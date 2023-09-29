October 2023 Monthly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Practice sitting with your feelings, not judging or trying to numb them away, but simply embracing all that arises. As you do, lean into what is most uncomfortable from your past experiences or relationships, the moments of heartbreak or regret, the what-ifs that may haunt you and hold their love as you realize it's time to let them go.

October 2023 begins with hope, as energetically, you can feel something new is on the horizon and that you are finally beginning to be shown the purpose of why things have occurred in the way they have. As Mercury shifts into Libra, focus on productive and healing conversations. Allow yourself to talk through things with your partner or journal what you have learned about yourself and your relationship since the start of the year.

This will help prepare you for Venus, the planet of love, leaving behind its retroshade and shifting into Virgo, truly bringing fresh air and the clarity that nothing does remain the same — especially those challenges you might have had difficulty seeing beyond.

As Venus moves into Virgo, a great deal of healing energy is available to you; however, make sure you are first tending to yourself before trying to hold space for a partner in need. This is the lesson of Virgo: to always ensure you are giving to yourself first before another, teaching that you never need to overextend or deplete yourself to be everything to everyone.

As October progresses in a reminder of how beautiful it is to release what you no longer need, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra peaks, helping you see why you've been creating sacred space within yourself and your romantic life. New Moons usher in the beginning, and in Libra, it will focus on a new chapter of an existing relationship or a new love affair altogether.

This will bring in a beautiful energy that will confirm why you've been guided to create emotional or physical space for genuine, healthy love to take root. Whether it's about healing or moving out of a past romantic situation, this will be the divine sign that you are on the right path.

Yet, magic and healing remain as October breathes its last breath and finishes with the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse. This eclipse is the latest in the cycle of Taurus and Scorpio eclipses occurring in your life since November 2021. It is meant to help you emotionally process and heal from what has happened and even what never ended up manifesting because it wasn't divinely meant for you.

Taurus also rules relationships, comfort, stability and joy, encouraging you to realize that sometimes the gift isn't in getting precisely what you want but in not getting it so that space can be created for something better and more aligned with your soul.

Let these emotional deep waves of Scorpio Season heal any remaining breaks in your heart, regrets from the past or wishes about how it all could have been different. Space has been created for what you truly need, and now, as you begin a brand-new chapter in your romantic life, you're finally filled with the acceptance and peace knowing that you didn't miss out on anything that was meant for you and in fact, you're preparing to receive so much more.

Key Dates for October 2023

Wednesday, October 4

October 2023 begins as Mercury, the master of the mind, shifts into docile Libra. Mercury in Libra helps conversations move more smoothly as you seek compromise and a sense of fairness for yourself and your partner. In Libra, one of the ruling signs of relationships, this is also a time to have those healing conversations or honest moments about what you each want from life.

Interpersonal dynamics are improved while Mercury is in Libra. This will help you take all you've been through in Retrograde Season and allow you to implement positive changes and improvements within your romantic life. Embrace your ability to understand, work together and focus on what suits you and everyone involved.

Sunday, October 8

Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Virgo today after a long four months in the fire sign of Leo. Since Venus first entered Leo at the beginning of June 2023, you've been on a journey in love to honor your truth more deeply and to find the courage to go after what you most want. During this time, Venus also moved through its retrograde journey, and while the planet of love was direct on September 3, today also marks the end of its post-shadow retrograde phase.

As Venus moves into a new zodiac sign, helping you heal, plan and make amends, it also leaves behind any retroshade from its most recent retrograde. This means it's time to focus on the future, not the past. Everything is now behind you, and using the groundedness of the Virgo, you will be able to seize the opportunities for having everything serve a higher purpose as you can create improvements and divine moments of romance in your relationship.

Tuesday, October 10

Pluto, lord of the underworld, has caused a great deal of transformation this year as it shifted zodiac signs for the first time since 2008 and began to usher in the era of Aquarius. Since then, Pluto embarked on its retrograde journey and moved back into Capricorn as you were guided to go back over old ground and tie up the loose ends that still existed within your life. As Pluto is direct in Capricorn on Tuesday, October 10, it signifies a valuable time in your journey as you honor your personal growth and what you truly desire from love and life.

While Pluto was retrograde in Capricorn, you may have been drawn back into previous patterns of remaining silent about your needs or what you want. Still, now that Pluto is direct, for one of the last times in Capricorn, you are beginning an essential phase of honoring your inner truth, speaking up for yourself and creating the life you want.

Thursday, October 12

Mars, the planet that rules masculine energy, ambition and passion, shifts into sultry Scorpio today, initiating a phase of greater intimacy and depth within your romantic relationship. While October has felt vastly different than the previous months as planets have begun to end their retrograde journeys, it may have felt challenging to enjoy moments of love and connection with your partner. However, this is ending, as Mars in Scorpio invites you into a greater depth of connection as you are drawn to focus on what matters most in your relationship.

Let yourself prioritize your romantic relationship while Mars is in Scorpio as you create moments of quality alone time and passion. This will also help to bring about greater emotional depth in your relationship, so embrace vulnerability and truth to help seize this inspiring time to reconnect or forge an entirely new dynamic relationship.

Saturday, October 14

October 2023 brings the reemergence of Eclipse Season as the Libra New Moon Solar Eclipse rises and helps to usher you into the new. In April 2023, the eclipse cycle began to change with the Aries Solar Eclipse. However, there were still matters to tend to from the past, and while you knew something was forming in your life, you weren't quite ready to seize the opportunity to move ahead — but now you are.

Solar Eclipses bring change to your external life, and in Libra, this will heavily affect relationships as it rules this sector of your life. Let yourself focus on the new beginning in your romantic life that feels like it has been on pause since April 2023. embrace all the lessons you've moved through to ensure you feel confident that this will be nothing like the past.

Monday, October 23

Sun and Mercury shift into Scorpio today, joining Mars, already in this transformative water sign, and beginning Scorpio Season. The Sun in Scorpio helps you focus on your truth and what is most important to you as you crave depth, intensity and passion from your relationships.

Mercury will reinforce this desire, as your thoughts and conversations will be drawn to similar themes. Allow yourself to move differently in Scorpio Season as Mars and Sun will ensure you are honoring your deepest desires. And with Mercury supporting the process, you can have the conversations necessary to help create the foundation for the new romantic chapter you seek.

Saturday, October 28

As you close out October 2023, a moment of healing awaits you as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus reminds you of how far you've come and that it's up to you to release anything from the past that is no longer serving you. This Taurus Eclipse is the last in the cycle of Taurus and Scorpio's eclipses, which have occurred since November 2021.

Reflect on November 2021 and what has changed within yourself and your life as you are guided to put to rest a previous phase of your life. This Lunar Eclipse will help with emotional processing, feelings of forgiveness and patience. You can find a sense of inner peace that even if things went differently than you had planned, in your heart, you know they still have turned out precisely how they were meant to.

Monthly love horoscope for October 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

The Solar Eclipse in Libra activates your sector of romance and relationships, bringing you an exciting new beginning. Still, with the Sun and Mercury in this air sign for the first half of October 2023, love will be your central focus. You are beginning this new phase in your life, just coming off the Aries Full Moon in September 2023, and will prioritize yourself, your growth, and what you want from life, and it's about time.

You can't expect to end up happy and fulfilled one day, but you must realize it's only the product of listening to your inner self. As you do, you will take necessary action, including conversations, toward creating it. Whether you are having a reconnection in your romantic relationship or finally allowing yourself to move in a new direction, October 2023 is all about newness, alignment, and finally receiving the kind of love that helps you become more authentic.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 23, 2023

Scorpio is your opposing sign and represents all related to love, relationships and romance, which means the month ahead will be full of just that. Mars is the first planet to shift into Scorpio. Still, on October 23, as the Sun and Mercury appear in this transformative water sign, you are ready to focus on change, romance, and, finally, allowing yourself to be vulnerable enough to create the relationship you seek.

As you prepare to end the current eclipse cycle in your zodiac sign toward the end of the month, reflect on how your vision of relationships has shifted over the last few years and use that to create the foundation for your future. You no longer compromise your passion for stability, and the moment you decide to settle no longer is the precise moment you finally can attract what you want into your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

October 2023 has a lot of healing energy around it, as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra occurs on October 14, highlighting your sector of joy, family and commitment, while later in the month, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus helps you heal what has been preventing you from embracing all that surrounds you. Much of what you are moving through is finding peace with the past, so it no longer becomes a reason not fully to receive all you have created.

You can't keep holding onto past hurt and find the joy you seek. Let yourself be happy again, not just with how things are in the moment, but because you deserve to be. You have created so much in your life that you have always desired. Let yourself open your heart in October 2023 to enjoy it fully.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Everything is always working out for you, Cancer, but in October 2023, you will finally start to see how true that is. Pluto in Capricorn, which represents your sector of love, stations direct on Tuesday, October 10, helping you to articulate your desires and wants from love, while the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra activates themes around home and family, allowing you to have the new beginning you've been dreaming of.

Even if you've felt challenged the last few months or have wondered if you were undoing your previous self-growth and healing work, now is the time to embrace how far you've come and to see that nothing was ruined or permanently setback. You need to move through this phase to learn the importance of honoring yourself more deeply, as only this will finally allow you to create that balanced, healthy, reciprocal love you've always longed for.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 23, 2023

As Venus finally leaves your zodiac sign after being there since June 2023, you can now create more space to focus on other matters of your life, including those closest to you. Venus retrograde in your zodiac sign and the subsequent retroshade phase help you be more authentic with what you want, but you must also remember what means the most to you. The past few months could have rightfully had you focused more on yourself, but now it's time to make sure your partner and those you love feel appreciated and valued.

Venus shifts into Virgo at the start of the month, helping you retain your self-worth while focusing more on your relationship and the moments in life you value the most. This will help set you up to fully embrace the beginning of Scorpio Season while Mercury, Mars and Sun all shift into this transformative and emotional water sign.

Scorpio rules over your home and family sector. So, deep healing is possible this month as you take what you've learned during Venus in Leo and finally can put new changes in place that will help restore peace and love to your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

There are moments in life where it feels like there are new beginnings, and for you, this is one of those phases. Whether it's in your relationship, home or even within yourself, things all are shifting, and while it's all positive, it doesn't mean that it won't still take time to embrace the greater purpose and joy of them.

As you settle into the moments, significantly as Venus shifts into Virgo on October 8, helping you embrace greater self-love and gratitude, you will finally pause long enough to appreciate how many of your dreams you've created.

Pluto is direct in Capricorn on Tuesday, October 10, helping you to be able to not only seize those moments of joy in your life, but you will also be in the place to commit more deeply to your partner. This energy has allowed you to learn to articulate your desires and wants more transparently and to focus on the long-term goals of your life because what you're after now isn't just passing joy or love — but an actual lifetime built upon the things that make life worth living.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

As October 2023 begins, you must pause and ensure you are honest and authentic with yourself in your relationship. Those feelings of inner knowing can't be ignored, and while the universe is guiding you to start thinking about new goals and dreams, you need to make sure that your romantic relationship can transition with you.

The longer two people are together, they will either grow apart or closer, depending on their personal growth and the decisions they make in their lives. Forever love doesn't blossom from the simple refusal to never part ways but to continually ensure that both people grow together.

As the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rises on Saturday, October 28, spend time checking in with yourself and your partner to ensure you're both focused on becoming your best selves, which will help bring confidence that you're not the only one planning for the future.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

It's been quite a romantic journey for you since November 2021, when the eclipse cycle began in your zodiac sign of Scorpio and Taurus, which rules your romantic sector. Since then, you've better understood what is involved in a healthy, stable love — rather than just an exciting affair or fling. It's seeing how stability can bring a newfound passion and that by allowing yourself to receive more, you do.

As the last eclipse readies to peak on Taurus on Saturday, October 28, it's time to process all that has occurred as you allow yourself the emotional cleansing and release of ultimately moving through your romantic lessons. Learning is one phase, but then releasing it all, receiving who you've become and no longer attaching yourself to the past is the last step, and it's the one that truly ushers in the new beginning you've been dreaming of.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

It's okay to spend time alone or in your head as you sort out your feelings and what you want, but you also need to make sure you're open to your partner about your process. October 2023 is a month where not only will you be focusing more on bettering yourself, but with Scorpio Season activating your sector of the unconscious, along with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra bringing up themes of goals and who you have surrounded yourself with, there is a likelihood that you will want and need time by yourself to process all that arises.

The only way things improve is if you face what has been challenging. As you have been preparing to do that, take the time you need, but also allow yourself to open up, be vulnerable, and share with your partner. Your goal is to include your partner in what you are processing, and by doing that, you can create a new beginning in your relationship, even if you still need to move through things yourself. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus activates your well-being sector, drawing you inward and encouraging you to approach your relationship healthier, making all the difference in your long-term dreams for love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

You have been looking forward to the new beginnings in your life, and now you are also ready to make peace with the past. Sometimes, things don't work out as you hoped, yet that no longer means things won't be different in the future. Of course, that was something you had to learn for yourself.

Let the last two years be washed clean as the Full Moon Taurus Lunar Eclipse peaks in your joy, commitment and family sector. A brand-new cycle begins, positively affecting your domestic life and bringing commitment, family and joy. Before all that fully begins, allow yourself the time and space to feel into the areas of healing that will enable you to create space for all in store. This will ensure you aren't letting the past dictate the future but only learning from it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

There are some exciting new opportunities in store for you as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rises on Saturday, October 28; however, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra on Saturday, October 14, also helps to usher in a phase of abundance, expansion and adventure. October 2023 is a month of endings and beginnings, a theme symbolized by the new cycle of eclipses in Libra and the final one in Taurus.

Taurus rules your domestic life, signifying a committed relationship or someone you want to create a future with. Jupiter is currently retrograde in this zodiac sign, helping you to externalize the growth you've done internally. At the same time, the last eclipse in this cycle will genuinely let you find peace with your healing process as you embrace your relationship more abundantly.

Whether this is about a more profound commitment together or feeling like the past is no longer something that arises, it's an essential moment of clearing and gratitude for being able to see that the relationship you are in now is nothing like what you've always dreamed of and deserved.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Venus, the planet of love, ends its retroshade and shifts into Virgo on Sunday, October 8, helping you embrace your healing and welcome a new love. Since the beginning of June 2023, Venus has been in Leo, which rules your sector of well-being, representing any changes or growth you've moved through have been about instilling greater peace into your life and being reflective of all you've learned. As the planet of love prepares to shift into Virgo, ruler of your romantic sector, it's all about opening your heart to love.

Venus in Virgo helps you find a balance between your romantic nature and the consistency you need in your relationship. By welcoming this new energy in October 2023, you will be ready to create a connection or move to a new level of commitment within love, unlike anything you've experienced before.

As Scorpio Season lights up your sector of abundance and new experiences, and the New Moon Solar Eclipse transforms your intimate life, there is something truly remarkable about the divine romantic opportunity Venus in Virgo is bringing into your life. All you must do is receive it, and know it may have taken longer than you expected, but the love meant for you is always right on time.

