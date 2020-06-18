The 6 Most Book Smart, Intelligent Zodiac Signs

These signs are known for hitting the books hard, and it pays off.

Some people are like walking, talking libraries. Ask them a question about anything — anything at all — and they’ll give you an answer faster than Google.

Everyone wants them on their team for Trivia Night, and you wonder how they can manage to store all that knowledge inside their brains and still have room to remember how to tie their shoes.

But astrologically speaking, what is the most intelligent zodiac sign?

This kind of intelligence is often referred to as “book smarts.” It’s usually associated with academic learning, the kind of fact-based information that we pick up in school.

While many people forget this kind of knowledge the minute it’s no longer needed for a test, there are a few who just have a natural affinity for remembering everything they read or hear in a classroom.

They don’t just remember facts and lists. Their brain can make lightning-fast connections to help them understand just about any subject.

What’s more, they know how to read and study to get the most out of it; they can memorize a lot because they actually have a deep understanding about what they’re learning and how it could be applied in real life.

If you think you're one of these studious people but don't aren't on this list, remember that intelligence comes in lots of different flavors. We describe someone as “street smart” or “book smart.” We know the difference between common sense and common knowledge.

Everyone’s brain works a little differently, and there are plenty of ways to be “smart.”

Here are the most intelligent zodiac signs in astrology, known for their "book smarts."

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is an Air sign, the Third House is its default position, and its planetary ruler is none other than Mercury itself. The way they flit around a crowd talking and flirting and seeming to change their mind from one instant to another just shows how quickly their brain works.

Once they get into a classroom or other learning environment, Gemini is just plain brilliant when it comes to academia, with the capacity to ace just about any intellectual subject. Where they really shine, though, is in communicating this information.

The sign of speech and networking, Gemini learns quickly when they can listen to someone talk, and their ability to connect with all kinds of different people makes them fantastic teachers.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, also ruled by Mercury, was born to conduct research. They love to make lists of facts and figures, to keep detailed spreadsheets, to seek out and analyze patterns and anomalies.

Part of what makes Virgo so smart is their organization skills; it’s as if they have a giant database in their head where everything they’ve ever learned is perfectly categorized and tagged. They can reach in there and pull out exactly what they need, even if it’s the most obscure little tidbit that anyone else would have forgotten long ago.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Between Libra’s tendency to please everyone (they hate starting arguments) and the care they take with their own physical appearance (they appreciate beauty), they might seem a bit shallow at first. They certainly don’t come off as a hyper-intelligent bookworm.

Don’t be fooled — this Air sign has plenty of brainpower. It’s just easy to overlook that because they rarely rub their intelligence in anyone’s face. Once they feel confident that they can share their knowledge without anyone thinking they’re showing off or being argumentative, they can hold their own in just about any academic conversation.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This sign rules exploration and higher learning — and unlike Libra, they don’t mind sharing their knowledge with everyone in earshot! They can’t help it! Sagittarius is just so interested in so many subjects that they can’t imagine anyone not being as fascinated as they are.

Nevermind that they’re going on and on about some complicated philosophical-theological theory that few other people really understand (let alone care about), they’re always happy to lead the conversation.

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This sign is goal-oriented, practical, and efficient. Capricorn’s expertise might not cover a wide variety of subjects, but when it comes to their own chosen fields, no one is more well-read than they are.

Capricorn will happily dive into any course of study that will help to ensure their own success. And they’re not satisfied with just learning about a topic; they can’t wait to put their lessons into practice. Capricorn is the perfect lab-partner — they’ve done their homework and they know exactly how to apply the principles to achieve the best real-world results.

6. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The third of the Air signs, Aquarius has a mind for technology and progress. They not only read and memorize the books, but use them as a jumping-off point for their own ideas.

Aquarius is devoted to finding the grand, underlying Truth-With-a-Capital-T, so they’re never satisfied with just being told that something is true, even if it does say so in a book. They’ve got to go find out for themselves, and then see how much farther they can push it.

Information for its own sake isn’t enough for Aquarius — they just want to have reliable sources at hand to back up their cutting-edge ideas and theories. Pay attention because they’re usually right.

Trudi Mentior is a writer specializing in astrology who lives in Vancouver, Washington, with her husband, three cats, and a loudmouthed hyacinth macaw.