What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest This Week When Jupiter Retrograde Starts

Nothing is meant for you that is lost, and you are not purposely being challenged during this time — but only being given the space to rededicate yourself to your dreams to manifest with greater confidence. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, begins its retrograde journey on September 4, 2023, slightly changing how you work with its manifestation energy and helping you embrace the lessons this phase offers you. Jupiter in Taurus aims to help you manifest what you most desire and create strong and stable foundations to ensure the abundance you hope to receive is one you can continue to enjoy.

While Venus was stationed directly on September 3, Jupiter now takes the place of the sixth planet or seventh celestial body, including asteroid Chiron, currently in retrograde. Things can feel confusing or muddy now, especially if you're trying to resist the lessons of this time or the internal reflection period this represents. Instead of trying to manifest something new in your life now, focus on generating greater clarity, confidence or stability in what you have already attained.

October 2023 is when the tides begin to turn, and planets start to shift once again directly, so this is the moment to prepare by going within, to dedicate yourself to your future goals still, but also appreciate this divine sign to ensure you are doing so in the best way possible. When Jupiter is retrograde, your manifestations shift from just outward expansion to focusing on how you strengthen what you've already created. It's a chance to check in with yourself to see if anything needs to be released or adjusted so that as you progress through this astrological season, you are truly learning the important lessons of the universe and your past experiences.

Working with Jupiter retrograde in your rituals can be done at any time of the day. To embody this energy more deeply, herbal additions such as rosemary, fennel, ginger or parsley can be used. Think of donning jewelry made from tiger's eye, rose quartz or sodalite and the essential oils of eucalyptus, lemon or rose to honor the Taurus energy of Jupiter and help you embrace this powerful time in your life so you can truly feel confident that every step you take is one divinely guided by the universe.

What your zodiac sign can manifest the week Jupiter retrograde starts:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How To Manifest: Financial focus

As Jupiter retrograde in Taurus highlights your financial sector, reflect on the foundation you're building to reap the benefits of abundance in your future. Anoint a green candle with olive oil for abundance and roll it in crushed rosemary. As you light it, repeat your affirmation and then write down any reflections of what you can do differently or adjust so you can create financial stability in your life, folding this three times and placing it underneath the candle. Once the candle has burned out naturally, please return it to the Earth underneath a basil plant for prosperity.

Weekly Affirmation: I am caring for my financial life as I care for what is necessary to build long-term abundance.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How To Manifest: Self-acceptance

Focus on creating a deeper level of self-acceptance as Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activates your sector of self, helping you find greater peace within yourself and life. Begin by creating a sacred sachet using rosemary, rose quartz and a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil. Write your affirmation on paper, then roll it up and place it inside, binding the sachet with a blue ribbon. While repeating your claim, tie your sachet to a rose bush and trust in the universe to help guide your path forward.

Weekly Affirmation: I accept myself just as I am and release any guilt or judgment about the past.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How To Manifest: Self-forgiveness

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activates themes of your unconscious, helping you to move through and release feelings of regret about the past so you can move forward with greater abundance. Create an offering to the Earth to honor the Taurus energy by laying out a square of blue fabric. Inside, write your affirmation directly on the cloth, and then sprinkle in salt for protection, rosemary for healing and eucalyptus for purification. As you repeat your affirmation, tie up the four corners, stitch them together with white thread and bury them beneath an oak tree, which represents forgiveness.

Weekly Affirmation: I forgive myself for not knowing what I know now and allowing myself to embrace a brand-new, fresh start to move forward.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How To Manifest: Honoring yourself

Take time to honor yourself and your dreams while Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activates this sector of your life. Begin your ritual by boiling lemon peels and eucalyptus on the stove while running a warm bath. Add some pink Himalayan salt for purification to your bath water, and then pour in the mixture from the stove. As you sink into the healing waters of your sacred bath, repeat your affirmation, deeply inhale and exhale as you place your hands on your heart and allow yourself to return home to your inner truth.

Weekly Affirmation: I honor myself and my individual goals as I learn never to sacrifice myself for others again.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How To Manifest: Career reflection

Reflecting on your career as Jupiter retrograde in Taurus will call your attention to matters you can adjust to ensure greater success and satisfaction in this area of your life. Light a white candle to begin, write a congratulatory letter to yourself for your new career changes or promotions, folding it three times toward you and then anointing it with olive oil for prosperity. As you repeat your affirmation, bind your letter intention to the trunk of a willow tree, symbolizing growth using a gold ribbon.

Weekly Affirmation: I am reflecting on my career to ensure I am on the right path and doing what is necessary for long-term success.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How To Manifest: Understanding

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus invites you into a space of deeper understanding as you are guided to fully embrace all you have created while releasing any ideas about what might have been. Create an aura spray using plain witch hazel as a base, the essential oils of eucalyptus and lemon and a piece of tiger's eye. Consider adding some extra lemon zest to infuse your spray with greater strength. As you hold the mixture in your hands, repeat your affirmation spray around your heart chakra, ruled by Taurus, while breathing deeply.

Weekly Affirmation: I am extending understanding to myself and others when things turn out differently than I had imagined and trust in the process of life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How To Manifest: Flexibility

Generate greater flexibility as you are guided through a transformation phase while Jupiter retrograde in Taurus encourages reflection in this area of your life. Begin by setting up an altar space using a white candle you have anointed in almond oil for prosperity, then roll in crushed rose petals. Place the candle in a small sugar dish, and then place four rose quartzes around it to represent the four elements.

As you light your candle, repeat your affirmation eight times and let the candle burn out. Once it has, wrap the melted wax and the crystals in blue cloth or tissue paper and place them in a private space while you toss the sugar over your left sugar, adding sweetness to any changes in your life.

Weekly Affirmation: I remain flexible as I move through significant phases of transformation, trusting that if I move authentically, I will end up where I am meant to be.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How To Manifest: Romantic clarity

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus casts a profound reflection on your romantic life, helping you gain clarity and peace as you prepare for a new beginning. Light a red candle, then write down your affirmation on paper, anointing it with rose essential oil. Then, please place it in a transparent glass of water or vase before the candle. Encircle the candle and the water container with salt for protection and rose petals. As you gaze at the candle through the glass, repeat your affirmation and allow it to burn out completely before returning the melted wax to the Earth and pouring the water and intention over it, sealing in your intention.

Weekly Affirmation: I am opening my heart and mind to gain greater clarity in my romantic life as I prepare for a new beginning.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How To Manifest: Wellness

Focus on improving your overall wellness as Jupiter in Taurus encourages you to take charge of this essential area of your life. Create an intention jar using rosemary for healing, eucalyptus for cleansing, lemon zest for energy and positivity and a piece of rose quartz for self-love. Add coconut oil for protection, and as you seal it with blue wax, repeat your affirmation and place it on an east-facing windowsill to honor the earth energy of Taurus and call in new beginnings.

Weekly Affirmation: I am dedicated to becoming my best self, which includes my physical, mental and emotional health.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How To Manifest: Mindfulness

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus helps you slow down and focus on the moments of positivity and joy you have. Begin by anointing two almonds with rose essential oil, holding them in your hands as you repeat your affirmation. Then, place the almonds in your shoes or pocket as you breathe deeply and set an intention of greater mindfulness in your life.

Weekly Affirmation: I am slowing down as I practice greater mindfulness in the present moment to appreciate all the beautiful things I have in my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How To Manifest: Gratitude

Focus on how you can instill a practice of gratitude within your home as Jupiter retrograde in Taurus calls your intention toward this sacred area. Create an offering using your written affirmation, white sage, lemon peels and dried rose petals. Sit with the offering in front of you on your front steps as you repeat your affirmation four times and then leave it near the entrance of your home to increase your gratitude for all those who enter the space.

Weekly Affirmation: I am grateful for how everything has played out. As I radiate this energy, I trust it will continue to attract more of what I desire.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How To Manifest: Truth

During this potent phase, Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activates your communication sector, instilling a need for greater truth from yourself and those around you. Begin your ritual by creating an intention box. You can use an old jewelry box or any small container. On the top of it, draw the Moon's three phases representing goddess energy, then fill the box with rose petals, lavender and rosemary.

Once you're ready, light a white candle and write your affirmation on paper. After repeating your affirmation three times, safely burn the paper and place the cooled ashes inside your intention box. Leave this on your altar until Jupiter is direct on December 3, 2023, and then return the contents of your intention box to the Earth.

Weekly Affirmation: I honor my authentic truth by using my words to create my dream life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.