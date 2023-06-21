The Rudest Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least

When defining what it means to be “rude,” it isn’t a one-dimensional trait. That's why, when we think of the offensive zodiac signs, it’s not always whoever is the meanest or whoever is the most stuck-up because there’s much more to it than that.

The same can be said for the total opposite side of the spectrum. Those zodiac signs who are the sweetest of the bunch can be sweet for a multitude of reasons. Maybe they’re just kind-hearted souls, or maybe they’re super polite and well-mannered.

The scale of rude to sweet is definitely a sliding scale that can have a lot of different meanings. And since each zodiac sign is characterized by different personality traits, it makes sense that each sign would fall on a different part of that scale.

The rudest zodiac signs in astrology, ranked in order

1. Capricorn

Capricorn’s rudeness comes from overconfidence. Their ego can get so inflated that they can’t help but look down on everyone else around them. Even when they're not actively trying to be rude, they can still come off as incredibly condescending. Capricorn is known for being super bossy and controlling. When they get in that headspace, they have the tendency to turn into someone very arrogant and full of themselves. Try if you want to tell them to knock it off, but expect to deal with a super rude Capricorn for your efforts.

2. Gemini

Gemini us super rude because they're just straight-up bullies. If you don’t see things their way or try to butt heads with them, expect them to come back at you with claws out. One thing that really makes Gemini one of the rudest zodiac signs is that they can be totally nice to peoples' faces before turning around and showing their true colors. People don’t call Gemini two-faced for nothing, after all. They often live up to that rude personality they're known for.

3. Taurus

Taurus isn’t rude in the traditional sense, but they can be very intimidating. People have a hard time standing up to Taurus because they don’t realize just how vicious they can be until they’re in a situation where they have to go up against one. One of the things that makes Taurus especially offensive is that they also tend to be unaware of how rude they really are. When you call them out on rude and uncalled-for behavior, they turn around and blame you for making them act this way. It might not be so bad if they owned up to the rudeness, but they often don't, which makes it that much worse.

4. Leo

Leo’s rudeness comes from how aggressive they are. While people certainly appreciate their honesty, when they're aggressive about getting their point across, it can end up making them seem very unpleasant. Leo is and always has been the leader of the pack. Because they're always telling people what to do and giving out advice, it makes sense that their confidence can turn into aggressiveness and rudeness. They aren't always trying to be brazen, but just because they aren't trying doesn’t mean they aren't rude.

5. Aries

Aries is quite the hothead and has the ability to be very rude when they want to be. As a fire sign, they can be very passionate when they're in a good mood — and very rude when they're not. You can almost always guarantee that this fiery personality will lend itself to rudeness. That said, even though Aries has such a big and passionate personality doesn’t mean they can’t also be kind souls. You just have to know that when you’re around Aries that you’re going to be playing with fire, so be careful.

6. Virgo

Virgo can be one of the kindest, sweetest zodiac signs out there… when it comes to their friends. They would go to great lengths to make their friends happy. That said, when it comes to their own happiness, they can be their own biggest critics. Virgos may be sweet as pie to the people they love, but when it comes to themselves, they can be very rude. Virgos tend to criticize themselves for their mistakes and pasts, so if they're rude to anyone, it’s usually themselves.

7. Scorpio

Scorpio isn’t so much rude as they are manipulative. They can be sweet as pie when they want because they've manipulated you into thinking that they're sweeter than they really are. Don’t get me wrong! Scorpio can be an amazing friend and person but don’t underestimate them, either. If you have ever slighted Scorpio, you know just how rude they can be. If you’re in Scorpio's inner circle they can be the sweetest person alive. But it’s up to you to figure out exactly which side you fall on.

8. Sagittarius

Sagittarius likes to stay positive about pretty much everything rather than always being a rude downer, so it’s easy for them to be sweet. They want to be known as the fun-loving, happy-go-lucky person who is always down for a laugh or a chat, and the only way for them to be that person is if they're sweet. They still know how to set boundaries, though, so getting walked all over isn’t something that’s necessarily going to happen with them. Sagittarius is the person each zodiac sign kind of wishes they were, if only for the fact that they're just really darn sweet.

9. Aquarius

Aquarius is definitely a glass-half-full kind of person, which lends itself to their sweetness overall. When nothing ever gets you down, you’re bound to adopt an upbeat, kindhearted personality, amirite? Aquarius is one of those people whose optimism is contagious. Everyone who is around them feels their spirits lifting and their mood-boosting. On top of that, whenever Aquarius is in a good mood, it tends to make them even sweeter and kinder. So, you could say that their optimism is contagious to other people and themselves.

10. Cancer

Cancer can be kind, but maybe sometimes a little bit too kind. When a Cancer cares about you, they will do everything in their power to show you just how kind and sweet they can be. Sometimes, it would be better for Cancer to have more of a backbone, but because they're so used to being this kind of person, it’s almost too late for them to change who they are now. Cancer is always going to be very sweet and always on the brink of being taken advantage of because of it.

11. Libra

Libra is a total people-pleaser and sometimes a pushover. As someone who actively looks for ways to be as passive as possible, Libra is known for being the zodiac sign who is just so sweet because it’s the safer route. Libra hates confrontation, arguments, and rudeness. While no one really loves any of those things, it’s more about saving face and brushing hard truths under the rug than it is about keeping the peace. Libras aren't rude because they just want the people in their lives to be happy… even if it makes them secretly unhappy in the process.

12. Pisces

Pisces is the sweetest zodiac sign there is… which (if we’re being honest) doesn’t always do them any favors. Pisces is known as the martyr of the zodiac, after all. And trust me when I say that all that title does is get him taken advantage of. Pisces would rather sacrifice their own happiness if it means making his friends and family happy. They might not say it out loud, but they like suffering for a cause.

Emily Ratay is a writer and journalist living in Pittsburgh. Her writing and expertise focuses on astrology, relationships, and feminism. Her work has appeared on YourTango, PopSugar, Yahoo, and MSN.