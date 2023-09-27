What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 28, 2023

Surrender into the unexpected and realize it is a divine intervention when life doesn't go according to plan. It is a moment to see something new, embrace change, and recognize that the universe always has a better plan. Allow yourself to observe the winds of change as they move through your life and help you see what you need to manifest more clearly.

On Thursday, September 28, Venus in Leo will square off with Uranus in Taurus, creating a climax in your life as you can embrace the unexpected and use it to your advantage. Venus, the planet of love, has been in Leo since June 2023, and as it nears its new beginning in Virgo, you will be wrapping up many themes and lessons that occurred during this phase. As much as you may have thought you would know how an essential part of your life would turn out, Uranus, the planet of shock and awe, will help you see why you need to give everything a chance to play out in divine timing.

Venus and Uranus can often shock your romantic relationships and affect your career, finances and divine soul path. While there is an unexpectedness to the energy of these planets, you must remember that it is for your benefit. The universe never shakes something up or takes it away if it's meant for you. Observe all that occurs around you today, and smile when things don't go according to plan because you know that means a better one is just beginning.

Elements For Your Rituals, Thursday, September 28

Leading Energy: Taurus, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Mint, Thyme and Basil

Essential Oils: Eucalyptus, Rosemary and Patchouli

Crystals: Rose Quartz for love, Chalcedony for confidence and Sodalite for consistency

Incense: Bayberry

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 28, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Financial wealth

Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus calls you to focus on generating financial abundance in your life. To begin your ritual, light bayberry incense and sit in front of your mirror, holding coins in each hand. Repeat your affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I am a magnet for financial wealth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Courage

Embrace courage as Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus call you to step into your inner power. Light a eucalyptus candle and focus your energy on it while holding your hands open on your lap to receive. Repeat your affirmation until the candle burns out naturally.

Daily affirmation: I am courageous in creating the life of my dreams.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Surrender

Let yourself surrender into the divine plans of the universe as Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus remind you it's okay to release control. Take your written affirmation, three cherries, symbolizing Taurus and bury them in your garden while you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I surrender to the divine flow of the universe.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Confidence

Increase your inner confidence as Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus remind you of the power to change your life. Begin by anointing your pulse points with patchouli essential oil while repeating your affirmation. Tuck a tiger's eye into your daily clothing to help promote confidence and clarity.

Daily affirmation: I am confident in myself and my ability to manifest whatever I desire.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: A professional opportunity

Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus activate your career sector, bringing in a new opportunity for success. Create a sachet using basil and cloves while you repeat your affirmation. Then, tuck it beneath your pillow before bed.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting a new opportunity in my career to bring in more success and abundance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Travel

Allow yourself to focus on new adventures while Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus brings a chance for travel. Begin by printing out a picture of somewhere you'd like to visit, then roll it up with mint leaves. Tie everything together with an orange ribbon while you repeat your affirmation and place it in an east-facing window to honor the Taurus energy.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing my adventurous spirit and opening myself up to new experiences.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Quality time

Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus activate your desire for quality time with friends or a romantic partner, helping to create a deeper level of intimacy. Begin by lighting a red candle and offering rose petals and rosemary. Repeat your affirmation eight times.

Daily affirmation: I embrace quality time with those who matter most.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Romantic excitement

Let yourself dream of new romantic possibilities as Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus activate your romantic sector. You can begin by writing down your affirmation, then place it in an offering dish with basil, cinnamon and ginger. Repeat your affirmation while safely burning your offering and returning the cooled ashes to the earth.

Daily affirmation: My romantic life is blooming with new and exciting possibilities.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Focus

It's important to embrace your focus toward becoming your best self while Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus activate your well-being sector. Light a white candle before a mirror and place mint leaves around it. As you gaze at the flame, repeat your affirmation six times.

Daily affirmation: I am focused on becoming my best self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Dedication

Dedicate yourself to your new priorities as Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus will bring up some surprising opportunities. Write a letter to yourself promising to focus on what matters most, and then fold it three times toward you. As you repeat your affirmation, place your letter beneath a stone on your front steps.

Daily affirmation: I am dedicated to honoring what is most important to me.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Healing

Allow yourself the space to heal as Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus remind you it is all for a greater purpose. Create an aura spray using plain witch hazel and the essential oils of rosemary and mint. As you spray this around your energy, repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am healing as I create space for all I desire.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Authenticity

Honor your inner truth and self-worth as Venus in Leo and Uranus in Taurus bring the reminder you never have to be anything other than yourself. Collect something personal of yours to serve as an anchor, such as a ring and then place it in a dish with rose petals and a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil. Repeat your affirmation, remove your anchor and scatter the rose petals in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I do not need to prove anything to anyone.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.