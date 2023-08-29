What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 30, During The Rare Blue Super Moon

Let your intuition bloom. Close your eyes and focus on your heart, the portal to your soul and dimensions unseen. This is the realm of emotions, feeling and embodying the divine within yourself. In this sacred space, you are one with the universe, not separate from the world around you. The rare Blue Full Super Moon in Pisces rises on Wednesday, August 30, inviting you into an ocean of truth, as this lunation helps to shine a light on all that lingers in your heart.

A rare blue supermoon marks the second Full Moon this month. With the first one having occurred on August 1 in Aquarius, this one in Pisces is shrouded in a rare mystery that won't happen again for another nine years.

Making this even more potent, the Blue Full Moon in Pisces is also a Supermoon, meaning its proximity to Earth won't only make it seem larger and more radiant in the nighttime sky. Still, its energies will be felt more powerfully. In Pisces, the Moon is at home as it calls to acknowledge your emotional truth and help you connect more profoundly with the spirit world.

Having two Full Moons in one month makes this a potent time for release, and in the space created, manifestations are more fertile. Looking at the points to embrace this energy is essential because the Full Moon in Aquarius spurred you to embrace inner freedom. The Full Moon in Pisces directs you toward your inner truth through powerful reflections and the quiet to hear the voice of your soul.

The Pisces Blue Full Moon sweeps in gently, pulling you away from anything and anyone that contradicts the truth of your heart. Its luminosity and brightness in the sky are a beacon of hope, instilling the belief that the path forward will appear if you are brave enough to surrender to your heart. With six planets currently retrograde until Venus is direct on September 3, you are being called within to listen to your prophetic dreams, embrace stillness and raise your awareness by cleansing yourself of unwanted or negative energies.

Manifesting with the Pisces Blue Full Moon is best done in the evening hours, under the full power of this lunation or even during sleep. You can incorporate the herbal properties of mint, basil, lemon balm or lavender into your ritual to harness more Pisces energy, along with the crystal's amethyst, black tourmaline and blue agate. During your ritual or to anoint yourself in preparation for this lunar event, you can also use the essential oils of black pepper, bergamot or peppermint, strengthening your manifestation and connection with the divine.

What your zodiac sign can manifest during the August 30, rare super blue Moon:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Inner truth

As the Pisces Blue Full Moon highlights your sector of dreams and intuition, you are called to embrace your inner self and your divine truth. Begin your ritual by anointing your sacral chakra, ruled by Pisces, with bergamot essential oil and then create a tea using mint and lemon balm before bed.

Once the tea is prepared, place an amethyst in your mug and curl up in a quiet space in your bedroom. Settle your mind and focus your breath while repeating your affirmation, exhaling any worrisome thoughts. Place your mug next to your bed once you're finished to give your dreams even more power.

Rare blue super moon affirmation for Aries: I am honoring my inner truth as I focus on the changes I must make.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Divine hope

The Pisces Blue Full Moon lights up your sector of goals, social support and hope, giving you a renewed sense of optimism for your path ahead. Begin by lighting a violet candle and write your affirmation on paper, folding it toward you three times. Then bind it with black tourmaline, placing it outside in the moonlight for the evening while repeating your affirmation. In the morning, unbind your intention and place crystals in your clothing throughout the day.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: I am a being of divine hope as I have faith everything is always happening for my highest good.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Soul purpose

To honor the Pisces Blue Full Moon as it peaks in your career zone, focus on how you can honor your desire for success and your soul's purpose. Take a green candle, anoint it with black pepper essential oil and then roll it in crushed basil. Once you're ready, take it outside and place it in a water bowl as you light it, repeating your affirmation and letting it burn for ten minutes. Once you're finished, extinguish the candle but leave it there overnight so you can use the moon water in your tea in the morning.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: I am aligned with my soul's purpose and am committed to honoring my divine path.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Abundance

Embrace all the possibilities of abundance that surround you while the rare Blue supermoon activates your sector of luck and new experiences. Create an intention bundle using palo santo, a dollar bill, basil, lavender and amethyst. As you bind them with a red or gold ribbon, repeat the affirmation and place it on a west-facing windowsill to honor the element of water that Pisces represents.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: I am abundant and expansive in all I do.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Transparent intimacy

The Pisces Blue Full Moon activates your sector of transformation and intimacy, helping you embrace radical transparency in all your interactions. Create a sacred smudge to honor your truth by gathering a fire-safe offering bowl, mint, rosemary and lavender. Then, go outside under the Full Moon and repeat your affirmation while cleansing your energy as you light it. Once you're finished, sprinkle the cooled ashes around you before touching your heart to close your ritual.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: I practice transparency within my closest relationships to create a deeper intimacy.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Romantic truth

The Pisces Blue Full Moon rules your romantic life, helping you embrace your relationship's truth. To honor this energy, create a truth ritual by gathering a small jar of honey, your written affirmation folded as many times as you can, lavender and blue agate. Add all the items into the jar of honey while you repeat your affirmation, then add a spoonful into a cup of mint tea for you or your partner to enjoy.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: I acknowledge and hold space for romantic truth to help provide me with the clarity I seek.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Honoring your heart

Spend time honoring your physical and emotional needs as the Pisces Blue Full Moon lights up this area of your life. Begin by cleansing your aura with amethyst and exhaling any negative energies. Then, anoint your sacral chakra with bergamot essential oil and find a comfortable, relaxing place. Place lavender sprigs along your chakra points and amethyst on your heart center as you lay down. Allow your breath to settle as you silently repeat your affirmation and embrace the stillness and reflection of the moment. Once finished, place the lavender under your pillow while you sleep.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: I honor my heart and emotional needs by extending deep love and admiration toward my inner self.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Inner fulfillment

The Pisces Blue Full Moon rules over your joy and commitment sector, helping inspire you to create a fulfilling life. Create a water ritual by filling a mason jar and adding rosemary, lavender, lemon balm and black tourmaline. As you cover the top with blue fabric or tissue paper, repeat your affirmation and set it on your front steps in the moonlight. Use this the next day in a bath to help cleanse any remaining energies.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: My soul is fulfilled, and I am living the life of my dreams.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: A healthy, heart-aligned home

Focus on creating a happy and healthy home as the Pisces Blue Full Moon activates this area of your life. Begin by pouring salt into a bowl and stirring a few drops of black pepper essential oil. Walk around your home outside or inside, and sprinkle salt around the perimeter as you repeat your affirmation. Once finished, use a blue ribbon and bind the basil. Use rosemary and lavender to hang on your front door to bring greater love and support into your home.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: My home is where my heart lives, as it fills me with love, support and nourishment for my soul.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Emotional truth

Let yourself surrender to the emotional waters of your heart as the Blue Full Moon lights up your communication sector. Begin by creating a sacred bath using bergamot essential oil and lavender. As you sink into the warm waters, place both hands over your sacral chakra, ruled by Pisces and repeat your affirmation. Anoint yourself with black pepper essential oil once you're finished with the bath, and place blue agate in your clothing to bring love and positivity into your conversations.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: I am safe to embrace and reveal my emotional truths as I hold space for those I care about doing the same.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Self-validation

Use the power of the Pisces Blue Full Moon to revel in your worthiness and provide yourself with the self-validation you need to continue to follow your soul's path. Bring water to a gentle boil for your ritual. Add mint and lavender, pour it into a mason jar and place a piece of amethyst inside. Close the top securely while you repeat your affirmation, then put it outside in the moonlight. In the morning, create a sacred space to enjoy your Moon tea while silently keeping your affirmation in your mind's eye.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: I am worthy, talented and exactly who I am supposed to be as I vow to listen to my inner self in every moment.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Owning your power

This is your Moon Pisces, which will highlight themes involving yourself and your beliefs, helping you to step more into your power and embrace your divine sovereignty. Create the space for your sacred ritual by lighting white sage incense and a red candle. Then, mix coconut oil for protection and bergamot essential oil. As you practice your self-massage, visualize with each touch you are instilling power and confidence into your body while repeating your affirmation.

Rare blue super moon affirmation: I am a powerful, radiant being capable of accomplishing remarkable things.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.