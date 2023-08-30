What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 31, During Moon Sextile Jupiter

Expand your horizons. Venture into the unknown and embrace the wild truth which lingers like a promise of dreams fulfilled. Linger in the present moment's happiness with the quiet certainty that you hold the power to change everything. And as you do, you will find your place among the stars.

As the energies are just beginning to subside after the Pisces Blue Full Moon on August 30, the Moon divinely connects to Jupiter in Taurus, expanding your vision of what’s possible and setting off a fire of desire to explore far and distant horizons.

The Pisces Moon is still quite full, so it will magnify your emotions and bring a passionate intensity. However, today, as it unites with Jupiter, a planet of abundance, in Taurus, it helps you to start focusing on what comes next.

Jupiter is retrograde in Taurus and offers a profound opportunity for inner growth, which will always lead to outward expansion. It helps you reflect on the roads not taken and those you feel a soul urge to pursue. Because Jupiter rules abundance and luck, it also helps point the way toward your most extraordinary life.

While Jupiter retrograde in Taurus aligns with the Pisces Moon today, August 31, you can take the truth of your heart, which surfaced yesterday, and begin to see what it means for your future self. Truth isn’t just something to casually observe but to commit to with unwavering determination as you allow it to become the catalyst of transformation.

The energy of Jupiter and the Moon invites you to manifest the life of your dreams by honoring your emotional truth and desires.

They help you to understand your worth and the value of happiness and to find what is necessary within yourself to start looking toward the future. Even the smallest choice regarding what you want to create next creates a ripple of energy in the universe as you align with your divine fate.

Manifesting with this energy is best done in the early morning or evening hours to harness the power of the Pisces Moon or during the day if you want to work with the energy of Jupiter in Taurus. Consider incorporating elements of Taurus into your rituals by utilizing parsley, fennel, coriander, or crystals like rose quartz, sodalite, or chalcedony. You can also use the essential oils of jasmine, rose, or patchouli to help you embrace the power of Jupiter to make all your dreams a reality.

What each zodiac sign can manifest during Moon sextile Jupiter on August 31, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Honoring your value

The Pisces Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus ask you to honor your divine value to live more authentically. To begin your ritual, create an intention jar by writing your name on a bay leaf, add parsley, fennel, basil, and then a few drops of rose essential oil. As you seal the top with red wax, repeat your affirmation and bury it next to a basil plant.

Daily affirmation: I honor my value with each decision my future self will thank me for.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Inner expansion

Focus your energy on expanding your mind and heart as the Pisces Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus highlight your sense of self. Collect a small spray bottle and add plain witch hazel and the essential oils of jasmine and patchouli. Place a small piece of chalcedony into it for confidence, and then use this to cleanse your aura while repeating your affirmation. Carry this with you throughout the day to use whenever you need a boost of energy or clarity.

Daily affirmation: I allow myself to expand in new ways as I embrace my self-growth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Creating your dreams

Embrace all the possibilities as the Pisces Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus highlight your sector of dreams and intuition. Set up space for a meditation ritual by lighting a violet candle and vanilla incense. Next, place a few drops of patchouli oil on your palms and rub them together to wake up your energy as you inhale deeply. Allow your eyes to close as you silently repeat your affirmation, noticing what visions or dreams surface for you. Write anything down in a journal, and when you feel ready to close your ritual, extinguish the candle and place it beneath your bed.

Daily affirmation: I am no longer looking behind me but embracing the excitement of creating the life of my dreams.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Confidence

The Pisces Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus are instilling within you a greater sense of hope and confidence to help you move through this breakthrough chapter of your life. To harness this force, anoint a gold candle with patchouli essential oil and roll it in crushed parsley. After lighting it, hold a piece of chalcedony over the flame as you repeat your affirmation. Once the candle has been lit for eleven minutes, extinguish it, leaving it on your altar and placing the crystal within your clothing.

Daily affirmation: I am confident and hopeful that I can accomplish my deepest goals.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Professional success

As the Pisces Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus bring your focus to your professional life, think of aligning success with your divine purpose. To help this process, create a sacred sachet using basil, fennel, parsley, and sodalite. As you sew it together using green thread and a needle, repeat your affirmation and hang it in a basil plant outside to let the universe help manifest your intention.

Daily affirmation: I am successful in my career the more deeply I align with my divine purpose.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Soul satisfaction

Spend time focusing on your internal satisfaction with your life as the Piscean Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activate this area of your life. Create a healing salve using coconut oil and the essential oils of rose and jasmine. Once it’s ready, massage this into your heart chakra, ruled by Taurus, as you repeat your affirmation and visualize radiating energy of peace while profoundly exhaling.

Daily affirmation: My soul is at peace as I embrace a deep satisfaction within myself and my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Stability

Create time to generate a sense of stability as the Pisces Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus brings in themes of transformation and change. Please write your name on a piece of paper, and as you wrap it in a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation, ensuring the entire paper is covered. Next, anoint it with patchouli essential oil, and then go outside and tie it to the base of an oak tree for strength while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am stable and secure in any transformation process as I allow the universe to guide my next steps.

RELATED: The Most Trustworthy Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: A change of heart

Embrace your ability to change your mind or heart as the Piscean Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus call your attention to your romantic life. Begin by anointing a red candle with jasmine essential oil and rolling it in crushed parsley for passion. Gather an offering plate, fill it lightly with sugar, and then place your candle in the center, lighting it. Focus on the flame as you repeat your affirmation and allow yourself to embrace the new truths that surface. Let the candle burn out completely, and then return everything from your ritual to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I can change my mind or heart as I learn more profound truths.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Responsibility

The Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus ask you to take greater responsibility, especially in your home and family. Light a red candle and settle your breath as you reflect on where to instill greater responsibility. Then, cut a piece of red string and tie it around the middle finger on your right hand to represent action toward increased responsibility in your life. Allow the candle to burn out completely, and then wrap the cooled wax in white tissue paper for protection and place it under your bed.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing an energy of responsibility as I am determined to become my best self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Commitment to your dreams

Focus on deepening your commitment to your dreams as the Pisces Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus highlights your sector of joy and determination. Create an intention bundle using coriander, fennel, and chalcedony. Using a violet ribbon, bind them together while repeating your affirmation, and then place them in a north-facing window of your home to call in the earth energy of Taurus.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to my dreams and living a life of pure joy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Positive changes at home

The Moon in Pisces and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus are lighting up your home, family, and healing sector, encouraging you to start implementing positive changes in these areas of your life. To begin, lay out a white square of fabric and place lavender, fennel, basil, cinnamon, and rose quartz inside it. Using the four corners, tie it up using a blue ribbon while repeating your affirmation, and then hang it above your front door to encourage the positive changes you seek.

Daily affirmation: I am ready to embark on a new chapter by embracing positive and exciting changes within my home.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Speaking your truth

Embrace the power of speaking your truth as the Pisces Moon and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activate this area of your life. To begin, create a tea using lemon balm, rosemary, and mint. As the herbs steep, place your hands over the mug and repeat your affirmation. Once it’s ready, find a quiet place to sit, anoint your throat chakra with patchouli essential oil, and enjoy your tea while keeping your affirmation in your mind’s eye.

Daily affirmation: I honor myself as I speak my truth in every aspect of life, knowing this is the vibration of divine abundance.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.