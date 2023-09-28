Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For October 2 - 8, 2023

Welcome to the week of October 2 - 8, 2023. It's a new month, and we have much going on during this first week. We will read and interpret the Tarot cards here today. Every zodiac sign will be covered. The cards are laid out before us and they are significant. While this spread doesn't show us winning the lottery, we can rest assured that nothing too traumatizing will happen. We have a week ahead of us that promises ... life and its ups, downs, the ins and outs... life.

However, there is a noticeable focus on the material, especially the financial. Perhaps this is the time of the year when we start accounting for what we've done, and for so many people here, the cards reveal some very deep worries and concerns. For some of us, worry is the problem — not money itself. We get all keyed up in our heads and start unraveling when we think about what we have to do, what we need to do, what went wrong ... what we need to do to make it all right ...

Each card also has a particular message for us, and we need to focus on the keywords associated with the interpretation. These keywords aren't 'what's going to happen.' They are words we need to look at to see how we can utilize them to improve our lives.

Here is the tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs as of October 2 - 8, 2023.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

It becomes very obvious to you this week, October 2 - 8, 2023, that you have to make an important financial decision ... and it's a big one. You may have to sell off an investment or decide what to let go of to bring more abundance into your life. It's a huge money week for you, and it could be very beneficial, but you will have to decide what you need to let go of for the momentum to begin.

Keywords for the week: insight, decision, finance

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords, reversed

This week, October 2 - 8, 2023, may be one of those weeks when you wonder if you've made the right decision about love and the person you are with. This doesn't imply that you've made the wrong choice, only that you are here, dealing with this genuine person and in all honesty, sometimes, you just can't take their personality. You'll get through it, but this week will have you face-palming your way through most of it.

Keywords for the week: regret, acceptance, stamina

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

This week, October 2 - 8, 2023, requires patience as you aren't sure where you stand regarding a certain job opportunity. You feel as though you've nailed it and are guaranteed financial success in whatever this has to do with, yet you aren't getting your confirmation this week, which drives you a little batty. Don't overdo the worry if you can help it.

Keywords for the week: rumination, doubt, insecurity

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Moon, reversed

This week comes with a reality check regarding what you think you can do versus what you can do. You are a very strong-willed and driven person. However, you sometimes overestimate your abilities, and during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, you will find that you are not cut out for the job you thought you'd be excellent at. That's not to say you aren't excellent. It's just to say you can't do it 'all.'

Keywords for the week: humility, limit, vision

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

At least someone's having a good time this week, Leo. with this card. It sure does look like if there's fun to be had, you're the one with the party going on. You aren't concerned with anything that brings you down this week. That allows you to enjoy the company of friends and loved ones in peace, without hassles or dramas. This is a choice on your part, and during October 2 - 8, 2023, you will choose to enjoy yourself.

Keywords for the week: companionship, togetherness, ease

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

While this week isn't disappointing, it brings about the idea of 'same ol', same ol'. That implies that if you were expecting some kind of major change to occur during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, you'd be in for a letdown as nothing changes much. The status quo still reigns supreme, which is good as it doesn't promise disaster. It's just that the thrills are few and far between at this time.

Keywords for the week: boredom, apathy, sameness

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Whistle while you work, Libra. You are quite content to do your work peacefully during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023. You will have a grand opportunity to excel and learn more about the topic that interests you most. You love getting the time to sink into a project where you forget all about time, and this week has you deeply involved with something creative and awesomely time-consuming.

Keywords for the week: art, interest, devotion

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Keeping it together emotionally will be your number one job during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, as the drama in your life takes over ... and none of it is personal or yours. You are not responsible for the reactions or actions of others, and yet this week seems to put you in the center of it, where you will unwillingly have to sort things out ... for other people.

Keywords for the week: confusion, teamwork, drama

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The World

Well, someone's been doing their positive affirmations, and it looks like you've stirred something up in the universe as this week, October 2 - 8, 2023, has you receiving so much of what you've been affirming. Your excellent requests are now lining up to be received by you. As this card reveals, if you want it, it's yours for the asking. It's a great card, indeed.

Keywords for the week: affirmation, positivity, accomplishment

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

If you want it, it's yours. That's how this card works for you during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023. You will be presented with several options. The choice you make is the one you'll have to live with. However, you will make the right choice and feel as though so much of it has to do with being rewarded for hanging in there. You are stoic and devoted, and of course, this card would reflect that ... and give you what you deserve, as well.

Keywords for the week: diligence, intelligence, balance

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Even though you have nothing to worry about financially, you might find that you are in a state of poverty consciousness during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023. because you are being asked to spend money on something you don't necessarily want to be involved with, you can't help but fear poverty. While that is senseless in your case, this card suggests that all you think about is losing your money.

Keywords for the week: manifestation, negative thought, fear

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords, reversed

One goofball move is enough to make you feel a little embarrassed now, and while you know you can make good on it, you can't help but feel angry with yourself during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023. You might say something out of turn or show someone you want to impress a side of you that shows your naïveté. Either way, you'll spend much of this week wishing you didn't act out of ignorance.

Keywords for the week: thoughtfulness, impulsivity, discretion

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.