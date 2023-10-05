What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 6, 2023 During The 'Forgiveness' Moon

The hardest thing to let go of isn't often a particular person or event but the feeling that you wished you would have done something different. The other hard thought is that somehow you would have known then what you know now so that you could change the outcome entirely. The more you hold regrets from the past or fear of moving forward, the more you put off your destiny.

As the energy builds for the New Moon Solar Eclipse, you are being asked to clear space for a beautiful new beginning to take root but to do that, you need to ensure that you can bring peace to past events or feelings that may still be taking up space.

To manifest as clearly as possible with the universe, you must be as committed as possible to one vibration. If you want to attract new love, you can't be still holding onto regrets from the past or thinking that somehow you don't deserve it. It's all about focusing your energy and thoughts in one specific direction so that the universe can respond through the power of attraction.

Today's forgiveness Moon in Cancer invites you into the profound healing necessary to prepare for the upcoming Eclipse Portal. It's time to understand that everything has served a higher purpose, even if you wish it might have turned out differently, so you can turn your attention to what you want to call in for the future.

This new eclipse cycle will continue to help you manifest through 2025 as you align your life with your soul contract, so it's important to reconcile the past. To forgive, accept and release that anything should have been different so you can face the bright horizon of all that comes with a clear and open heart.

Elements For Your October 6 Rituals

Leading Energy: Cancer, Water

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Third Eye

Herbs: Turmeric, Ginger and Rosemary

Essential Oils: Frankincense, Rose and Patchouli

Crystals: Clear Quartz for understanding, Rose Quartz for loyalty and Jade for compassion

Incense: Chamomile

What your zodiac sign can manifest during the forgiving moon on October 6, 2023:

Aries: Acceptance

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily affirmation: I accept that everything had to happen as it did, and I have no regrets.

Let yourself embrace acceptance for everything in your romantic relationship and home as you look toward the future under the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer. Create an offering with your written affirmation, white rose petals and a few drops of rosemary essential oil. As you burn your offering, repeat your affirmation and press your thumbs into your third eye.

Taurus: An Apology

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily affirmation: I deserve to be spoken to with care and consideration.

Focus on being worthy of receiving an important apology and caring communication while the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer inspires this area of your life. Begin by anointing lapis lazuli with rosemary essential oil and placing it on your throat chakra while you repeat your affirmation. Once you're ready, wrap a blue ribbon around it and put it in your pocket throughout the day.

Gemini: Self-Love

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily affirmation: I deserve all the love that I give to others.

Let yourself slow down and focus on loving yourself, as the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer reminds you that you are worthy of all the love you give others. Create an essential oil blend using chamomile and rose. Turn down the lights, and light a pink candle as you practice a self-massage. Repeat your affirmation as you massage love and comfort into your body.

Cancer: Peace

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily affirmation: I am at peace with everything in this moment.

As the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer creates a space of peace in your heart, focus on bringing closure to all that feels unsettled. Create an intention bundle using a holly, rosemary and cinnamon sprig. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the herbs together with a white ribbon and then place them on a west-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Cancer.

Leo: Faith

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily affirmation: I have faith that I am on the right track and on my way to attracting all I desire.

Focus on embracing your faith in the divine as the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer reminds you that you are precisely where you are meant to be now. Create an intention sachet using lavender, basil and chamomile. As you sew the sachet closed with blue thread, repeat your affirmation and then bury it beneath a rose bush.

Virgo: Hope

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily affirmation: I hope the future will be far better than the past.

Let yourself be filled with hope for the future as the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer reminds you the best is yet to come. Create an offering using salt, rosemary, rose petals and a small cone of chamomile incense. Repeat your affirmation as you light the incense, and then return the cooled ashes to the wind once it's burned out.

Libra: Focus

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily affirmation: I am focused on fulfilling the dreams of my soul.

Reconnect with your dreams as the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer reminds you of what it takes to create the life you love. Begin by writing down your affirmation on a bay leaf, anoint it with patchouli essential oil and then rub it with black salt for protection. Place this in the waning moonlight overnight, then safely burn it in the morning.

Scorpio: Excitement

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily affirmation: I embrace excitement for all to come in my beautiful future.

Let yourself become excited about all to come, as the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer inspires confidence in the future. Create an intention jar using white rose petals, citrine, rose quartz and cloves. As you seal it with orange wax, repeat your affirmation and place it in the soil beneath a basil plant.

Sagittarius: Understanding

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily affirmation: I am practicing understanding within myself and my closest relationships.

Let yourself embrace an energy of understanding under the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer as you strive to heal yourself and your relationships. Create a smudge using white sage, rosemary and lavender. As you sit in the waning moonlight, smudge your energy as you repeat your affirmation and visualize radiating a pink aura of understanding from your heart.

Capricorn: Forgiveness

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily affirmation: I forgive myself for when I didn't know better and trust in myself to make different decisions in the future.

As the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer inspires you to find forgiveness for yourself and your romantic life, let yourself truly clear space for a beautiful new beginning. Write a letter to yourself or a lover expressing what you bring forgiveness to, then fold it three times toward you. Anoint the letter with rosemary essential oil and place it in the soil beneath a rose bush. Repeat your affirmation while you safely burn your letter, exhaling and letting the release of forgiveness wash over you.

Aquarius: Self-Nurturing

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of nurturing myself in all the ways I deserve.

Embrace an energy of nurturing yourself under the loving Last Quarter Moon in Cancer as you set the tone for how others will care for you. Create a sacred bath using pink Himalayan salts and the essential oil of rose. Sprinkle a few white rose petals on the water before entering the bath. As you sink into the warm healing waters, repeat your affirmation and place your hands on your heart, knowing you are loved.

Pisces: Inner Joy

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily affirmation: I am cultivating a sense of inner joy as I embrace a deep commitment to live the life I'm destined to.

Let the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer clear away your worries and doubts as you embrace your power to create a deep well of joy within your heart. Create a tea using lavender, mint and chamomile. As it steeps, write your affirmation on the bottom of a mug and place rose quartz and citrine inside. As you curl up someplace warm and comforting to enjoy, repeat your affirmation and visualize a warm yellow light of happiness emanating from your body.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.