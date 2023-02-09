What It Means To Have Your North Node In Leo

If you want to find out your destiny and your life purpose using astrology, the zodiac point you should focus on is your North Node.

Also called “the serpent's head”, your North Node represents where you are headed in life and what your soul wants to learn in this lifetime.

On the flip side, the South Node — the point geometrically opposite your North Node in your birth chart — represents soul lessons you have already learned, things you are comfortable with, and skills you already possess.

Together these Lunar Nodes can tell you a great deal about yourself, your motivations, what brings you joy, and the experiences that you stand to benefit from the most.

Leo North Node and Aquarius South Node dates

Nov 22, 1942 – May 11, 1944

Jun 11, 1961 – Dec 23, 1962

Jan 6, 1980 – Sep 24, 1981

Oct 9, 1998 – Apr 9, 2000

May 10, 2017 – Nov 6, 2018

North Node in Leo traits

With a North Node in Leo, the sign of the ruler and leader, you are here to learn to take the lead and embrace the spotlight.

You will find it difficult to do at first, as is the case with learning anything new, but every time you choose to be confident, take center stage and be bold, you will be rewarded beyond your wildest dreams.

People tend to find it easier to embrace the lessons of the North Node in the latter half of their life, but that doesn't mean you can't take the initiative earlier.

Just remember: Leo rules the heart. Therefore, having a North Node in Leo is all about having courage, believing in yourself (and what's in your heart), and going big.

South Node in Aquarius traits

With a South Node in Aquarius, you are comfortable championing social causes but you do not like drawing undue attention to yourself. It feels arrogant to you. You would rather have the spotlight be on the cause.

You are also good at becoming friends with anyone from any walk of life. You do not discriminate.

These are commendable personality traits to have, but the problem with a South Node in Aquarius is the constant feeling of being an outcast, never having enough and being perpetually misunderstood.

This is the challenge to overcome. And that's what a North Node in Leo is here to teach you.

Balancing North Node in Leo and South Node in Aquarius

In relationships

Because people with South Node in Aquarius tend to be more impersonal in their relationships and quite detached, your lesson with the North Node in Leo is to open your heart, be more loving, and form deeper bonds with people.

And this is not just in romantic relationships.

After all, the best leaders are those who genuinely care about the people they lead.

This can be challenging for you since you have to first overcome the feeling of being misunderstood and remember that a cause is only a cause because it affects a large number of people.

The more you go out of your comfort zone and try to bond with people, the more rewarding your life will be with a North Node in Leo.

In career

People with North Node in Leo and South Node in Aquarius can truly leave a big mark on the world... if they get out of their own way.

South Node in Aquarius gives you long-sighted vision and the ability to lead people into a new paradigm. But it can also make you feel like you are being persecuted if people write off your ideas at first.

North Node in Leo urges you to step out of your comfort zone during such moments and realize that they are only doing so because they cannot see what you can. And it's your job to educate and communicate more effectively to get your point across.

With a North Node in Leo, you cannot escape politics. You may want to just be a subject-matter expert and not maneuver people, but this North Node asks you to step up to the challenge and bring people together behind you.

After all, if you won't fight for what you believe in, who will?

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.