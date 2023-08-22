What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 23, 2023:  

In another day of the astrological wheel, take time to get outside into the sunlight. Focus on how it feels to walk barefoot on the earth as the sun warms your shoulders, breathing in the scent of life and growth which exists all around you. August 23 is a reminder that no matter what the past holds, the future is always yours to write.

Mercury begins its retrograde journey on Wednesday, August 23, helping you to set your intentions toward what you want. Mercury is the ruler of your mind and all aspects of communication. As it progresses through the heavens, it helps you honor your inner truth and embrace the new shouts of growth within your life.

Mercury retrograde is often feared for playing with travel plans and causing technical glitches; however, rather than feeling as if this is an adverse event of any kind, embrace the beautiful possibilities which it brings for reviewing, reflecting, and of course, revising any matters within your life that need your attention the most.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo helps you to focus on the themes of plans, healing, and even what you need to do to create a more stable and solid foundation. During this time, your manifestations should center around keeping your heart focused on what you want rather than creating space for fears to arise. Take this period as an opportunity to joyfully go back over what the universe reveals to you, as you see it as an opportunity for betterment.

When manifesting with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, it’s essential to reflect on making sure any intention is based on what you most desire. Allow yourself to reflect on if you need to change anything as new truths blossom around you, like the last showing of summer, helping you see what was there all along.

This is a powerful time to get to the heart of the matter, to remain flexible, and to honor your heart above all else. While manifesting with Mercury retrograde is immensely powerful, you must remember that your intention will be brought to fruition more uniquely than you had imagined. This doesn’t bring anything harmful into your life, but merely those winks from the universe as you feel divinely guided to certain places, people, and timing.

Trust in what you want for yourself and your life as you surrender to the process of reflection, trusting that even this is all part of bringing you precisely to the moment of manifestation you’ve been dreaming of.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 23, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Well-being

To honor Mercury retrograde in Virgo as it activates your health sector, focus on how you want to feel. Begin by lighting an orange candle and writing down how you want to feel physically, mentally, and emotionally. Fold it three times toward you, sprinkling in lavender for Virgo energy, and place it underneath your candle. Light it each day during retrograde for six minutes to help you embrace greater well-being.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I am whole and complete on my own as I honor my needs and take the time necessary to create the life I desire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: A focus on happiness

Embrace the positivity of Mercury retrograde in Virgo in your sector of joy and commitment by honoring what truly brings you happiness. Begin by creating a tea of chamomile and lemon balm, representing Virgo's energy. As it steeps, take a mug, and write your affirmation on the bottom of it, or tape your written affirmation there. Once the tea is ready, pour it into your mug, and keep your affirmation in your mind’s eye while drinking it. Once finished, return the used herbs to the earth.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I deserve a life of happiness and joy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Changes within your home

Open yourself up to positive changes within your home as Mercury retrograde in Virgo activates this sector of your life. Begin by lighting a blue candle for peace, and create a sacred herb bundle using lavender, marjoram, dill, fennel, and lemon balm, all herbs representing Virgo's energy. As you bind this together with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation, and then hang it on your front door for the duration of Mercury retrograde, using the herbs as a smudge once it is finished.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I am embracing changes within my home and family as I strive to learn from the past.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Reflective communication

Mercury retrograde in Virgo lights up your communication sector, making this a potent time for you. To utilize this powerful energy, begin by lighting cypress incense, symbolizing Virgo, and a gold candle while sitting in front of a mirror. Breathe deeply, exhaling the past, and gaze at yourself while repeating your affirmation aloud three times each day of retrograde. You can also carry a carnelian with you for greater communication.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I empower myself to hold space for reflective communication and I make amends where necessary.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Financial improvements

As Mercury retrograde in Virgo begins in your value sector, focus on improving your finances. Begin your ritual by writing out a check to yourself for any amount and binding it to a green candle with twine. Anoint both with sandalwood essential oil, which represents Virgo, and place on your altar encircling it with lemon balm, fennel, and basil. As you light your candle, repeat your affirmation, allowing it to burn for six minutes each day of the retrograde, as this is an angel number representing financial growth.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: My financial life constantly improves as I align my inner worth with the wealth I seek to create.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Self-growth

Focus on all the ways you’ve grown and still desire to, as Mercury retrograde in Virgo activates your sector of self. To begin, light a pink candle, and write a love letter to yourself describing your pride in what you’ve accomplished, who you are as an individual, and why you are worthy of all you desire.

Read it aloud to yourself, and then fold it three times toward you, anointing it with grapefruit essential oil, representing Virgo, and placing it beneath the candle. Do this each day of Mercury retrograde, and then on the last day, burn safely and return it to the earth with pink rose petals.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I am honoring my self-growth and ability to reinvent myself whenever desired.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Learning from the past

Allow yourself to embody the lessons of your past as you prepare for your future while Mercury retrograde in Virgo activates your sector of dreams and intuition. Create an intention jar using your written affirmation, dill, fennel, lavender, saffron, and sandalwood essential oil. As you seal it with violet wax, repeat your affirmation and place it under your bed through this retrograde period.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I am slowing down to learn from my past and ensure it will never be repeated.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: New goals and dreams

Get excited about making new plans for goals for the future as Mercury retrograde in Virgo invites you to focus on this area of your life. Begin by lighting a white candle and collecting a bunch of fresh eucalyptus, symbolizing Virgo energy. Using a blue pen or marker, write different goals and dreams on each eucalyptus leaf, then bind them with a white ribbon and hang it on your front door as you repeat your affirmation. Once the retrograde is complete, take the leaves off the stems, and make a sachet to place among your clothes.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I am excited to focus on the new dreams and goals I have for my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Career growth

Focus on building your desired career as Mercury retrograde in Virgo activates your professional life. Begin by writing a letter to yourself describing your ideal career situation, being as detailed as possible. Take this and bury it beneath a potted money tree, sprinkling cinnamon on the soil for luck as you repeat your affirmation.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I am committed to doing my best so I can find success and growth within my career.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Soul abundance

Embrace the energy of Mercury retrograde in Virgo as you feel inspired to expand into greater abundance with the universe. Begin your ritual by creating a sacred smudge using lavender, rosemary, peppermint, and dried lemon peels, all symbols of Virgo energy. Place carnelian in the dish before lighting, and smudge yourself daily during retrograde, repeating the affirmation eleven times and returning the cooled ashes to the earth once you’re finished.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I am abundant within my soul and embrace how that radiates into every other area of my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Authentic transformation

Mercury retrograde in Virgo activates your transformation sector as you are inspired to incorporate what you've recently learned into your romantic relationship. Begin by writing your name and your partner’s if attached, or simply the word love, if single, on a violet candle, anointing it with sandalwood essential oil. Next, draw a heart on paper and write down how you’d like to transform your relationship to build greater intimacy. As the candle burns, drip the melted wax over the heart while repeating your affirmation, folding it three times toward you once it’s cooled and tucking dried lavender into it. Place this underneath the candle, and light it for eight minutes each day of the retrograde, safely burning on the last day and returning the ashes and candle to the earth.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I embrace the authentic transformation within my relationship as I create a more profound sense of intimacy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Romantic truth

Direct your energy to your romantic life as Mercury retrograde in Virgo draws your attention back towards your relationship sector. Create a honey intention to help sweeten your love life and give you much-needed clarity. Begin by gathering a small jar of honey, adding dried lavender, and your affirmation written on a small piece of paper, folded as many times as possible. Place all ingredients into the honey and hold them in your hands while repeating your affirmation. Use a spoonful in your tea each day of retrograde or even in your romantic partners to help them act with greater truth.

Mercury Retrograde affirmation: I am opening my heart and eyes to see the truth in my romantic relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.