How To Feel Emotionally Safe In A Relationship, Based On Your Zodiac Sign & Astrology

A healthy relationship is a happy relationship.

Relationships are hard. Trying to balance your needs with that of another person is a complicated process, especially when those needs are totally different.

The things that make you feel safe in your relationship might be the exact behavior that your partner worries about, and vice versa. Is there a way to learn how to feel emotionally safe in a relationship?

With the help of your zodiac sign and that of your partner, you can truly understand your relationship.

This will help you spot their insecurities and give you the information you need to let your partner know how they can make you feel safer. Building a strong relationship starts with this mutual understanding.

While moments of insecurity are inevitable, understanding astrology could make or break you in resolving conflicts. So, here's what each sign needs to feel loved and protected.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are sweet, innocent creatures. You need your emotions to be protected.

You require a lot of communication with your partner to feel safe in a relationship. You don’t like feeling like you are doing all the work, so you need an equal partnership to feel understood and respected.

You love affection and need obvious positive affirmations so you know your feelings towards your partner are returned.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

People born under this sign need to feel powerful in their relationships.

If you are a Taurus, you make a habit out of scrutinizing your relationship and picking at the bad parts. Don’t get too caught up in this, though. Let your partner know that you need attention.

You want to feel successful, and your partner should want the same for you. Relationships should improve our lives, and you just want recognition of that from your partner.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis need feedback. They are the ultimate receivers of information and want to know what others think of them.

They do tend to latch on to the little things though, so make sure they understand that you’re always coming from a place of love. Geminis value honesty and should practice positive communication with their partner.

Being as open as possible means you don’t have to worry about falling into a trap of over-analyzing your relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This sign does not deal well with conflict and will retreat at the first sign of criticism. This is because they fear rejection above all else.

They hate feeling as though their partner is in control, and conflict makes them worry about the power balance in their relationship. They need to know where they stand at all times with their partner so this fear doesn’t fester.

Don’t keep your insecurities bottled up, Cancer. It's helpful to express your worries so you can get the reassurance you need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos love to feel fierce and thrive off powerful relationships. They want their relationships to be full of passion.

Being part of a power couple is important to Leos. They want their partner to boost their confidence and they will do the same in return.

Try not to rely too much on your romantic ideals, Leo. It’s normal to have insecurities sometimes in your relationship; you just need to work through them to reignite your mutual passion.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos put a lot into loving their partner and crafting the perfect relationship. But, paradoxically, they also maintain a strong sense of self within the relationship.

This is generally a good thing, but sometimes their emotional detachment is a barrier between them and their partner. They worry about their partner discovering their imperfections and leaving them as a result.

Virgos would feel more secure if they relaxed about this concern and communicated with their partners instead. Take some time to realize that everyone, even your partner, has flaws. It doesn’t make you any less worthy of love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras avoid conflict at all costs and thrive in a peaceful relationship.

You struggle to make decisions, so you need your partner to help you in times of indecisiveness. Just don’t be afraid to ask for this help because not everyone will offer it up automatically.

Remember that sometimes, conflict in relationships is inevitable. You need lots of communication with your partner to maintain the harmony you value so much.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are notoriously one of the most jealous signs. This can be one of the biggest downfalls in their relationships.

But if you’re a Scorpio, you know that you don’t mean to be overbearing. This jealousy comes from your need for loyalty. In order to feel secure in your relationship you need a lot of honesty from your partner.

You love to be part of their life in every way. Getting to know their friends and co-workers will help you realize you have nothing to worry about.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is one of the most independent signs, so you don’t require the same level of affirmations as some of the more needy zodiac signs.

Paradoxically, you feel most secure when your partner gives you the space you need to be you. Relationships are scary for you because you feel like you’re giving up your personhood.

Let your partner know if you’re feeling smothered. It doesn’t mean you love them any less, it just means you need some time to do you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns can struggle with the idea of letting their partner in on their flaws. But this very fear is the key to making a Capricorn feel secure.

You have so much love to give, Capricorn. Step outside yourself and reflect on how much you want to be there for your partner. Then, remind yourself that they want the same for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius needs stability. They struggle with insecurities in their relationship with themselves and don’t need it in their relationship with others.

They need their partner to match their high level of emotional intelligence. They need to be able to express themselves and be understood by their partner.

Building trust can be difficult for an Aquarius, so they will need to take some extra time to solidify their relationship to feel fulfilled.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Communication, communication, communication! Pisces feels most secure when all conflicts are resolved and their seemingly endless worries are understood.

They feel dragged down by problems around them and can become frustrated when these issues persist. Unless their partner is willing to discuss and resolve problems, their feelings of vulnerability will persist.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, astrology, entertainment, and trending topics.