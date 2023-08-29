3 Specific Zodiac Signs Need Honesty In Their Relationships On August 30, During The Full Moon In Pisces

We are definitely in for a major cosmic treat on August 30, 2023 and that is because we will host the Pisces Full Moon in our sky. Oh, what wonders it can bring. This is a time for great healing and advancement. We are not merely dreaming of a beautiful future, instead, we are actively participating the creation of it. The present day is strong and positive, and the future holds promise. With this big, bold Full Moon in Pisces, we want to remove all the obstacles that hold us back from truly being ourselves. We want the world to know who we really are, and we want our romantic partners to know and accept as as we are.

Honesty is a huge part of what makes today special, and during the Pisces Full Moon, we will not only demand it from others, we will be more than happy to share our own truth.

We don't want the future to be built on lies or assumptions; we want to be free from having to backtrack on the things we've said just so we don't contradict ourselves. We want to live in the truth, and we want total honesty and transparency in our relationship. For three zodiac signs, this is of utmost importance and will be the thrust of today's intention.

As August comes to a close, we want to walk into September knowing where we stand in our love relationships. We want our partners to be straightforward with us; we can take it. Whatever they have to say, we promise ourselves that we are there for them. This is where we start to build the unconditional love that we seek.

Three zodiac signs will successfully begin their journey into truth and happiness as of this day, August 30, 2023 during the Pisces Full Moon.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you love the idea of being yourself in front of your partner, you will find that during the second Full Moon in August, you'll also want to know them better, as in ... it's time they started telling you more about themselves. You want to provide them with a safe space so that they can really let it all go, and during the Pisces Full Moon, it's quite easy for you to do just that. You feel that if you are both totally honest with each other, you can be creative as well. This isn't your ordinary love affair; you both have a lot in common and so much of that relies on creativity, skill and art. This transit brings out the artist in your both, and as you get together to create whatever your next masterpiece will be, you will grow closer and closer together, due to the fact that you are both tell the truth and are completely honest with each other now.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you are to be honest with yourself, the only thing you've ever really wanted was to be at peace with the person you love so that you never have to feel insecure about anything, ever again. During the Full Moon on August 30, 2023, you will feel free enough to confront your romantic partner on a few items that you have on your checklist, just to clear certain things up. Nothing is wrong, and nothing is about to go wrong. But it will be nice for you to get certain things off your chest, and one of those things will be a request for their honesty on matters of importance. You feel that, while it's nice for couples to have their own space and secrets, it is more healthy for you to think of the relationship as one that is completely honest. This is your request: total honesty. You want this, you need this, and you will have this.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The idea of honesty once scared you, simply because it meant you'd have to actually speak with your partner, and you always picked up on the idea that they didn't really want to share their inner most thoughts and feelings. Communication was always the problem between the two of you. During the Full Moon in Pisces, you'll realize that this is within your power, and healing is what is due here. You both need to come to terms with the idea that you love each other and that if you aren't communicating properly, then things will dissolve over time. Don't let this happen. On August 30, 2023, be the partner who opens up the doors to good and loving communication. This is where everything changes for the better. Help it out by participating in it. If honesty is what you want, then offer your own as tribute.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.