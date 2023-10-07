Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of October 9, 2023

Patience and perseverance are your best friends in the journey of love. That's the message for all of us in the week of October 9 - 15, 2023 and specifically for three Chinese zodiac signs with the best luck in love this week: Horse, Rooster and Snake.

First, this week's I Ching hexagram of love is heaven over fire (#13), changing to wind over mountain (#53). You are being called to remember that love is a partnership between two individuals. It's not meant to be a battleground where one leads and another follows mindlessly. Neither is it meant to stroke one or both party's egos.

Bringing the right attitude to love can move heaven and earth and bring you the treasures you seek. That's only possible when both partners work together and have each other's best interests at heart without falling into self-sabotage.

If you feel called to, take some time out this week to journal about the mistakes you have made in love in the past. Whether it was asking someone out who was not the right person for you or ignoring red flags because the person looked good on your arms, golden lessons are waiting for you in these self-reflection sessions. Now, let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of October 9 - 15, 2023.

Love horoscopes are luckiest this week for three zodiac Chinese zodiac signs starting October 9, 2023:

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, you are extra lucky in love this week. Some of you may squander this good energy because of workaholic tendencies or the refusal to give love a chance because of past experiences. Don't mistake the whole world (or an entire gender) for behaving like the one person who wronged you. You will benefit from keeping your heart open and letting luck guide you to the most fulfilling relationship of your life.

If you are single, you will benefit from making sure your social circle rises you up and doesn't drag you down. You will find true love through the people who care about you, whether they are your friends, family or good acquaintances.

If you are in a relationship, you are being asked to work together with your significant other at this time to pave the way for your future. Discuss what needs to be discussed and don't brush concerns under the rug, especially if they relate to friends' circles and how they impact your relationship or togetherness. Your blessings will come to you when you hold each other respectfully in your heart and act likewise.

2. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, your luck in love this week is extra swift. Whatever you set your sights on, whether that's a new date or a deepening of your existing relationship, you will achieve without a hitch. You are just being asked to believe in your abilities as you move forward. No one is 100% compatible with someone else. Even soulmates fight and disagree. As long as you keep this in mind, you will not change the fundamental parts of yourself in a misguided attempt to achieve an unrealistic ideal.

If you are single, your luck in love this week will somehow come through your work life. Either you will meet this new person through a work-related event or while shopping for products and services for your business. Some of you may even randomly bump into a handsome/beautiful neighbor while out grocery shopping!

If you are in a relationship, you have found the person to whom your red thread of destiny is tied. Remember how you came together and sent gratitude into the universe for finding the one. If reading these lines made all the alarm bells go off in your head, either you are doing too much in this relationship and not allowing your partner to care for you equally, or you have chosen (out of your own free will and perhaps magic) to tie your red thread to the wrong person. Don't squander your good luck by turning a blind eye to what must be addressed.

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, your luck in love is strong this week ... if you believe it is. The universe is conspiring in your favor because you have been trying to improve your love life in some way, either through self-help exercises or through learning more about love and partnership. If you give in to self-sabotaging thoughts, you stand to squander this good luck this week.

If you are single, take action this week and put yourself on the path of eligible people. Whether it's through dating apps or local meet-and-greets, it doesn't matter. What kind of person do you want to attract? Where do you think they hang out? Go there and make the most of this good luck. You may benefit from taking your wingmen/women with you when you go soulmate hunting.

If you are in a relationship, your partnership's energy is extraordinary this week. Show your love to each other to keep stoking this positivity even higher. A mid-week vacation may benefit some of you who have a problem with making spontaneous plans and often find yourself procrastinating on a couple's activities.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.