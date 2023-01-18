How To Use 'The Sunni Method' To Shift Into Your Desired Reality

Shifting realities is a concept that has been around for some time, but has recently grown in popularity, especially on social media platforms like TikTok.

Reality shifting, or quantum jumping, is the idea that you can move your consciousness from one "timeline" to another, effectively changing your reality to one you desire.

There are many shifting methods for every type of process, whether it's through visualization, scripting, or through affirmations. This includes popular methods like the elevator method, the Julia method, and the pillow method.

But other lesser-known methods are just as effective, including the Sunni Method.

What is the sunni method for reality shifting?

The sunni method is a reality-shifting method that relies heavily on visualization. The method is simple on paper, but once you start it, it can be a bit more tricky than other methods.

This method relies on you "tricking your mind" into believing you're in your desired reality, also known as your DR.

However, the sunni method is not recommended for beginners or those who are just getting into shifting, as it also relies on your senses and visualization, which can be difficult for most people to do.

Luckily, there aren't many steps involved.

Here’s how to do the sunni method in 4 steps.

1. Lay down.

First, you need to relax in order to prepare yourself. Find a quiet, calm place to relax. Many people recommend your bedroom since it's usually private.

Lay down in a starfish position with your eyes closed. The starfish position is when you are on your back with your limbs sprawled out, not touching each other. This position is recommended but not mandatory.

Overall, it is best to lie down in a position that you feel most comfortable in. But the starfish position is strongly recommended.

You can also put on subliminals to help you relax and concentrate, but it is not required.

2. Visualize yourself in your DR bedroom.

Next, visualize yourself laying in bed in your DR bedroom. But don't just see yourself laying there — imagine every little detail.

What does your bed feel like? What does your room smell like? What can you hear?

Use all of your senses to truly trick your brain into believing that you are in your DR bedroom. Take your time with this step.

3. Repeat positive affirmations.

As you are visualizing yourself in your DR, repeat positive affirmations. Do this until you fall asleep.

Some examples of affirmations to use include:

"I have shifted to my desired reality."

"I will shift this afternoon."

"I am good at shifting."

You should start feeling some shifting symptoms like headaches, a sense of falling or floating, a rising heart rate, or itchy skin. Feeling these symptoms is a good sign, but try not to let them distract you.

4. Wake up in your DR.

The final step is to simply wake up! You should wake up in your DR if you did the method correctly.

Of course, it helps if you have full faith that your shifting was a success. However, it is also realistic to note that not everyone can be successful on their first try. But keep trying!

