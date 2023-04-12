The Best Moon Sign, According To Astrology

The Moon is the driving force of our chart because it is a powerful luminary tied to our emotional intelligence and upbringing.

What is the best Moon sign?

Each of the Moon signs in the zodiac has its own unique qualities and magical energy. However, astrology shows that the Moon is most comfortable in the signs of Cancer, where it is in domicile, and Taurus, where it's exalted.

Cancer Moon

The sign of Cancer is ruled by the Moon, so it is obvious why it is in domicile. When the Moon is in this sign, navigating feelings is easier for the native compared to others. These are the people that will not avoid their emotions but will take their time to process and go through the ups and downs that it brings. When the native has evolved, they will know a lot more about the importance of their emotional intelligence and could impart this knowledge to others.

The Moon in Cancer native is compassionate and understanding. They know how to get their friends and family to feel at ease and open up to them because they want to help those they love and care about. While they can be emotional, they are also fighters. Cancer Moons are protectors and will defend and protect their loved ones.

Taurus Moon

The Moon is exalted in the sign of Taurus because of its ties to Venus. Taurus rules the second house of values and the evolved native with this placement knows what they are worth. They do not settle for less, fight for what they want, and know how to succeed at anything they focus on. The Moon in Taurus can feel emotionally cool, calm, and collected but will be similar to a volcano when they hold too much in. However, they can handle their emotions easier than the Taurus Sun. Similar to the Cancer Moon native, they aren't afraid to dig deep, heal and move forward. They find resilience and power within.

While the Moon is comfortable in these signs, it also depends on the location of the Moon in the natal chart and aspects of the Moon.

Your natal Moon does not have to be in Taurus or Cancer to be happy since there are a plethora of placements and aspects that can bring you luck or joy. I've also added two other signs to the mix that can make the Moon comfortable.

Sagittarius Moon

Ruled by Jupiter, this is one of my favorite Moon signs because, through friendships, they develop emotional intelligence. These people will know how to find the bright side in the darkest times. The Moon in Sagittarius is not afraid to love, dream and find happiness. Their optimism makes them radiant. There is a desire for these people to learn everything about the world around them. Traveling fuels them, and they can feel their social batteries recharging when they explore different places and meet new people. Their love is genuine and their friends will see that they are one of a kind.

Libra Moon

Venus-ruled Libra Moon will have a tough time addressing their emotions; however, these people understand the need to be emotionally balanced. They make excellent friends because they value their close connections. As long as they do not neglect what they feel, it can help them feel more confident. The calm Libra Moon will not show you their emotional side, but the native can be very sensitive when their feelings are hurt. They want to make good quality connections with people that they admire and will help them feel empowered.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.