take a second look over any documents, and know that right now is the work to ensure that nothing will be able to stop you once you're finally free.

LEO

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Sagittarius rules over your house and represents commitment and joy, so a New Moon here could bring significant positive developments for you in this area of your life. Sagittarius craves adventure and meaning, but here, it also wants to commit to something — or, more importantly, to someone. If you've been afraid of committing or going all in, try to take this as a sign from the universe that it's finally safe to do so.

Be mindful of opportunities for growth in your relationship, whether it's an engagement or simply talking about moving in and spending the holidays together. You have been through a lot, but you deserve to be happy, which means also allowing your heart to commit to something you know is right. Don't waste time wondering if it'll work out; instead, just work to make it that way.

VIRGO

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You've seen a lot of growth in your relationship this year as you've become more committed, moving in or purchasing a new place together. It's part of you finally realizing that you are now living the very dreams you've always had, but it may also have left the feeling of wondering what's next. As much as having a detailed-orientated mindset is of benefit, you also need to find the ability to enjoy the present moment, even if there are no next plans to worry about.

The New Moon in Sagittarius rises in your house of home and family, as you can see that the greatest adventure you'll ever take is building a life with the one that you love. Let yourself transform how you think about life and love. Instead of thinking you must do something, just be open to receiving and embracing how far you've come and how much joy now surrounds you.

LIBRA

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Capricorn energy asks you to focus on your well-being and healing, which is more important now as you are preparing for a year of change. The nodes of fate have recently shifted into Aries and Libra, making the next year one of dramatic transformation, which also means it will be one of healing because you can't have one without the other. Now is when you really start the process of unearthing the truth behind how you've set up your life, how you spend your time, and how that affects the types of relationships you choose.

It's never all about the other person, no matter how dreadful your ex might be, but instead, what attracted you to them in the first place. When you can heal the parts of yourself that thought toxicity or the last of reciprocity meant love, then you can also begin to attract a truly healthy partner. Use the energy of Mercury retrograde in Capricorn to reflect on what you really need to have a healthy relationship, and consider beginning some inner child healing, which can help you get to the space where love can genuinely be easy.

SCORPIO

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Let yourself deeply honor who you are and all that you bring to the table. You've been doing a great deal of work recently to unearth your value and embody the knowledge that you're worthy of the most amazing love and life that you can imagine. At a certain point, the work becomes embodied, which means it's not as hard to practice, and instead, it is simply something you're living freely.

The New Moon in Sagittarius helps you take all the work you've been doing and internalize it so you don't have to fight so hard for what you deserve. This comes across not just in your boundaries but even in your energy, as everything becomes simpler once you realize you've always deserved the world, and now, you'll never settle for less again.

SAGITTARIUS

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Capricorn has been leading energy into your life over the past decade as it's had you reflecting on what kind of partner, relationship and life you are worthy of. With Capricorn here, it also involves the opinions or thoughts of others when it comes to telling you what they think is meant for you versus what your soul is telling you. Now, as Mercury, the planet of communication stations retrograde in Capricorn, you are going to be asked to advocate for yourself and make choices in alignment with your truth.

Mercury retrograde means that past information, feelings or beliefs are going to resurface. This time, you will be guided or given the opportunity to react differently. If you have settled in your relationship, feel afraid to leave or were urged not to by friends or family, this will be your chance to review those past decisions. This can also come up if you had someone wonderful come into your life, but you never felt you deserved them, and so you let the opportunity pass you by. While you must be careful of exes returning during Mercury retrograde, the one that got away may also return.

CAPRICORN

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Forget all you've been told about love, and instead, reflect on what it means for you. The Sagittarius New Moon in your house of intuition is set to help you change your relationship in the best way possible as you truly embrace what love means to you. You may find you must find acceptance, forgiveness or release certain situations from your life, but it's only so that you are more in alignment with yourself, which will invite that big love in.

You also need to start to listen to those little winks from the universe if they're guiding you to reach out, stop by a particular place or plan a night out for your partner. You are truly being encouraged to live life more from your heart, and listening to your intuition is the best way to do that.

AQUARIUS

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

The Sagittarius New Moon activates your house of community, which governs the support that you receive from others. A New Moon means that a new beginning is coming in, and that also means that you and your partner may also benefit from more support from those around you. If you need help, whether it's financial or in babysitting, make sure to reach out to family and friends and open yourself up to receive the help you need.

It may be you and your partner against the world, but that doesn't mean there isn't a whole community around you, too. You may also benefit from gatherings that involve others and instead of just solo dates with the two of you. This lets in new conversations, new opportunities, and the reminder of why you fell in love with each other in the first place.

PISCES

Photo credit: kefkenadasi from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Capricorn energy rules over your house of hope, which allows you to figure out what it is you most want. This is the part of your life that also involves those that surround you, so it may be time to bring a certain relationship to light or to ask around if your friends know of anyone they want to set you up with. Beyond improving your romantic life, Capricorn also asks you to become more serious, a common theme for you right now, about what it is you genuinely want from love.

When you ask, the universe can finally deliver. Use this time while Mercury is retrograde in Capricorn to reflect on what you hoped for in your relationship versus what you actually received or, in some cases, put up with. Any positive changes you hope to make are possible, but you need to reconnect with what it is you really want first.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.