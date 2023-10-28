What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest This Week When Saturn Retrograde Ends

Brew a cup of lemongrass tea and deeply exhale as you allow yourself to surrender to divine trust. Everything has happened precisely in the way that it was meant to, and the challenges, no matter how rough around the edges they might have been, are finally starting to reveal the clarity they are meant to. You are remaining present for the unraveling of awareness as the year turns another corner and welcomes you into a brand-new month.

Saturn, the planet of divine timing, boundaries and karmic lessons, stations direct in Pisces on November 4, helping you to focus on the purpose of the last five months. Saturn in Pisces has been working to reveal to you the greater meaning of your purpose within this life, which also means, as a byproduct, it's helping you see the truth of various situations within your life. As Saturn stations direct, though, it's now time to implement your new inner awareness with the action to make different choices.

Prepare for this new phase of aligning your life with your internal growth by reflecting on what you've learned since Saturn began its retrograde journey in Pisces on June 17, 2023. Since then, there's been a series of divine tests at play helping to reveal the truth and help you heal those karmic ties that have kept you in a cycle of lessons.

Now it's time to heal the wounds that have only brought lessons so you can welcome in the abundance of your healing. Allow the truth to wash over you, wiping the slate clean and allowing you to truly implement the new actions that a life aligned with your soul will require. As you do, you will more closely understand the meaning of divine timing and how it is always working in your favor.

What you'll need to perform your rituals

Leading Energy: Pisces, Water

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Sacral

Herbs: Maca, Ginseng and Cinnamon

Essential Oils: Lavender, Cypress and Sandalwood

Crystals: Red Jasper for desire, Clear Quartz for clarity and Citrine for focus

Incense: Lemongrass

Here's what your zodiac sign can manifest this week Saturn retrograde ends

Aries: Acceptance

(March 21 - April 19)

Weekly Affirmation: I accept the truth being revealed so I can make the necessary changes for my well-being.

Honor the truth that will be washing through your life as Saturn stations direct in Pisces. Begin by writing down all that you've recently been struggling with, then fold away from you three times and tuck in a sprig of lavender. Repeat your affirmation as you place it on a south-facing windowsill to honor the Pisces energy and place a clear quartz on top of it for greater clarity.

Taurus: Hope

(April 20 - May 20)

Weekly Affirmation: I have hope that everything is going to turn out far better than I could ever have imagined.

Allow yourself to grasp ahold of hope once again as Saturn stations direct in Pisces. Begin by creating an offering using wild geranium for hope, sage for healing and mint for abundance. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it, and then sprinkle the cooled ashes around the base of a lavender plant.

Gemini: Purpose

(May 21 - June 20)

Weekly Affirmation: I am honoring my soul purpose as I embrace professional transformation.

Tune into your professional soul purpose as Saturn stations direct in Pisces. Begin by writing down your affirmation, then place it in a pouch with three coins, basil and cloves. Repeat your affirmation as you hang it above your front door to help guide your steps forward.

Cancer: Adventure

(June 21 - July 22)

Weekly Affirmation: I am opening my soul to adventure and the growth it will bring.

Let your heart soar and embrace new adventures as Saturn stations direct in Pisces. Create an intention charm jar using citrine, marigold petals, cloves and rosemary. Repeat your affirmation as you fill the jar with baby oil for continued healing and growth.

Leo: Intimate Connection

(July 23 - August 22)

Weekly Affirmation: I am practicing vulnerability in creating a dynamic, intimate connection within my relationship.

Embrace a more profound sense of vulnerability as Saturn stations direct in Pisces to help grow your intimate romantic connection. Begin by laying out a square of red cloth. Add pomegranate seeds, rose petals, parsley and a sprinkle of salt for protection. Repeat your affirmation as you tie up the four corners and place them beneath your bed.

Virgo: Romantic Growth

(August 23 - September 22)

Weekly Affirmation: I am allowing my romantic relationship to grow as I embrace my healing process.

Focus on the lessons learned and how to implement them into your romantic relationship while Saturn stations direct in Pisces. Begin by gathering a jar of honey, then sprinkle in a bit of lavender and cinnamon. Repeat your affirmation as you add it to your favorite beverage.

Libra: Inner Change

(September 23 - October 22)

Weekly Affirmation: I am turning inward as I allow the lessons learned to help me evolve into my higher self.

Tune into your inner self and the changes you want to implement as Saturn stations direct in Pisces. Create an essential oil blend to promote transformation using coconut oil for protection and the essences of frankincense, lavender and wild orange. Repeat your affirmation as you massage the mixture into your skin after showering.

Scorpio: Freedom

(October 23 - November 21)

Weekly Affirmation: I am free to create a life of joy and abundance.

Return to the awareness that you are the only one who can set yourself free as Saturn stations direct in Pisces. Embrace your inner creativity to help you during this time by writing your name down on a piece of paper, then bind it with the yarn or string of your choice. Repeat your affirmation as you sprinkle a bit of cinnamon and salt over it, then hang it in a maple tree to help you find the freedom you desire.

Sagittarius: Healing

(November 22 - December 21)

Weekly Affirmation: I am healing my heart to benefit myself and future generations.

Reflect on the healing that has occurred during Saturn in Pisces, so as this planet stations direct, you can make some important decisions. Begin by drawing a heart on a piece of paper, then write the names of yourself and those you care about most deeply. Repeat your affirmation as you fold it toward you three times, and then place it with a sprig of mint and amethyst on your altar.

Capricorn: Forgiveness

(December 22 - January 19)

Weekly Affirmation: I am forgiving all that has occurred in the past so I can practice doing better for those I care about.

Allow yourself to wade into the depths of forgiveness as Saturn stations direct in Pisces. Begin by creating a forgiveness aura spray using plain witch hazel and the essences of sage, rosemary, rose and cedar. Repeat your affirmation as you cleanse your energy and any physical space you desire with the forgiveness aura spray.

Aquarius: Self-Worth

(January 20 - February 18)

Weekly Affirmation: I am worthy of creating a life that honors my individual uniqueness.

Embrace your inner worth more profoundly as Saturn stations direct in Pisces. Brew a cup of hot water and let a bit of marigolds and basil steep together. Once it's ready, repeat your affirmation as you dip a piece of jewelry you regularly wear into it, then let it dry before placing it back on.

Pisces: A New Beginning

(February 19 - March 20)

Weekly Affirmation: I am seizing a new beginning for a life authentically aligned with my soul.

It's time for a soul upgrade as Saturn stations direct in your zodiac sign of Pisces. Begin by writing your affirmation on a piece of paper, then fold it toward you three times and bind it with a green ribbon. Repeat your affirmation as you bury it beneath a birch tree, which symbolizes new beginnings or any tree you feel called to near your home.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.