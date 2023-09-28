October 2023 Monthly Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Welcome to the monthly tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology. All zodiac signs will be covered for the month of October 2023, and everyone's fortune will be read according to the interpretation of the cards. If ever there were a month that demanded a tarot reading, it would have to be October, wouldn't you agree?

This month is associated with spooky things. While the Tarot is something so many of us hold dear to our hearts, we can't help but associate this cartomancy with Halloween, spirits, ghosts and predictions for the future. All in all, it spells one thing: FUN. October has its realities, of course, but getting to know them through card reading is just plain ... fun.

So, we are looking at an entire month, and that's a lot to work with. How can one single card cover the possibilities? Well, that's what we're going to explore during this reading. In truth, all we need is one card because all we need is a hint at what's to come ... or what we will need to handle, whatever that is.

We will walk into October with positive energy, that is for sure. What we do once we're 'in it' is up to us. So, knowing that we're at the beginning of something must inspire us to continue with that positive attitude. Let's take responsibility for our lives and make the best of whatever situation arises. Sound like a plan?

Here's the Tarot reading for each October 2023 zodiac sign. We are the authors of our fate this month, good, bad or indifferent. We will work with the universe to rise above conflict and adversity. Why else are we here if not to rise above and enjoy life's beauty during this tenth month of the year? Let's read!

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Money comes easily during October, but you must handle things like spending, Aries. This card is positive in that it lets you know you don't have to worry about finances, but it's also a wake-up call that tells you very distinctly that you must now concentrate on spending where it counts. You must hone in on what is important and stop fretting about the small stuff. October is a month of great healing for you, but you need to be the one who drives this healing. Get it?

Keywords for the week: focus, determination, relentlessness

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Moon, reversed

This month brings out your spiritual side, and you may find that this works for you in ways that nothing else does. You are in good shape and making positive changes in your life. The idea that you require your own space and privacy is something that is going to work well for you. The people in your life support all of your ideas and this allows you to feel safe and secure, especially when you go against the grain and do something very different. You can tap into the spirit and see that your health improves due to this attitude.

Keywords for the week: privacy, inner peace, happiness

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Temperance

October arrives with a positive bang and allows you to believe you can do anything you want. You realize that if you can bide your time and proceed when the time is right, then you'll be on to something nearly miraculous. You have a goal in mind. If you can hang on and work on that goal with patience, you'll achieve it by the end of the month. This card lets you know you can't rush what you have in mind. However, applying patience and control will give you everything you desire.

Keywords for the week: patience, discretion, balance

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

October is all about getting together with friends and getting involved in crafty projects — the kind that wraps you up and makes you feel as though there's nothing 'out there' and all the fun is happening indoors, with friends. You will see some very 'October-ish' things happen as you are one of those Halloween people who love the idea of all things pumpkin, spooky and dark. Expect to attend parties and gatherings with many yummy things to eat!

Keywords for the week: friends, costumes, love

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Justice, reversed

If you don't succeed at first, try again. That may be what you'll have to experience during October 2023, as that one thing you've wanted to see 'balance out' still hasn't happened. Generally, the month will work out well for you, but it will show you that maybe it's time to stop thinking about that person and just get into your own life. You can't control people and so if making that one person pay attention to you is your goal, then you'll be sorely disappointed. Stick with what works, as so many other things in your life do ... very well.

Keywords for the week: frustration, lack of control, vision

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You will receive a message during October 2023 that will inspire you to the point of action ... and in your case, that's saying something. You aren't usually moved enough by anything to ACT on it, and whatever news you receive will inspire you. It may change your life ... for the better. It's all good, but I won't feel that welcomed initially. Stick with it and try not to ignore it. If you confront what needs to be confronted this month, you will adore your life for your choices.

Keywords for the week: surprise, events, messages

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

OK, it's not anyone's favorite card in the deck. However, it's a significant card where you are concerned, Libra. This card means you've hit rock bottom and as we all know, there's only one way to go when you get down that low: up, up, up. This card lets you know that you can no longer do whatever you've been doing ... and you know it. During October 2023, you are going to face your demons once and for all and you are going to change your life. Use this month to work on yourself and know you will rise above the odds by the time it's over.

Keywords for the week: stamina, conflict, drive

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You will show the people in your life that during October 2023, you have the wisest advice and the answers to so many of their questions. While this may be a thankless job for you, you will also feel that you are obligated to help others. You are kind and smart and will be appreciated, but if one thing stands out, you will wonder when you'll have the time to do what's necessary for yourself. This is a selfless month for you, and you may end up sacrificing your time for others.

Keywords for the week: sacrifice, wisdom, family

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

You asked for it and you're getting it this month, and while 'it' might not be filled with glory, it fills you with the feeling of security. You don't ask for much, and during October 2023, you will find that you are right where you need to be in love, business and health. You are maintaining the status quo, and while this month will inspire you creatively and artistically, you are just happy to be alive and thriving in the capacity that works best for you. All is well in your world during October 2023.

Keywords for the week: continuation, diligence, payoff

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Fool, reversed

Now, this is a month where you get to let your hair down, and this card supports all your goofy maneuvers. You are always so on top of the game that during months like October, you declare a personal 'month off' just to be silly and go with the flow. You'll find that this also lightens the load on the people you share your life with. With all these good moods, you will surely experience a lot of fun and silliness during October 2023.

Keywords for the week: carefree, innocence, detachment

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

You have found a way to be happy when it comes to love and romance, and while your ways are always either extreme or not what other people want love to look like, you are quite happy carving out a niche for yourself ... and you will. During October 2023, your love life will soar and you will experience love in ways you never have before. You are open to new things, ready, willing and able to try new things. If you aren't partnered as of yet, you will be by month's end. Woohoo!

Keywords for the week: wildness, passion, love

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords, reversed

To move on, you'll be taking care of a few things that link you to the past ... but you will be successful in your efforts. You have a bold vision of the future, but you know what's required to make a success out of yourself and that means that much of October 2023 will be spent taking care of some 'old' things. You need to get your life in order and you will do so in an orderly fashion. This is work that only you can do as it is personal, but you can also look forward to being very free from hassles as you proceed. You're doing the right thing, Pisces.

Keywords for the week: austerity, work, business

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.