Lucky Libra Colors And Their Meanings

Libras are born between September 23rd and October 22nd. True fall babies, Libras value harmony and gentleness. They strive for balance and peace in every aspect of their life, disliking anything that may cause disruption. Libras can be indecisive and tend to avoid confrontation. As an air sign, they are admired for their intelligence and flexibility in everyday life.

According to color psychology, different colors are believed to evoke different psychological and physiological responses. Color psychology can be applied to astrology, as each zodiac sign gives off a unique vibe just like each color.

There are certain colors that represent Libra's core personality traits, which include balance, sophistication and class.

Lucky Libra colors

Pink is Libra's power color, along with blue and brown.

Pink

The color pink speaks to their warm and kind personality. Libras are considered to be good friends because of their cooperative nature. Pink can be worn through shirts, purses, and jewelry. Show off your nice side and don’t be afraid to dress bright.

Blue

Blue often represents peace and tranquility — the most important value Libras hold. It will keep them focused on maintaining harmony. This color also represents intelligence and this is fitting for the book-loving Libra. Try wearing this color where you can see it easily. Maybe get a blue bracelet or paint your nails blue. It will keep you balanced to be reminded of your strife for peace, Libra.

Brown

Brown symbolizes the outdoors that Libras love so much. They often search for external peace along with internal peace. This color can be incorporated into a Libra’s look through pants, sweaters, or shoes. Brown will calm you as you go through your day.

Colors for Libra to avoid

​Libras do not align with orange, purple or red.

Orange

Orange represents courage and confidence which Libras may lack when it comes to saying what’s on their mind. They are most concerned with keeping the peace and avoiding conflict when possible, making it hard for them to always be courageous. As far as Libra is concerned, Elle Woods had it right when she said, “Whoever said orange was the new pink, was seriously disturbed.” Steer clear of this bold color.

Purple

The color purple signifies ambition. Although Libras are well-liked and successful in their careers, they will never fully commit themselves to a goal. This is because they strive for balance and the freedom to do as they please.

Red

Red often symbolizes anger and passion, neither of which are customary for a Libra. Their hope for a harmonious life doesn’t stop in the face of anger. Libras don’t want to be surrounded by drama or overbearing emotion.

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer with a B.A. in Digital Media Journalism from Ashland University with experience covering astrology, spirituality and lifestyle topics.