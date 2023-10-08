Chinese Zodiac Sign Weekly Horoscope For October 9 - 15, 2023

Balance, patience and the desire to shine bright like a diamond are the key themes of the week of October 9 - 15, 2023. Whether you prefer a sedate pace or are a speed runner, you are being called to do what comes naturally to you this week and then some.

This week's I Ching hexagram is Heaven over Heaven (#1). As the Hexagram of Creation, it's calling on you to dig deep and touch your soul to unleash your true potential. We often pour our love, energy and efforts into other people because of bad messages from selfish people. Once you turn it into yourself, the pearls you discover will astound you. You may even realize why they say pleasure lies in the journey, not the destination.

You may also benefit from doing self-esteem-boosting exercises this week. Of course, doing something brave, like giving a speech, trying something new or having a heartfelt conversation, also falls in this category. So dig deep and don't just focus on the superficial level of self-esteem. Let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for October 9 - 15.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for October 9 - 15, 2023:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, be careful of hubris this week. Some of you may have yes men or women around you who love to bestow false praise, hoping you will let your guard down and tell them your secrets. You will benefit from seeking the counsel of your wisest friends and well-wishers this week.

Lucky Day in Love: October 11

If you want true love, you cannot allow false love to take up that precious space in your life. You are being called to pay attention to the red flags this week and journal your feelings about the person you have a crush on or are in a relationship with.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 13

Don't get upset if your friends don't have time to engage with you this week. Go into introvert mode and finish solitary pleasures like playing video games, reading books, watching your favorite rom-coms or spooky movies.

Lucky Day for Career: October 9

Your work life this week may be hectic, but a small period of slowness might make you impatient. Hold fast and don't drop your pace or become disheartened. The universe is testing your mettle at this time.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Life is picking up pace at this time for you, Ox. Don't slow down. You have what it takes to cross the finish line with your head held high. Some of you may be afraid of upsetting your sense of stability, but that's because you are transitioning between one chapter of life and another. This, too, shall pass.

Lucky Day in Love: October 9

This week's energy is great for entertaining your friends in the company of your significant other or making plans that will bring your crush closer to you. Let your creative side take over. Halloween is an excellent conversation starter at this time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 9

This week, white and black lies are the same for your relationships. Be honest; the energy will bless you with deep bonds and camaraderie with those who matter. Do the opposite, even if you believe you are justified and there will be a problem in the future.

Lucky Day for Career: October 15

Some of you will benefit from working with clear quartz crystal at this time to help you find clarity about your work life and your path forward. Meditate with this intention and you will soon have your answers, or at least a direction to give you the answers.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

General Overview:

Tiger, the universe offers you a blank slate to do what you wish this week. Do you want to further your career and ambitions? Or do you want your love life to thrive? Choose one area of focus and set the intention to direct your blessings in that direction. Don't spread yourself too thin at this time.

Lucky Day in Love: October 12

Don't hold on to the wrong person if you want a beautiful love life. The universe has your back, but it cannot help you if you choose not to help yourself. Pay attention to the red flags and green flags!

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 13

Your friendships are being tested right now. The right people will take a stand for you. The wrong ones will not support you. Weirdly enough, some of you may hear a harsh truth this week that will benefit you shortly, especially for your career.

Lucky Day for Career: October 12

The energy around your work life is good this week but not extraordinary. Keep your to-do lists in order and you won't have any issues. This is one of those laid-back weeks for you.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, you are being asked to be more careful with your expenses this week, especially if a large family and friend group needs gifts during Christmas. The next few months will either set the right tone for 2024 for you or will fumble the ball. You can do this!

Lucky Day in Love: October 14 & 15

The energy of love is decisive for you this week. If you set your heart on something, it will come true. Take advantage of this energy for your manifestation rituals! You can even bring home a small plant to represent the love you wish to cultivate.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 13

Your life may be hectic this week, but you are being asked to make time for your loved ones and friends. Good relationships are precious. Don't allow anyone to ride on your back while you do all the hard work for them.

Lucky Day for Career: October 9

"Keep your friends close and your enemies closer" is the mantra for the week. This will be relevant to your work life this week, especially if you are fighting for a promotion.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

General Overview:

Dragon, keep your own counsel this week. You may get diverted to the wrong path otherwise, especially if you are young and intuitively understand how the world is changing around you, whether in technology or otherwise. Some of you are on the cusp of being the first wave in a new 21st-century job.

Lucky Day in Love: October 9

The more loving you are towards those who matter to you, whether your significant other, your children or your family, the more you will benefit from the beautiful energy here for you this week. You can even go to the amusement park or a fair with your loved ones to deepen your bonds.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 10

"Listen more than speak" is your mantra this week in your social engagements. Valuable lessons and gems of wisdom lie in wait for you.

Lucky Day for Career: October 11

Blue, green and violet are lucky for your career this week. You can incorporate them into your life through your outfits, the stationery supplies you use or even your desktop wallpaper.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, your week's life has a "Eat, Pray, Love" feel. You may benefit from attending a meditation retreat or a group yoga retreat. Purple amethyst is also highlighted as a powerful stone for you this week.

Lucky Day in Love: October 13

The energy for your love life at this time is very future-focused. Steer clear of short-term romances and look for people who genuinely want a long-term relationship and are willing to invest their time and energy in such an enterprise.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 14

If you have lost a friend to the other side (death), take some time out this week to write them a letter and express your heartfelt feelings. You will feel light afterward and your grief will ebb as well. Trust that they will hear what you have to say.

Lucky Day for Career: October 9

If you are starting a new job this week, the energy is really good in that respect. Others are being asked to journal their feelings about their work life. Are you happy? Why? Why not?

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

This week's energy is perfect for you, Horse. Fortune has chosen you as its champion. Are you willing to step into the limelight and allow fate to bring you its treasures?

Lucky Day in Love: October 9

Whether single or in a relationship, your love life is truly blessed. Keep showing love to yourself and then take that good energy and interact with others, and you will draw even more positive things and people your way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 15

If you feel called to, engaging with friends you have not spoken to in the longest time is indicated for you this week. Nostalgia can be powerful. Wisdom can also be learned from each other's paths in life.

Lucky Day for Career: October 14

Your career's energy is also good now. Keep your head high and you will keep attracting positive results your way. Don't allow anyone to undercut what is owed to you.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, don't be surprised if people, circumstances or memories of the past come back into your life this week. There's a haunted feeling attached to this, and it's got nothing to do with the spooky season. You are being called to associate with those who lift your soul and walk away from those who don't.

Lucky Day in Love: October 13 & 14

Some of you have a bad habit of doing too much for your significant other and not allowing them to show you love by being there for you. This will attract the wrong sort of partner your way. So be careful!

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 15

If you have ever been friends with someone and become lovers or vice versa, you are asked to focus on what you learned through those experiences. Veritable treasures lie in wait for those who are willing to reflect.

Lucky Day for Career: October 15

Your work life may be very slow and laid-back this week, and that's OK! Take this time to catch up on your hobbies or social engagements.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

This week's energy asks you to gamble on yourself, Monkey. You are just a dice-throw away from changing your circumstances and habits. The universe is waiting to help you. All you need to do is ask.

Lucky Day in Love: October 15

Some of you will benefit from journaling your thoughts about your love life this week. Look at all sides of the story and don't let anyone poison your mind about your significant other. Find the truth out for yourself.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 9

Your friends will be a source of great joy for you this week, especially if all of you are planning something special for Halloween or have a group outfit that cracks you up every time you think about it.

Lucky Day for Career: October 9

Sometimes, it's better to take a slower approach in one's career than to bite off more than one can chew. You are being asked to focus on this dichotomy this week to benefit your life in the future.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy is fortunate for you this week, especially in personal finances and wealth or real estate. If you are starting a family or shopping for baby products, the path will be clear wherever you go. Look out for good discounts this week, too!

Lucky Day in Love: October 9

The energy is fair for your love life this week. If you go on a vacation or tour with your significant other, you will have an extraordinary time together. Food will bring you and your love together, too.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 10 & 11

You are being asked to journal your thoughts and feelings on friendships this week. It can even be a creative prompt for those of you who are creatives. Think about peer pressure and how it has influenced you in the past so you can fare better in the future.

Lucky Day for Career: October 15

The energy in your work life is well-balanced this week, with periods of hard work and rest in store for you. Stay steady and you will be fine.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy is heavily focused on peer pressure for you. You are on the cusp of achieving something important in your life, internally or externally. You will benefit from holding your counsel at this time.

Lucky Day in Love: October 13

If you are single, this week's energy is good for attracting true love to your doorstep. You can use pyrite and chrysocolla in your rituals for a powerful effect. Sage will also be beneficial for clearing the energy and attracting only positive forces.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 12

Pay attention to your intuition in social interactions this week, especially if someone is known for spreading gossip or talking meanly about others. If you have children under your care, try to keep them away from such individuals, too.

Lucky Day for Career: October 15

The path forward in your career is shifting and not set in stone. You can write whatever destiny you want for yourself. You only have to have faith in your abilities and your capacity to learn.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, take some time this week to engage in self-care and relaxation. Some of you are on the verge of burnout because of workaholism. Think like a marathon runner; you will cover more distance than ever.

Lucky Day in Love: October 9

The red thread of destiny has tied your soul to another. Some of you have found this person, and others have not. Don't worry. Everything will happen in divine timing. Just keep living life meaningfully and everything will fall into place when it's meant to.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 9

This week's energy is really good for journaling about life and the meaning you add to your small corner of the universe. Nobody is ever too big or too small. Thinking along these lines can boost your self-esteem and help you remove negative conditioning blocking your success.

Lucky Day for Career: October 11

If you feel unhappy about a particular aspect of your career, ask yourself if you are genuinely unhappy or have been influenced into feeling that way because you are comparing yourself to social media influencers and the Joneses. Don't brush it under the rug if there is a genuine reason for your unhappiness. Journal your feelings to gain more clarity. Meditation can help you, too, at this time.

